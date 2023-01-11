Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Emmitt Smith Questions Dallas ‘Details’ and Super Bowl Odds
DALLAS - Hall-of-Fame running back Emmitt Smith doesn't take much lightly. The three-time Super Bowl champion's perseverance is evident in his roles as a husband, father, real estate developer and even "Dancing with the Stars'' champion. Smith is multi-faceted; but it's his attention to detail that allowed him to do...
Wichita Eagle
Bills’ Josh Allen Nominated For Prestigious QB Award
While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his attention squarely on leading his team on a historic run through the postseason, he is also becoming quite accustomed to individual accolades for his stellar performance this season. The NFL and FedEx Corp. announced on Friday that Allen will join fellow quarterbacks...
Wichita Eagle
Rebels Transfer WR Dannis Jackson Staying in SEC
Now-former Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson has found a new home via the NCAA Transfer Portal. And he is staying in the SEC, committing to the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Jackson spent four seasons in Oxford, making 19 catches for 324 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.1 yards per...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Request to Interview Division Rival for Defensive Coordinator
The Atlanta Falcons snatched general manager Terry Fonteneot from the rival New Orleans Saints two years ago ... and may try to do the same to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position following the retirement of Dean Pees. The Falcons have requested to interview Saints defensive line coach and co-defensive...
Wichita Eagle
Texans Draft Next Franchise QB, Fortify DL in Latest NFL Mock
With their season officially over, the Houston Texans must now turn their attention towards the offseason and perhaps most importantly, the 2023 NFL draft. Despite missing out on the No. 1 overall pick after a 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, the Texans still have two picks in the first round due to their trade of former Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.
Wichita Eagle
PFF Grades Corum As Top Running Back In 2022
If not for a late season injury against Illinois in Week 11, it's almost certain that Michigan's Blake Corum would have received an invite to New York for the Heisman trophy ceremony. The unanimous First-Team All-American helped lead the Wolverines to a perfect regular season, rushing his way to 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on 247 carries. For his efforts, Corum was named the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year (the first in program history).
Wichita Eagle
How far Must the 49ers Advance in the Playoffs to be Viewed as a Success?
The playoffs have finally arrived for the San Francisco 49ers. What looked like a season that could've been dead in the water once Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot, turned into one where Super Bowl contention is very much alive with Brock Purdy. The 49ers should feel very fortunate that they have Purdy. Teams having a strong third-string quarterback who is a rookie doesn't happen. Just ask the Dolphins who are trotting out their own rookie third-stringer in Skylar Thompson.
Cardinals might have to part with package of draft picks or players if they hire Sean Payton
If the Arizona Cardinals want to hire Sean Payton as their next head coach, it will cost them in the form of compensation to New Orleans Saints.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys’ Prescott Comments on McCarthy’s Job Status Rumors
As the Cowboys prepare for their wild card game against the Buccaneers on Monday, a lot of discussion has centered around the job security of Dallas coach Mike McCarthy. Dallas (12–5) clinched a playoff berth for the second consecutive season and enters its game against Tampa Bay after securing back-to-back 12-win seasons, despite an embarrassing 26–6 loss to the Commanders in its season finale on Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Vikings vs. Giants Predictions: Who Wins This Rematch in the Wild Card Round?
For the second time in three weeks, the Vikings are hosting the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. This time, the stakes are a bit higher. Sunday's game is a winner-go-home playoff matchup. When these teams met in Week 16, the Vikings squeezed out a 27-24 win on a...
Wichita Eagle
CBS Sports: Buccaneers Shock Cowboys in Wild Card Round
The 2022 NFL playoffs are finally here. After a bumpy regular season, the Bucs were able to sneak into the playoffs after winning the NFC South and are set to play the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round on Monday Night Football. The matchup is a rematch of the opening game of the season that saw Tampa Bay go into Dallas and come out with a 19-3 victory.
Wichita Eagle
With Pete Golding Out, What Nick Saban Wants at Defensive Coordinator: Just A Minute
The news of Pete Golding's exit from the Alabama Crimson Tide and becoming the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss was anything but surprising as there had been more than rumblings in Tuscaloosa about his departure for over a month. A second rumor making the rounds is that former defensive...
Wichita Eagle
Twitter Reacts to Alex Anzalone’s Plan After Retirement
The Detroit Lions are not participating in the postseason for a myriad of reasons. After finishing the season with a 9-8 record, the team sits on the outside looking in of the NFC playoffs. This week, it has been reported the officiating in the Seattle Seahawks contest against the Los...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs coordinator Eric Bieniemy has interviewed with Indy, Colts owner Jim Irsay says
Another year presents another opportunity for Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Thursday night that he concluded an interview with Bieniemy for the team’s vacant head coach job. The Colts fired Frank Reich in early November. If hired in Indianapolis, Bieniemy would reunite with Colts...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Chris Faddoul, Punter, Florida A&M Rattlers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury. Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, about two weeks after the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Danny Kittner, Wide Receiver, Mary Marauders
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
General Manager Candidate: Glenn Cook
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Friday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Glenn Cook of the Cleveland Browns and Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers. The next general manager will be the 15th in...
Dalton Bolon, No. 22 Charleston too strong for Elon
Dalton Bolon scored 21 points and No. 22 College of Charleston put together a strong second half to rebuff Elon’s
Wichita Eagle
Georgia’s Offensive Line Revolution
Kirby Smart’s brand is built on hard-nosed defense. The historic performances of his units at Alabama are what eventually led to him taking over as the head coach at Georgia. Since arriving in Athens, Smart’s defenses have quickly become the standard of excellence in college football, but it’s a unit on the offensive side of the ball that is arguably deserving of the most credit for Georgia’s success over the past few years: the offensive line.
