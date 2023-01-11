ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

4,000-year-old site – with ritual purpose – unearthed in rural England, photos show

By Irene Wright
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HNm4Q_0kBBSDNw00

In rural Northamptonshire, England, archaeologists say they have discovered an ancient “focal point of ritual and religious activity.”

Some 4,000 years old, the site includes a Bronze Age barrow, or burial mound, and a Roman building the archaeologists called “unusual.” Their interpretation? The building could have been a shrine used for rituals and religious practices.

Archaeologists, from the Museum of London Archaeology , said the barrow was the oldest part of the site, built around 2000 to 1500 B.C. The burial mounds would have been part of a larger “funerary landscape” at the time.

But, when they dug up the barrow there were no bones buried inside, just five empty burial urns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6QdF_0kBBSDNw00
The researchers found five burial urns but they did not contain any human remains. Museum of London Archaeology

“The fact no human remains were placed within the barrow suggests it may have had a more symbolic rather than functional use,” project manager Simon Markus said in a release. “It seems very likely this landscape was already a highly significant place for local ancient communities, and those pre-existing associations led people in the Bronze Age to pick this site for the construction of a ritual monument.”

The building, built from 43 to 410 A.D., was decorated with painted plasterwork and had an underground room. The researchers believe it may have had a painted ceiling but could not identify any functional use for the underground space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shPqO_0kBBSDNw00
An ‘unusual’ building may have been a shrine complete with a painted ceiling and underground room. Museum of London Archaeology

Because of the barrow and nearby spring, a point of worship during the Roman period, the researchers have interpreted the underground room as some sort of shrine. They said visitors to the building may have left coins or other artifacts as offerings, but they did not find any at the site.

The spring had more than just a religious purpose, evident by the water tanks found at the site. The researchers say the discovery of water tanks “indicate the spring water was used for processing crops and other industrial activities,” and the water inside that was used for drinking water would still be safe to drink today.

The “final extraordinary discovery” of the site was 2,000-year-old organic material at the bottom of the water tanks, including willow tree blossoms, pine cones, walnut shells and a complete leather shoe.

Analysis of the discoveries and the site as a whole will help to build the significance of the landscape and the history left behind.

800-year-old royal temple ruins unearthed in Beijing. Take a look at the items found

‘Living dinosaur’ washes up along Alabama’s Mobile Bay. It was 5 feet long — and dead

3,000-year-old wishing well uncovered in Germany. Take a look at the items left inside

Comments / 0

Related
Ricky

An archeologist claims to have discovered where the Garden of Eden is located

Depiction of the Garden of EdenPhoto byTheTorah.com. The Garden of Eden is one of the most prominent locations to be mentioned in the Bible. This garden was the place where the famous story of Adam and Eve took place. This was the place where God created Adam from the ground and later created Eve from one of Adam's ribs to give him companionship.
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea

Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
sciencealert.com

Well-Preserved 'Bog Body' Unearthed in Denmark Might Be Remains of an Ancient Ritual

An ancient and well-preserved skeleton – potentially a remnant of a ritual sacrifice practiced over 5,000 years ago – was discovered by archeologists in Denmark. Researchers at ROMU, an organization representing 10 museums in Denmark, had been excavating on the site of a planned housing development in the Egedal Municipality, near Copenhagen.
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
54K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy