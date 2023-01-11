Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Patriots Rumors: What Mac Jones Did To Anger Bill Belichick During Season
You no longer need a tin-foil hat to wonder whether there was real tension between Mac Jones and Bill Belichick this season. The signs were there in late October, when Belichick alienated Jones before, during and after the Patriots’ Week 7 home loss to the Chicago Bears, which came at the height of “Zappe Fever.” And they were there Monday morning when Belichick refused to back Jones as New England’s quarterback of the future.
Tom Brady Rejects Challenge From Bucs Teammate, Makes Offer
Tom Brady is acutely aware of his athletic strengths and weaknesses. Some of Brady’s best traits still rank among the NFL’s best, even at 45 years old. Few have better pocket awareness than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who also can be deadly accurate when an offense is humming. The 23rd-year pro can still put plenty of zip on the football, too.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker
<p>Dalvin Cook has been an amazing weapon and asset for the Minnesota Vikings for as long as he has been</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/should-consider-benching">Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
BET
Former NFL Receiver Charles Johnson Reportedly Died By Suicide
Charles Johnson, a former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was found dead seven miles from his home in a Hampton Inn hotel room, in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 17, 2022. His death has been ruled a suicide. According to USA Today, a report from the state medical examiner's...
What NFL Team Reportedly Would Have To Pay Derek Carr After Trade
Derek Carr officially said his goodbyes to the Raiders fanbase Thursday and the Las Vegas organization reportedly started the process of evaluating the quarterback’s trade market. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday confirmed all signs point to Carr leaving the organization. What happens from here, however, is quite unknown....
gamblingnews.com
Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Odds, Time, and Prediction
Dallas Cowboys-142 Tampa Bay Buccaneers+120. *Odds taken from FanDuel on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw at least one interception in each of his previous seven games. In fact, the 2-time Pro Bowler hasn’t thrown an interception only in two games of the regular season.
NFL Rumors: Ravens Still Want To Sign Lamar Jackson Long Term
Injuries have kept Lamar Jackson from helping the Ravens in the playoffs the last two seasons, but Baltimore still wants him as its long-term quarterback. Jackson is dealing with a Grade 2 PCL sprain that will keep him sidelined for Sunday’s wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The signal-caller tweeted he suffered the ailment in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos and “can’t give 100% of myself to my guys and fans.”
Patriots’ Marcus Jones Makes First-Team All-Pro As Punt Returner
Marcus Jones’ terrific rookie season for the Patriots earned him one of the NFL’s highest honors. New England’s triple-threat cornerback was voted to the Associated Press All-Pro first team as a punt returner after leading the league in punt-return yards (362) and ranking second in punt-return average (12.5) in his first pro season.
Chris Simms: Mac Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back to fix offense
Mac Jones reportedly attempted to take matters into his own hands to fix a sputtering Patriots offense. According to NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk analyst Chris Simms, Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back in search of solutions. Mike Florio, who hosted the segment with Simms, said that Belichick made “Jones aware of it,” causing the outside conversations to stop during an 8-9 season that ended without a postseason berth. “Mac Jones wasn’t happy,” Simms said Tuesday on “Pro Football Talk.” “He was telling people he wasn’t happy. He was calling people about, ‘Hey, can you help us with ideas and do...
Lamar Jackson won't Play Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson won’t start Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports. The Ravens are another team with a mess at their quarterback position heading into the playoffs. Jackson hasn’t played since Week 13 after suffering a PCL sprain. The injury was initially only supposed to keep him out of the lineup for a couple of weeks, but instead, it looks to be season-ending.
Raiders Evaluating Trade Market for QB Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has likely played his final snap in Silver and Black. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders “will begin the process of evaluating the trade market” for the veteran quarterback. Carr stepped away from the team after he was benched...
Can the Los Angeles Chargers Win the AFC?
There’s no doubt the AFC is loaded with talented teams, but can the Los Angeles Chargers play the role of spoiler and win the conference?. The Chargers enter the AFC playoffs as the fifth seed and open on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Things didn’t go as planned for LA when the teams met in Week 3, with the Jaguars blowing out the Chargers 38-10.
Damar Hamlin Visits Bills For First Time Since Leaving Hospital
NFL fans have gotten better and better news on Damar Hamlin over the past two weeks, and they got more of it Saturday. The Bills safety was discharged from the hospital Wednesday and returned home for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
Wild Card Weekend: Giants-Vikings Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks
In what should be one of the tighter games of Wild Card Weekend, the Minnesota Vikings will host the New York Giants. New York Giants (+132) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-158) Total: 48.5 (O -104, U -118) There weren’t expectations for the New York Giants to make a playoff run in...
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert won't Play Sunday vs. Bills
Raheem Mostert won’t play Sunday for the Miami Dolphins, Adam Beasley of the Pro Football Network reports. Mostert suffered a broken thumb in the must-win game over the New York Jets last week and will miss the wild card game versus the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. This means that...
AFC East Rival Reportedly Will Interview Patriots’ Nick Caley
The Jets are interviewing candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator job, and they reportedly have their eyes set on a Patriots assistant. New York will interview New England tight ends coach Nick Caley, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The request reportedly was sent in, and the interview will happen next week.
Rams HC Sean McVay to Return in 2023
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has informed the organization that he will be returning for the 2023 season, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini. What an odd series of events for McVay. Reports came out over the past week that McVay was considering stepping down from the team for various reasons as the Rams face an uphill rebuild just 11 months following their Super Bowl victory. It was met with controversy across social media as many saw it as McVay mortgaging the team’s future and not wanting to pay the price. He’ll now be back for the rebuild as the Rams seem to have a long way to go to get back to respectability in the NFL with an aging roster, and few draft picks.
Sean McVay’s First Comments After Return As Rams Head Coach
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay had a lot to contemplate this past week. McVay was in a questionable state in regard to his future with the Rams next season. Despite having previously signed a contract extension to keep him in Los Angeles until 2026, McVay became a looming question mark — one of several for the Rams. Los Angeles failed miserably to defend its Super Bowl title, courtesy of a 5-12 record.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0