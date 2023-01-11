The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Presents CÉCILE McLORIN SALVANT with special guest CHRISTIAN SANDS TRIO

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
southdadenewsleader.com
Celebrating Black Excellence and Service in South Florida
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s dream of being measured by the content of your character proudly lives on in South Florida!. The following events are true testaments to this legacy, and highlight how the local community continues to spotlight Black achievements and giving back to those around and within it.
thenewtropic.com
The walls that divided Miami
Last February, in honor of Black History Month, I watched two different documentaries about Miami’s Black history (and present): “Swing State Florida” and “When Liberty Burns.” Both films made mention of something I had never heard of: a physical wall that separated — and segregated — the Liberty Square housing project in Liberty City from the rest of the neighborhood.
communitynewspapers.com
January Premieres on South Florida PBS!
At South Florida PBS (WPBT, WXEL, and Health Channel) we hope your new year is filled with peace and good health! Celebrate this season with the programs you and your family love and an abundance of new premieres. This month we shine the light on local productions and programs featuring...
Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo de Chão Plans Miami Location
The Miami location is added to existing restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, and Coral Gables
communitynewspapers.com
Keeping Miami Gardens Beautiful
Along with essential programming and public safety, an important aspect of any City is its appearance — how it looks. So much so that according to MIT researchers, there is even a connection between a City’s beauty, economic growth, and an enhanced quality of life for its residents. This is the mission of the “Keep Miami Gardens Beautiful” initiative.
communitynewspapers.com
GIRL SCOUTS OF TROPICAL FLORIDA KICKS OFF 2023 COOKIE SEASON
Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida will kick off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season on January 14 to February 26, 2023, in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. It is the 88th Girl Scout Cookie sales season in the council’s now 100-year history. The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial business in the world, with money from sales staying local supporting individual Girl Scouts to meet their goals.
Miami New Times
The South Florida-Born Seaglass Rosé Experience Returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach
If a rosé-in-hand, feet-in-the-sand vibe sounds like the perfect way to spend a weekend in South Florida, a returning event known as Seaglass is designed to deliver precisely that experience. Venice magazine founder Carlos Suarez tells New Times he often found himself lamenting the lack of oceanfront events in...
Street renamed after Black business owner remembered for generosity
MIAMI - The woman who opened Miami's first Bahamian restaurant in 1929 was recognized with a special street designation, and the sign will do more than help people find their way, it'll help some reconnect with the past."I see it, the sign is down there," Andrea Pratt said.Pratt is Margaret Jane Thompson Mackey's granddaughter, CBS4 walked with her as she saw the street sign for the first time. It's near where the Seafood Cafe once stood."I feel so blessed," she said.She has spent two years campaigning for the City of Miami make this happen, and Wednesday it became a reality....
secretmiami.com
Miami International & Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Named Two Of The Worst Airports In The U.S.
Between delays, unexpected cancellations and crowded terminals, flights can be pretty stressful. But here in Miami we’re apparently on another level, which probably comes at no surprise to natives. The city has made it onto yet another list — and this time it’s not so positive. According...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL
Miami Gardens is a vibrant city in the northern part of Miami-Dade County, Florida. Miami Gardens derives its name from a major landmark: State Road 860. The Miami Gardens Drive traverses this populated neighborhood. The city sits on the northern edge of Miami and is just 16 miles away from...
communitynewspapers.com
Leading Full Service Cannabis Law Firm, Mr. Cannabis Law, Innovates with Focus on Mental Health and Team Culture
Mr. Cannabis Law, a leading law firm in the South Florida area, is proud to announce their commitment to prioritizing the mental health and well-being of their employees by hiring Coach Matt, a peak performance coach, to lead the charge on employee well-being and creating a healthy team dynamic with learning and development as the centerpiece. Recognizing the importance of a positive mindset and team culture, the firm has kicked off a number of initiatives to promote employee mental health and productivity.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami-Dade County partners with One Tree Planted to increase urban forestry in neighborhoods with low tree canopy
Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department is partnering with One Tree Planted, a reforestation nonprofit, to plant more than 450 trees at Amelia Earhart Park in 2023. The plantings, led by Neat Streets Miami-Dade’s Million Trees initiative, will be achieved in three phases to increase tree canopy in some of Miami-Dade County’s neighborhoods with the highest need.
calleochonews.com
COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami
Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
communitynewspapers.com
Coral Gables Professional Firefighters Association Declares Impasse in Contract Negotiations with City of Coral Gables
Association Local 1210 announced today that it has declared impasse in its negotiations with the City of Coral Gables after more than two years of no progress towards reaching an agreement. The association noted that negotiations have been underway since the height of the pandemic in September 2020, without any tangible offers from the city that would solve for the current or future needs of its firefighters or its residents and businesses.
caribbeantoday.com
North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community
North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
biscaynetimes.com
North Miami Beach Mayor Residency Under Suspicion
The scuttlebutt over North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo’s residency is heating up with a new investigation in part conducted by CBS4 News this month. An investigation by CBS4 found that the mayor had used an old address to vote three times in 2022, despite having sold that North Miami Beach property in December 2021.
calleochonews.com
Miami Dade College launches the 2023 “Learn and Earn” apprenticeship programs
The apprenticeship programs will allow students to earn while they study. Miami Dade College (MDC) has launched eight new Registered Apprenticeship and Pre-Apprenticeship Programs in collaboration with CareerSource South Florida. These courses provide a unique combination of classroom study and paid work experience. Apprentices will get benefits such as full pay, health coverage, and supplies at no cost.
communitynewspapers.com
Homestead’s ‘Movies in the Park’ series to present A Goofy Movie
The ’90s are back and so is the City of Homestead Park and Recreation Department’s “Movies in the Park” event series. The festivities continue with Disney’s A Goofy Movie and will carry on with a different ’90s classic each month and feature a different City of Homestead Park. The next event will take place on Friday, Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m., at Harris Field, located at 1034 NE Eighth St., Homestead, FL 33035.
CBS News
South Florida farmers prepare for weekend's cold snap
MIAMI - Austin Accursio geared up for the predicted cold weather coming to South Florida, "during this wind this is our only form of irrigation that is effective for sealing up the land" told CBS4 Ivan Taylor, reiterating that sealing the land is critical to his vegetable crop. He grows...
iheart.com
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami
There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
