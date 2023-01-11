ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Netflix will stream the SAG Awards live starting in 2024

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WDC7V_0kBBUH8600
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

In recent years, Netflix has established itself as a legitimate contender in awards season, winning at the Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, and even the Grammys. Winning all those awards wasn’t enough, though, as the streamer announced on Wednesday that the SAG Awards will stream on Netflix starting in 2024 as part of a multi-year partnership between the two.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show,” SAG-AFTRA’s National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said of the news. “As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”

SAG-AFTRA announced the nominees for the 29th annual SAG Awards on Wednesday morning. While the awards show will not be on Netflix this year, Netflix will stream the show on its YouTube channel on Sunday, February 26 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

“The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors,” said Netflix’s Head of Global TV, Bela Bajaria, in a statement. “As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come.”

Beyond the SAG Awards, Netflix will stream Chris Rock’s stand-up special, Selective Outrage, live on March 4, 2023. It’s clear that Netflix is going to commit far more resources to live events in the coming months and years, just as it has spent a significant amount of time and money this year building up an increasingly impressive mobile game library.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend

I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
BGR.com

2 of the highest-rated new movies on HBO Max: The Menu and The Banshees of Inisherin

So many of my favorite HBO Max titles at the moment include the TV shows that you can’t get anywhere else — HBO originals like The White Lotus, for example, as well as international imports like Gomorrah (a mafia saga that’s seriously one of the best TV shows of all time). Of course, baked right there into the name of the network itself is a reminder that there are also so many movie gems available on HBO Max — two of which, The Menu and The Banshees of Inisherin, are among the highest-rated newest additions to the streamer.
BGR.com

Video game legend Hideo Kojima thinks you should check out Netflix’s Copenhagen Cowboy

Netflix’s new 6-episode series Copenhagen Cowboy hit the streaming giant almost a week ago now, and while the show hasn’t yet cracked Netflix’s Top 10 non-English TV chart (the show is a Danish crime series), it’s nevertheless started to pick up some decent reviews so far — including some words of praise from video game legend Hideo Kojima, who raved about it this week to his 3.5 million Twitter followers.
BGR.com

If you loved Netflix’s K-drama Crash Landing on You, this news will make you furious

There aren’t many perfect shows available to watch on Netflix, but for those of us who can’t get enough of the Korean-language content available from the streaming giant, there’s at least one such title that does, in fact, exist. It’s the 16-episode Crash Landing on You, a drama about star-crossed lovers in the form of a South Korean heiress and an elite North Korean solider who fall in love with each other over the course of a show that not only was the entry point for many of us who are now hardcore K-drama fans.
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’

Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
BGR.com

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker is a chilling new Netflix documentary that’s out today

If you didn’t know the backstory, Netflix’s new documentary film The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker might sound like the streaming giant’s latest horror release. There is, nevertheless, very much a darkness at the heart of this Netflix documentary, out today, from director Colette Camden. Among other things, it revisits the story of a hitchhiker-turned-Good Samaritan-turned Internet sensation. He’s “Kai,” born Caleb McGillvary, who recounted in a 2013 TV interview that went viral how he saved a woman from being attacked by taking a hatchet out of his backpack and using it to “smash, smash, suh-MASH” her attacker.
BGR.com

Twitter for iOS splits timeline in a TikTok-like style

The time has come for Twitter to announce another TikTok-like feature. iOS users will now find that their main app screen has two different tabs on the upper corner of the display: For You and Following. The For You page, just like on TikTok, shows tweets recommended for you, which...
BGR.com

Fantastic Four: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know

Fantastic Four is easily one of the most anticipated MCU movies of the Multiverse Saga, right after the Avengers crossovers and Spider-Man 4. After Fox failed to turn the Fantastic Four franchise into a massive success, Marvel will get to reboot the series. The big advantage this time around is that the Fantastic Four get to interact with a much larger multiverse. They’ll meet the Avengers in the primary timeline and team up with other superheroes in the MCU.
BGR.com

Everything to know about Taylor Sheridan’s new shows coming soon to Paramount Plus

There’s a ton of content to stream on Paramount Plus, everything from movies to TV shows and live sports — but, if we’re honest, all of that content on the platform is really just a universe that orbits around one bright streaming sun. And its name is Taylor Sheridan, the prolific TV hitmaker behind Paramount shows like Yellowstone and 1923, the creator who’s also brought a slew of other star-packed shows to Paramount’s service like Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown.
TEXAS STATE
BGR.com

Gunther’s Millions could be Netflix’s next Tiger King

Netflix releases dozens of documentaries every year, but few have the impact that Tiger King did in 2020. Everyone was stuck inside, and there wasn’t much to do other than binge-watch content. The streamer tried to mine the story for everything it was worth with two additional seasons and a special, but they weren’t as popular. No documentary since has dominated the conversation quite like Tiger King, but the upcoming Gunther’s Millions might have a shot.
BGR.com

Apple Music exec now responsible for TV Plus business

After the departure of Apple Services VP Peter Stern, the Cupertino firm decided to split the division in three, with a new VP running each group. Today, Business Insider (via 9to5Mac) reports that Apple Music VP Oliver Schusser will be responsible for Apple TV Plus. With that, Schusser will oversee...
BGR.com

Letitia Wright teases Black Panther 3 is in the works

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has topped $831 million at the box office as of this writing, and it’s heading to Disney Plus soon. The film advanced the story of Wakanda, delivering the MCU’s new Black Panther in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death. But fans are already wondering whether a Black Panther 3 is coming. And now, out of nowhere, Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright teases that a sequel might already be in the works.
BGR.com

HBO Max is raising its price to $15.99, the first increase since launch

HBO Max announced a price increase this week, raising the cost of the ad-free plan from $14.99 to $15.99 a month. This is the first time the streaming service has hiked its prices since launching in May 2020. The new price is effective immediately for new subscribers. Existing subscribers will see the new rate during their next billing cycle on or after February 11, 2023.
BGR.com

Exciting Avengers spoiler reveals the creator of Wanda’s Darkhold

We last saw the Darkhold in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) destroyed every copy of the book in the multiverse. As we’ve explained, that tremendous display of power might be a significant plot hole for Doctor Strange 2. But the Darkhold came up again in a report that indicates the dark magic book might not be as gone as we thought. The Avengers might still have to deal with the Darkhold in the near future, as the person who wrote the book might still be around.
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 3 might release before The Kang Dynasty

With Captain America and Iron Man out of the picture (for now), Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange has taken on a larger role in the MCU. The once Sorcerer Supreme featured prominently in What If…? and Spider-Man: No Way Home before nearly tearing apart reality in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel hasn’t officially announced a sequel, but a leak suggests we won’t have to wait long to see him in a leading role again, as Doctor Strange 3 is reportedly being fast-tracked so that it can hit theaters before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.
BGR.com

BGR.com

354K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy