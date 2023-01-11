Read full article on original website
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Leadership message: Mentorship and your career development approach
The UC Davis Group Mentoring Program is a 6-month professional development experience that pairs mentors with small groups of mentees made up of staff from across UC Davis and UC Davis Health. Dear Colleagues,. Career development – the pursuit of achieving your personal and professional goals – is top of...
Failing Your College Classes? Try Changing Majors
My first ever midterm in college was for MAT 17A: Calculus for Biology & Medicine. I remember walking out of the classroom, immediately calling my dad, choking on tears and gasping for air between sobs as I tried to mutter the words “I failed my midterm.”. I was always...
Distinguished Professor John Eadie Wins UC Davis Teaching Prize
It’s rare to leave a lecture, field survey or casual conversation with John Eadie without a smile or a chuckle. The University of California, Davis, professor is known for his sense of humor, enthusiasm and vast knowledge about ecology and wildlife conservation. It’s what students and colleagues admire most about him.
Statement on Ting Guo
In summer 2018 the UC Santa Barbara Police Department sent a report to the UC Davis Police Department outlining allegations of sexual assault against a UC Davis employee. The report indicated that the complainant had explicitly requested that a criminal investigation be completed before the complainant’s name or the respondent’s name were released to the UC Davis Office of Compliance and Policy (Title IX office). UC Davis police notified the City of Davis police because the report indicated that three sexual assaults had allegedly occurred within the city limits but not on the UC Davis campus. Consistent with the complainant’s request, UC Davis police also shared limited, de-identified information with the Title IX office, which was not sufficient to commence an investigation at that time.
New UC Davis documentary set to air on PBS
(SACRAMENTO) — A new documentary from theUC Davis Environmental Health Sciences Center (EHSC) will premiere on PBS stations beginning Jan. 14. “Dignidad: California Domestic Workers’ Journey for Justice” follows domestic workers in California as they organize for job protections during the COVID-19 pandemic. Viewers in the greater...
UC Davis’ ‘Unfold’ Podcast Wins 2 International Signal Awards
The UC Davis podcast Unfold has won gold and bronze and recognition as a Listener’s Choice in the inaugural edition of the international Signal Awards. The winners, announced Tuesday (Jan. 10), also included such well-known podcast producers as HBO Max, ABC, Netflix, Paramount, NatGeo and Nature. The podcast awards...
