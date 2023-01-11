ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Wichita Eagle

Bills’ Josh Allen Nominated For Prestigious QB Award

While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his attention squarely on leading his team on a historic run through the postseason, he is also becoming quite accustomed to individual accolades for his stellar performance this season. The NFL and FedEx Corp. announced on Friday that Allen will join fellow quarterbacks...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Bills Playoff Game

MIAMI DOLPHINS (9-8) vs. BUFFALO BILLS (13-3) DATE: Saturday, Jan. 15. SITE: Highmark Stadium; Orchard Park, N.Y. WEATHER FORECAST: The forecast for Orchard Park, N.Y., between the hours of 1 and 4 p.m. ET on Sunday calls for temperatures of 27-28 degrees, according to The Weather Channel, with sunny skies and only a 2 percent chance of precipitation. Winds are expected to be only 4 mph.
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Wichita Eagle

How far Must the 49ers Advance in the Playoffs to be Viewed as a Success?

The playoffs have finally arrived for the San Francisco 49ers. What looked like a season that could've been dead in the water once Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot, turned into one where Super Bowl contention is very much alive with Brock Purdy. The 49ers should feel very fortunate that they have Purdy. Teams having a strong third-string quarterback who is a rookie doesn't happen. Just ask the Dolphins who are trotting out their own rookie third-stringer in Skylar Thompson.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Texans Draft Next Franchise QB, Fortify DL in Latest NFL Mock

With their season officially over, the Houston Texans must now turn their attention towards the offseason and perhaps most importantly, the 2023 NFL draft. Despite missing out on the No. 1 overall pick after a 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, the Texans still have two picks in the first round due to their trade of former Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

CBS Sports: Buccaneers Shock Cowboys in Wild Card Round

The 2022 NFL playoffs are finally here. After a bumpy regular season, the Bucs were able to sneak into the playoffs after winning the NFC South and are set to play the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round on Monday Night Football. The matchup is a rematch of the opening game of the season that saw Tampa Bay go into Dallas and come out with a 19-3 victory.
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Request to Interview Division Rival for Defensive Coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons snatched general manager Terry Fonteneot from the rival New Orleans Saints two years ago ... and may try to do the same to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position following the retirement of Dean Pees. The Falcons have requested to interview Saints defensive line coach and co-defensive...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Twitter Reacts to Alex Anzalone’s Plan After Retirement

The Detroit Lions are not participating in the postseason for a myriad of reasons. After finishing the season with a 9-8 record, the team sits on the outside looking in of the NFC playoffs. This week, it has been reported the officiating in the Seattle Seahawks contest against the Los...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

General Manager Candidate: Glenn Cook

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Friday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Glenn Cook of the Cleveland Browns and Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers. The next general manager will be the 15th in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Kerby Joseph Shares Special Meaning of Being Drafted No. 97

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph was selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft with the 97th overall pick. Coming out of Illinois, general manager Brad Holmes and the personnel department quickly identified Joseph's play-making abilities and his propensity to always be around the football. His ball-hawking abilities...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

PFF Grades Corum As Top Running Back In 2022

If not for a late season injury against Illinois in Week 11, it's almost certain that Michigan's Blake Corum would have received an invite to New York for the Heisman trophy ceremony. The unanimous First-Team All-American helped lead the Wolverines to a perfect regular season, rushing his way to 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on 247 carries. For his efforts, Corum was named the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year (the first in program history).
ANN ARBOR, MI
Wichita Eagle

Report: Sean Payton Reluctant to ‘Tie His Future’ to Russell Wilson

It's one of the big questions surrounding the Denver Broncos' pivotal 2023 offseason, and it underlines every head-coaching interview the team hosts. On December 27, Broncos GM George Paton professed his, and the team's, belief that Wilson is "fixable." Not everyone is so convinced, however. And as the most coveted...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

NFL Overtime Rules: New Guidelines for 2022-23 Playoffs Explained

It’s a script we’ve seen play out so many times before: An NFL game goes to overtime, and captains from each team walk out to midfield for the coin toss. One side wins and immediately chooses to receive the kickoff. Starting with the 2023 postseason, though, that could all be changing.

