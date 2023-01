John F. Kennedy Middle School in Enfield. Journal Inquirer

ENFIELD — The public is invited to a grand reopening ceremony and guided walk-through of the multi-year building project at John F. Kennedy Middle School.

The event is set for at 6 p.m. Thursday at the middle school, 155 Raffia Road.