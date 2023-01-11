ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Renaissance Festival Feb. 4-April 2

Take a unique trip back in time to the Arizona Renaissance Festival in Gold Canyon near the Superstition Mountains.

One of the largest events of its kind in the U.S., this special event is a place to revel in the atmosphere of a 16th century European village. Join in the revelry every Saturday and Sunday from Feb. 4 through April 2 at 12601 E. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon.

The festival’s 50-acre village has 16 stages of nonstop entertainment, music, comedy, falconry, dance, mermaids and acrobatics. Foolish pleasures mix with artisan treasures as you shop, eat and mingle with a cast of nearly 2,000 colorfully costumed characters, according to a release.

Explore the village marketplace with more than 200 storybook shops, studios and galleries filled with unique arts and crafts, handmade wares, kitchens and pubs, games and people-powered rides.

Kids love the interactive games and people-powered rides: Da Vinci’s Flying Machine, The Slider Joust, Piccolo Pony — a rocking horse bigger than an elephant. The Dragon Climbing Tower, Castle Siege, the Maze, Archery Range and more.

The live jousting tournaments are one of the festival’s most popular attractions. Armored nights on charging steeds take up their lances and battle for the queen’s honor. Cheer on your favorite armored knight at one of the three daily jousting tournaments in the 5,000-seat arena.

“In addition to the revelry, the festival offers food fit for a king. Attend the Pleasure Feast and be treated like a true royal while you savor five courses of fine food, ample drynk, and enjoy an hour and a half of raucous renaissance entertainment at its best,” the release states.

The Pleasure Feast, held twice daily, includes admission to the festival and a special edition Pleasure Feast goblet. Advance reservations are recommended.

Food is plentiful and available throughout the village. The menu is diverse with offerings such as steak-on-a-stake, vegetable and meat pies, pastas, bread bowls filled with hearty stews and the smoked turkey legs. Desserts are decadent, from the crepes to a variety of other sweet treat surprises. A brand new dessert for the 2023 season is chimney rolls, prepared the same way as they were 400 years ago. The dough is baked on an open fire until the outside dough caramelizes to a perfect golden-brown color.

“More new additions for 2023 include: ‘The Renaissance Men’ Involves thrilling and hilarious sword-fighting- danger, excitement, and laughs abound as the two strive to attain the ultimate prize: your validation and the title of ‘The Renaissance Man,’” the release states. “Primrose the Fairy is also new, spreading joy and magic throughout the village. You can meet Prim in the lanes of Fairhaven or at the Twig the Fairy shop near the Carnevale Stage. A new comedic addition is Fool’s Medicine: Travel through time with Professor Wrench on a quest to prove that laughter truly is the best medicine.”

There is something for everyone at the Arizona Renaissance Festival.

There are many ways to save on admission. Visit Arizona.RenFestInfo.com for more information and like the Arizona Renaissance Festival on Facebook for special offers, information and contests.

