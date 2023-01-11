In summer 2018 the UC Santa Barbara Police Department sent a report to the UC Davis Police Department outlining allegations of sexual assault against a UC Davis employee. The report indicated that the complainant had explicitly requested that a criminal investigation be completed before the complainant’s name or the respondent’s name were released to the UC Davis Office of Compliance and Policy (Title IX office). UC Davis police notified the City of Davis police because the report indicated that three sexual assaults had allegedly occurred within the city limits but not on the UC Davis campus. Consistent with the complainant’s request, UC Davis police also shared limited, de-identified information with the Title IX office, which was not sufficient to commence an investigation at that time.

DAVIS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO