KCBD
City of Lubbock planning ahead for severe weather season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is planning ahead for serve weather season. Deputy Director for Emergency Management Nik Fort says the preparation starts months in advance, with the city testing its outdoor warning system every month. “The outdoor warning system is designed to alert those that are...
fox34.com
Dupre Elementary to become new Matthews Academy
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The halls of Dupre Elementary may see students again soon. It is up to Lubbock ISD trustees whether it will become the new home of Matthews Academy and a childcare center. If trustees approve this change, Lubbock ISD superintendent Kathy Rollo says Matthews Academy will use...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday Evening Weather Update: January 13th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 30°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: High clouds. Warm and windy. High of 70°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. A few clouds will hang around the South Plains tonight...
everythinglubbock.com
Registration now open until Jan. 17 for adult recreational league court volleyball
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Parks & Recreation Department is inviting citizens to join their adult recreational sports leagues in 2023. The adult recreational leagues include court volleyball, sand volleyball, softball, cornhole and other sports. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, registration is now open...
Lubbock County crash on Friday morning leaves one person hospitalized, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on Woodrow Road and County Road 1730 just after 9:00 a.m. that left one person hospitalized with moderate injuries. DPS said one vehicle was driving east on Woodrow Road and was trying to pass another vehicle going the same way in front […]
Lubbock Cooper ISD student rescues district employee’s family from backyard fire
New Hope Academy junior Seth Byers saved a Lubbock Cooper ISD employee's home and family from a backyard fire, the two shared with everythinglubbock.com on Thursday.
LPD tells drivers how to stay safe following fatal overnight crash on South Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas — An overnight crash in the 4300 block of South Loop 289 left one man dead and an Lubbock Police Officer with moderate injuries on Thursday. Questions have now been raised on the safety of Lubbock roads. LPD Lieutenant Brady Cross said Lubbock roads are safe and officers are working hard to make […]
everythinglubbock.com
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Triple D Winery
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains will share more about the Triple D Winery in Brownfield. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There will also be a 30-minute show that will talk about the high plains wine industry that airs every weekend on KLBK.
One killed in downtown Lubbock shooting, LPD asks for help finding ‘unknown suspect’
One person was killed after a shooting in downtown Lubbock early Friday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit asked for the public's help identifying a suspect.
Lubbock restaurants struggle to keep up with rising prices, inflation
Local restaurants have been struggling with current prices increasing due to inflation. The cost of food and labor are on the rise and local restaurants here have been doing everything they can to stay afloat. Kelsey Erickson-Streufert with the Texas restaurant association said restaurants are seeing high prices due to the pandemic.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD to conduct mapping investigation for officer-involved crash
LUBBOCK, Texas – Following a Thursday morning crash that killed one person and injured a police officer, the Lubbock Police Department will conduct a mapping investigation at 9:00 a.m. that is expected to last an hour and a half. Investigations will take place in the 4200 block of South...
Domino's opens new store in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, TX. - Domino's opened its newest store in Lubbock, Texas, on New Year's Eve. It is now looking for management and delivery positions. The store, located at 7611 82nd St., is locally owned by Larry Vigil, who started with the company as a delivery driver back in 1978. The new store features a lobby with indoor seating, free Wi-Fi access for customers, and a drive-thru window for those seeking to pick up their orders.
KCBD
LPD to conduct follow-up investigation after deadly overnight crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation beginning at 9:00 a.m. today, January 12th, 2023. The investigations will be in the 4200 block of South Loop 289 in the east bound main lanes. The following traffic changes will occur:. The east...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday Evening Weather Update: January 12th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 28°. Winds NE→SW 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 62°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. A mostly clear and calm night is expected across the South Plains....
fox34.com
One seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting, Metro investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and EMS are responding to a home in the 2800 block of 43rd Street for a shooting that left one person with serious injuries. LPD received a shots fired call at 6:24 p.m. The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is currently investigating. Police have not...
gotodestinations.com
Wakey Wakey: A Guide to Lubbock’s Best Breakfast Spots – 2023
Are you a breakfast lover on the hunt for the perfect morning meal in Lubbock, Texas? Look no further! Lubbock is home to some of the most delectable breakfast spots that will have your taste buds dancing with joy. So grab a fork and knife and let’s dig in to some of the best breakfast spots in Lubbock.
Pedestrian seriously hurt after crash with multiple vehicles on Woodrow Road, DPS said
First responders were on scene at a crash that involved at least three vehicles on Friday in the 5700 block of Woodrow Road.
everythinglubbock.com
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in February with the Lubbock Parks & Recreation Dept. festivities
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Parks & Recreation Department will host several festivities during the month of February to mark Valentine’s Day. “From daddy-daughter dances to celebrating with your pup, you’ll be sure to find an activity for you,” a press release from the City of Lubbock said.
everythinglubbock.com
Retail gasoline prices end the week slightly higher, AAA data shows
LUBBOCK, Texas — Following a slight decline earlier in the week, retail gasoline prices rose again by week’s end, according to AAA data. A Thursday press release from AAA Texas said at the time retail gasoline prices were declining due to lower demand, slightly cheaper crude oil prices and refineries returning closer to normal operation after impacts from the year-end winter weather.
KCBD
Police investigating deadly shooting in downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting early Friday morning in downtown Lubbock. Just before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired called in the 1900 block of Ave. M where they found 40-year-old David Perez with a gunshot wound to his side.
