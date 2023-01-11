Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenGahanna, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Hartline to be next Buckeyes offensive coordinatorThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
ODNR hosting 57th annual winter hike at Hocking Hills
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has scheduled its 57th annual winter hike for Jan. 21 at Hocking Hills State Park. The department encourages those who love hiking to come out and visit the park for a community hike which officially begins at 9 a.m., though it will be a rolling start until 11 a.m.
Events in central Ohio honor Martin Luther King Jr.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Communities across the country typically honor the life and legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. through tributes and commemorations like community service, volunteering and readings. Listed below are several events scheduled for Columbus and the surrounding area. City...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Giant Lizards Found At Union County Fairgrounds
MARYSVILLE – For six hours Saturday and another six hours Sunday, the Union County Fairgrounds, 845 N. Main St., will turn back the clock 175 million years – give or take a few million on either side – and again become home to the creatures that roamed the Earth at that time. These really big lizards known to us today as dinosaurs.
spectrumnews1.com
Dublin teacher is renowned Lego builder
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Over the past decade, Lego Artist Eric Cacioppo has seen the light. “The dark age is the time when Lego isn't cool anymore. And then later on you come back to it, and then you kind of come out of your dark ages,” said Cacioppo.
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Columbus Symphony’s tribute to Aretha Franklin to more than a million bricks on display at Brick Fest Live, there’s no shortage of things to do this Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in central Ohio. Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes: Jan. 12 The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Carolina Hurricanes.Nationwide Arena […]
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly Ranks the 10 Best Restaurants in Central Ohio for 2022
Our list of the Columbus area’s top restaurants returns after a pandemic break—with a bonus selection of 39 additional dining favorites. G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards, with special thanks to Columbus Monthly’s team of eaters. No matter when we decided to bring back our 10...
Knox Pages
Ribbon cutting celebrates new KCH site in Centerburg
CENTERBURG — Though the skies were gray, many gathered inside the well-lit, newly constructed Knox Community Hospital Centerburg Health & Wellness Center on Friday afternoon for its ribbon cutting ceremony. "It's a great time to celebrate this," said Knox County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Carol Grubaugh. "This is...
New hotel coming to Downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new hotel that its developers said captures the essence of the city is coming to downtown Columbus. Junto, a boutique-style hotel, has been in the works since 2021. Developers said it is the first of its kind and something Columbus desperately needs. Jim Merkel, responsible for the hospitality leg of […]
Rapper 2 Chainz’ lounge-style restaurant coming to Columbus
A lounge-style restaurant co-founded by American rapper 2 Chainz has postponed its Friday opening in downtown Columbus.
New York-style pizza, stromboli spot opens in German Village-area
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The ovens are ablaze at a locally owned, New York-style pizza joint that prides itself on serving the best stromboli in town. Pizzano’s Express, located at 804 Parsons Ave., opened its doors in early December to expand the reach of its halal, Italian-inspired dishes to Columbus’ South Side community, according to […]
columbusmonthly.com
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for September 2022
Columbus Monthly gathers home sales data from county auditor offices in Franklin County and its six contiguous counties, for Sept. 1-30, 2022. 1. $2,825,000; 386 N. Parkview Ave., Bexley; John A. Rothschild and Natalie M. DiSabato from Randall S. Arndt, trustee. 2. $2,600,000; 2444 Lane Ave., Upper Arlington; Bradley J....
This adoptable dog in central Ohio is ready to find his running buddy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There’s a pup available at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center that is looking for a running mate. The 1-year-old pit bull mix came to the shelter as a stray in November 2022, and FCDS Behavior Coordinator Becca Moser described him as a “party boy.” “He has a lot […]
4 Unusual Facts About Columbus
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts about Columbus:
columbusmonthly.com
New York Designer Lisa Panitz Creates a Perfect Family Retreat in New Albany
For New Albany interior designer Lisa Panitz, work—like life—is ever-evolving. “With design, things have always been about change,” she says. But that’s also the case for life in today’s world. “Everything these days is constantly moving,” Panitz continues. “If you can find a way to be comfortable with change, that’s half the battle of life.”
WSYX ABC6
Former buckeye discusses new movie, what's next for his acting career
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He's gone from the basketball court to the big screens. Former buckeye Otis Winston discusses his new movie "Plane" and future projects with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: 614 Now and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mike Jackson receives Columbus Education Association’s Humanitarian Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A member of the NBC4 family was honored Thursday night by the Columbus Education Association at its 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Awards Dinner. Mike Jackson, who anchored the news at NBC4 from 1994 to 2019, received the CEA’s Humanitarian Award for his work as a longtime journalist, and […]
Creator of Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ TikTok shares message for her
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who made a viral video featuring an Ohio State fan is sharing more about his social media experience with NBC4. TikTok creator Hayden Sheppard posted a short clip of the Peach Bowl broadcast highlighting 19-year-old Catherine Gurd from New Albany. In the video, Gurd, dressed in Buckeye garb, holds […]
