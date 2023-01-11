Book Bulletin

Antigo Public Library

Recent Releases

Fiction

“Last Circle of Love” by Lorna Landvik

“Must Love Books” by Shauna Robinson

“The Personal Assistant” by Kimberly Belle

“Night Shift” by Robin Cook

“Beauty and the Baller” by Ilsa Madden-Mills

Mystery and Suspense

“Sweet Revenge” by Karen MacInerney

“Wicked Harvest” by Karen MacInerney

“Missing in Little Leaf Creek” by Cindy Bell

“Silent Bite” by David Rosenfelt

“Murder in the North Woods” by Judith Copek

Western

“Rawhide Jack: Lone Star Fame” by JD Arnold

Nonfiction

“A Most Beautiful Thing: The True Story of America’s First All-Black High Scholl

Rowing Team” by Arshay Cooper

“Keto-Green 16” by Anna Cabeca, DO

“United: Thoughts on Finding Common Ground and Advancing the Common Good” by Cory Booker

“Dear Church: A Love Letter from a Black Preacher to the Whitest Denomination in the US” by Lenny Duncan

Books on CD

“Prisoners of the Castle: An Epic Story of Survival and Escape from Colditz” by Ben Macintyre

“Wicked Dreams” by Lisa Jackson and Nancy Bush

“Desert Star” by Michael Connelly

“Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six” by Lisa Unger

“The Whittiers” by Danielle Steel

“Home Sweet Christmas” by Susan Mallery

DVDs

“Vera Drake”

“Testimony: The Untold Story of Pope John Paul II”

“Halloween”

“Last Knights”

“Halloween Kills”

The Antigo Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.