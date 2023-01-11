DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Wants to be Traded to These Two Teams

The Arizona Cardinals are all but set to offload wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason. According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, Hopkins has two teams in mind.

The Arizona Cardinals' offseason continues to take fans on twists and turns only seen on rollercoaster rides.

After firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim departing the team due to health-related reasons, the Cardinals were hoping to move forward and quiet some of the noise surrounding the organization.

That's not happening.

On Tuesday, The Score's Jordan Schultz reported that the Cardinals are going to try and trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

Hopkins - with just two years left on his deal - is expected to ask for a new contract according to Schultz.

Various reasons may be behind the intentions of trading Hopkins, but interesting factor to monitor is Hopkins having full control of where he goes. In Schultz's report, he mentions that Hopkins negotiated a no-trade clause in his current deal with Arizona.

He'll have to agree to a trade before it happens.

On Yesterday's edition of 98.7's Burns & Gambo, Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro reported two teams Hopkins prefers to play with:

"I'm being told Hopkins prefers to get to go to either the Jaguars or the Chargers. The interesting thing is both of those guys have wide receivers under big contracts, including the Jags and Christian Kirk. But the top two destinations for him [are] Jacksonville to play with [Head Coach Doug] Pederson and [Trevor] Lawrence and then the Chargers obviously with the chance to play with Justin Herbert. He looks at those as good possibilities," said Gambo.

Gambadoro raises an interesting point, as both of those teams already have quite a bit of money sunk into their WR depth.

According to Spotrac, Jacksonville is No. 4 in the NFL in WR positional spending with $51.9 million allotted for 2023. Los Angeles is No. 7 with $42.1 million.

For what it's worth, the Cardinals are No. 2 with $62.1 million.

The two teams Hopkins reportedly desires have a fair amount of things in common: Other notable wide receivers are already there with young/talented quarterbacks, and who could forget the great weather?

Both teams playing in the playoffs may certainly help, too.

