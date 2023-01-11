ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

ODNR hosting 57th annual winter hike at Hocking Hills

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has scheduled its 57th annual winter hike for Jan. 21 at Hocking Hills State Park. The department encourages those who love hiking to come out and visit the park for a community hike which officially begins at 9 a.m., though it will be a rolling start until 11 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Events in central Ohio honor Martin Luther King Jr.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Communities across the country typically honor the life and legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. through tributes and commemorations like community service, volunteering and readings. Listed below are several events scheduled for Columbus and the surrounding area. City...
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Giant Lizards Found At Union County Fairgrounds

MARYSVILLE – For six hours Saturday and another six hours Sunday, the Union County Fairgrounds, 845 N. Main St., will turn back the clock 175 million years – give or take a few million on either side – and again become home to the creatures that roamed the Earth at that time. These really big lizards known to us today as dinosaurs.
MARYSVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Dublin teacher is renowned Lego builder

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Over the past decade, Lego Artist Eric Cacioppo has seen the light. “The dark age is the time when Lego isn't cool anymore. And then later on you come back to it, and then you kind of come out of your dark ages,” said Cacioppo.
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Columbus Symphony’s tribute to Aretha Franklin to more than a million bricks on display at Brick Fest Live, there’s no shortage of things to do this Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in central Ohio.  Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes: Jan. 12 The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Carolina Hurricanes.Nationwide Arena […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Monthly Ranks the 10 Best Restaurants in Central Ohio for 2022

Our list of the Columbus area’s top restaurants returns after a pandemic break—with a bonus selection of 39 additional dining favorites. G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards, with special thanks to Columbus Monthly’s team of eaters. No matter when we decided to bring back our 10...
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Ribbon cutting celebrates new KCH site in Centerburg

CENTERBURG — Though the skies were gray, many gathered inside the well-lit, newly constructed Knox Community Hospital Centerburg Health & Wellness Center on Friday afternoon for its ribbon cutting ceremony. "It's a great time to celebrate this," said Knox County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Carol Grubaugh. "This is...
CENTERBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New hotel coming to Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new hotel that its developers said captures the essence of the city is coming to downtown Columbus. Junto, a boutique-style hotel, has been in the works since 2021. Developers said it is the first of its kind and something Columbus desperately needs. Jim Merkel, responsible for the hospitality leg of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New York-style pizza, stromboli spot opens in German Village-area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The ovens are ablaze at a locally owned, New York-style pizza joint that prides itself on serving the best stromboli in town. Pizzano’s Express, located at 804 Parsons Ave., opened its doors in early December to expand the reach of its halal, Italian-inspired dishes to Columbus’ South Side community, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ted Rivers

4 Unusual Facts About Columbus

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts about Columbus:
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

New York Designer Lisa Panitz Creates a Perfect Family Retreat in New Albany

For New Albany interior designer Lisa Panitz, work—like life—is ever-evolving. “With design, things have always been about change,” she says. But that’s also the case for life in today’s world. “Everything these days is constantly moving,” Panitz continues. “If you can find a way to be comfortable with change, that’s half the battle of life.”
NEW ALBANY, OH
WKBN

Creator of Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ TikTok shares message for her

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who made a viral video featuring an Ohio State fan is sharing more about his social media experience with NBC4. TikTok creator Hayden Sheppard posted a short clip of the Peach Bowl broadcast highlighting 19-year-old Catherine Gurd from New Albany. In the video, Gurd, dressed in Buckeye garb, holds […]
COLUMBUS, OH
