ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

FTX creditor claims are being offered at 13 cents on the dollar as investors see difficult road ahead in recouping lost funds

By Morgan Chittum
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNNqw_0kBBUBpk00
  • FTX creditor claims are being offered at 13 cents on the dollar on bankruptcy claims marketplace Xclaim.
  • Xclaim has listed over $91 million worth of FTX customer claims, the company told Insider.
  • FTX creditors are willing to take steep losses to recoup funds amid the company's uncertain bankruptcy process.

FTX creditors appear willing to take steep losses in an effort to recoup something from Sam Bankman-Fried's bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.

Customers are likely to get around 13 cents on the dollar for their claims, according to data from bankruptcy claims trading marketplace Xclaim.

Claims from other embattled crypto firms are trading significantly higher. Centralized lenders Celsius and BlockFi, along with digital asset brokerage Voyager, are trading around 18.5 cents, 28.5 cents, and 41 cents on the dollar.

This price disparity between claims can be attributed to the lack of public information available about the state of FTX account holders' funds, Xclaim's chief strategy officer Andrew Glantz told CoinDesk.

"Part of that is because most creditors, most account holders, still can't access their accounts even to provide a basic screenshot of what their account looks like," Glantz said to the outlet. "It becomes harder to verify that they are actually owed."

He added: "That's much easier in Celsius and Voyager, where creditors, even if their funds are frozen, can at least access their account, take a screenshot, provide account details, and get a buyer comfortable that their claim is a valid claim."

Xclaim has listed around $91.7 million in FTX creditor claims. The firm says it's doubled its number of claims buyers following FTX's swift collapse late last year.

Bankman-Fried's FTX, and around 130 related entities, filed for bankruptcy after a liquidity crisis left thousands of users unable to retrieve their assets in November. Some reports indicate that at least $8 billion of customer money has been lost on the platform.

Securing assets during the bankruptcy process may take awhile because of the FTX's near-total lack of internal accounting, according to the company's new Chief Executive Officer John Ray.

"I've just never seen an utter lack of record keeping," Ray, who oversaw energy giant Enron's restructuring process, told the House Financial Services Committee. "Absolutely no internal controls whatsoever."

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Lost 1.7M Shares Once Worth More Than $150M In FTX Cryptocurrency Collapse

Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen lost a combined 1.7 million shares once worth more than $150 million when the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed late last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come two months after FTX Trading filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, a 68-page document listing the company’s numerous investors and shareholders was released on Monday.Included in that list were hundreds of individuals such as Brady and Bündchen who hold a majority of shares in the now-defunct and bankrupt FTX.According to the newly released document, Brady holds a whopping 1.1 million common shares...
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
msn.com

A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show

A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto despite living with his parents, according to public records cited by The Australian. Darren Nguyen's crypto trading business, PO Street Capital, is registered at his parents' house in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia. The firm made around $7 million in profit after tax for the fiscal year ending June 2021, per the documents, which were filed with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

98K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy