SPEED LIMIT REDUCTION AND SPEED RADAR SIGNS NEAR MELROSE ROAD
The Douglas County Public Works Department, working with the Board of Commissioners, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Roseburg School District are in the process of implementing a new traffic control change on Melrose Road adjacent to Melrose Elementary School, 5 miles west of Roseburg. A County release said the...
TWO VEHICLE CRASH LEADS TO FIRE
A two-vehicle crash led to one vehicle catching on fire at the intersection of Northwest Stewart Parkway and Northwest Mercy Drive on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said shortly after 2:30 p.m. an SUV was driving eastbound on Stewart Parkway, going through the intersection, when the driver of a larger SUV attempted to turn from Stewart Parkway toward the parking lot that leads to two businesses. The first driver had a green light and the second vehicle had a flashing yellow light.
Rogue River Hwy in Grants Pass reopened after car crash
Grants Pass, Ore — Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass has been reopened to traffic after an accident yesterday. At around 5:26 pm, Grants Pass Police (GPPD) and Grants Pass Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of Rogue River Highway and Florence Lane regarding a major vehicle collision.
Bicyclist killed in collision with truck in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a crash involving a bicycle and a car in Douglas County, the Oregon State Police said Wednesday. According to OSP responded Tuesday just before 8:30 p.m. to the crash on Highway 42, at the intersection of Grant Smith Road, near milepost 76.5.
ROSEBURG MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII
A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII incident on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:45 p.m. an officer stopped the 31-year old near the intersection of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Douglas Avenue, due to expired registration stickers and observed signs of impairment. The driver consented to standard field sobriety tests and allegedly performed poorly.
Bicyclist killed in crash at Highway 42 intersection
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a pick-up truck at an intersection on Highway 42 on Tuesday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they responded to a reported vehicle and bicycle collision at the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road at about 8:27 p.m. on January 10. Troopers said their investigation found a Dodge Ram 3500 truck was traveling west on Highway 42 in the fast lane when it struck a bicyclist who was traveling south across the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road. Troopers said the bicyclist, identified as Michael Allen Davis, 34, of Roseburg, was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, but was pronounced deceased at the hospital by medical personnel.
Eugene police save man’s life with CPR
EUGENE, Ore. -- Quick thinking and medical training saved the life of man who was suffering a medical emergency in a tent early Friday morning, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, officers responded to west Third Avenue and Lawrence Street after a possible gunshot wound was reported...
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTING TO FLEE
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed after allegedly attempting to flee police on Thursday morning. A Roseburg Police report said about 6:45 a.m. officers contacted 20-year Tristyn Layman who was camping on private property in the 2400 block of Northwest Troost Street. Dispatchers said that he had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Junction City. Layman was reported to be uncooperative with officers and allegedly attempted to flee on foot.
WOMAN JAILED IN ALLEGED STOLEN VEHICLE CASE
January 12, 2023 9:40 a.m. A Reedsport woman was jailed in an alleged stolen vehicle case, by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. while in the 1200 block of Northwest Munson Court for an unrelated investigation, an officer saw the woman from a nearby pickup. The officer learned that the vehicle was stolen. The suspect was eventually found inside the house.
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, WOMAN HELD FOR PROBATION VIOLATION
A man was jailed for a warrant and a woman was detained for a probation violation, by Roseburg Police Thursday afternoon. An RPD report said at 5:00 p.m. officers contacted the pair in the 200 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, after they parked directly behind an RPD vehicle while officers were involved with another incident.
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOR SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Roseburg Police cited a woman for second-degree criminal mischief on Tuesday. An RPD report said at about 11:45 a.m. officers contacted the 44-year old at her camp in the 1500 block of Southeast Micelli Street. The woman had previously been warned about the large amount of trash and the damage to the area. The suspect was cited due to the extensive damage to the lawn around her camp. She was then released at the scene.
POLICE: Man recently released from prison arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms
EUGENE, Ore. — Just after midnight, Thursday morning, Eugene Police stopped a Toyota Rav4 in the 500 block of Tyler Street. According to EPD, the driver, Jabari Lee Arbogast, Sr., 41, of Salem, got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot. A Eugene Police officer challenged Arbogast before additional officers arrived to help take him into custody. EPD says he was just a short distance from his vehicle when he was apprehended.
Early morning vehicle pursuit leads to crash, arrest
EUGENE, Ore. – A man is in police custody Monday after leading police on an early morning vehicle chase through the city, according to Eugene Police Department. EPD said the incident began at about 5:16 a.m. on January 9 when an officer in his patrol vehicle was nearly struck by a pick-up truck that police said was driving recklessly on west Sixth Avenue. EPD said the officer went after the truck, but when the officer tried to pull over the vehicle the driver refused to stop and sped north on Highway 99. EPD said the truck passed another officer near Highway 99 and Prairie Road. Police said both officers agreed the operator of the truck was driving recklessly and posed a risk to the public, and initiated a pursuit.
Landslide closes portion of U.S. 101, hinders communities on Oregon’s south coast
Three times per week, Larry Jacobson travels 75 minutes from Gold Beach to Coos Bay for crucial dialysis. So when a landslide early Monday destroyed a portion of U.S. 101 on his route, he knew he’d have to find an alternative. Quick. “I was going to get to Coos...
Missing Douglas County man found in California
GLENDALE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning. DCSO said that Richard Doffing drove away from his home in Glendale in a white, 1992 Ford F350. Doffing is 5'10'', 160 lbs with hazel eyes...
Eugene church removes trees without permits
EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
MAN JAILED AFTER POLICE PURSUIT EARLY TUESDAY
A Roseburg man was jailed after a police pursuit early Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 2:00 a.m. a deputy saw a motorcycle traveling at 90 miles per hour on Interstate Five near McClain Avenue, just south of Roseburg. The deputy pursued the motorcycle which sped up. The deputy caught up to it six miles later. Prior to activating the patrol vehicle’s lights, the rider allegedly cut in front of a semi-truck to take the exit, which prevented the deputy from following.
LOG TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN RIDDLE AREA
A driver refused medical attention after a log truck rolled over in the Riddle area on Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 1:45 p.m. deputies responded to the incident in the 700 block of Council Creek Road and found that the vehicle had rolled over onto the fence. The driver said his brakes caught on fire coming down Middle Creek Road and failed. He said he attempted to slow down by downshifting but was unsuccessful. The driver then tried to take the right hand turn onto Council Creek from Middle Creek, but could not make the corner.
Elmira teen finally found after 24 hour search, according to family
UPDATE: 9:30 P.M. - According to a Facebook post by family, Corbin has been found and is safe. At last check he was heading to the hospital. ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered boy who left home Monday night.
Eugene Police: 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run at W. 7th Ave and Van Buren
UPDATE (1/10/2023): "The vehicle has been located and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please call 541.682.5138," EPD said in a statement. --- EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police say a 17-year-old male is the victim in a pedestrian hit-and-run Sunday night at W. 7th Avenue and Van Buren.
