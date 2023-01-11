ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Wants to be Traded to These Two Teams

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals are all but set to offload wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason. According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, Hopkins has two teams in mind.

The Arizona Cardinals' offseason continues to take fans on twists and turns only seen on rollercoaster rides.

After firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim departing the team due to health-related reasons, the Cardinals were hoping to move forward and quiet some of the noise surrounding the organization.

That's not happening.

On Tuesday, The Score's Jordan Schultz reported that the Cardinals are going to try and trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

Hopkins - with just two years left on his deal - is expected to ask for a new contract according to Schultz.

Various reasons may be behind the intentions of trading Hopkins, but interesting factor to monitor is Hopkins having full control of where he goes. In Schultz's report, he mentions that Hopkins negotiated a no-trade clause in his current deal with Arizona.

He'll have to agree to a trade before it happens.

On Yesterday's edition of 98.7's Burns & Gambo, Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro reported two teams Hopkins prefers to play with:

"I'm being told Hopkins prefers to get to go to either the Jaguars or the Chargers. The interesting thing is both of those guys have wide receivers under big contracts, including the Jags and Christian Kirk. But the top two destinations for him [are] Jacksonville to play with [Head Coach Doug] Pederson and [Trevor] Lawrence and then the Chargers obviously with the chance to play with Justin Herbert. He looks at those as good possibilities," said Gambo.

Gambadoro raises an interesting point, as both of those teams already have quite a bit of money sunk into their WR depth.

According to Spotrac, Jacksonville is No. 4 in the NFL in WR positional spending with $51.9 million allotted for 2023. Los Angeles is No. 7 with $42.1 million.

For what it's worth, the Cardinals are No. 2 with $62.1 million.

The two teams Hopkins reportedly desires have a fair amount of things in common: Other notable wide receivers are already there with young/talented quarterbacks, and who could forget the great weather?

Both teams playing in the playoffs may certainly help, too.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

DeAndre Hopkins Posts Cryptic Message on Instagram

Report: Cardinals Plan to Trade DeAndre Hopkins

Two Cardinals Crack PFF Top 50 Free Agents

Full 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Cardinals Request Two GM Interviews With Top 49ers Executives

Titans Reportedly Request Permission to Interview Quentin Harris

Comments / 28

guard dog
3d ago

why would he go to those 2 teams and mess up what they got going on ???? id love to see him in kc but the practical destination would be new england

3
Robert Gallion
2d ago

not picking the Browns heh?Smart man. with the lousy roster of miss fits. a head coach that can not focus on anything but a piece of paper infront of him. A president who has no knowledge of the game who seemingly knows nothing or less about people of Cleveland or football in general why woul a top shelf player not want to go to Cleveland.

3
