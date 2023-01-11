Read full article on original website
Mark Stone Will Miss Time for the Vegas Golden Knights
Mark Stone will be out of the lineup for at least a week for the Vegas Golden Knights, the Golden Knights’ official website reports. This is just awful news for the Golden Knights. After a slow start to the season, Stone had turned it around over the past month, and now they have lost him once again. The knock on Stone throughout his career has been that when on the ice, he’s one of the better players in the game, but one of his best abilities is not always availability.
Why Tomas Nosek Pushed Through Injury To Play For Bruins
Boston Bruins forward Tomas Nosek understands the easiest way to be out of the lineup is to not be available to play. So even after Nosek suffered an upper-body injury that caused him to miss two games leading up to the Winter Classic, he made his way back onto the ice probably sooner than he should have.
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins Expected to Return and Start Saturday vs. Red Wings
Elvis Merzlikins is expected to start Saturday for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Jack Svoboda of JacketsInsider reports. Merzlikins missed the game Thursday for the Blue Jackets due to an illness. While he is expected to start versus the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, if the team decided to give him another day off, then Joonas Korpisalo would be between the pipes.
Bruins Held Scoreless In First Regulation Home Loss This Season
It was a tough night for the Boston Bruins Thursday at TD Garden. After returning from their three-game California road trip. David Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the matchup but was held scoreless in the contest. For more, check out the video above from “Bruins...
Oilers' Stuart Skinner may not Return Saturday vs. Golden Knights
Stuart Skinner may not return to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports. Skinner has been away from the team since earlier in the week as his wife is about to give birth. As of Friday evening, the Skinners are still waiting for their child to arrive, so it seems unlikely that the netminder would make it back in time for the Oilers’ game Saturday versus the Vegas Golden Knights.
Bruins Should Be Thrilled After Reaching Midway Point As NHL’s Best
The first half of games for the Bruins officially is in the books, and despite a loss Thursday night, they should be pretty happy with where they stand. Boston is 32-5-4 through its first 41 games, good for the NHL’s best record. The Bruins also lead the way with an .829 point percentage, 2.15 goals against per game and have the best penalty kill at 86.1%.
Kraken Forward Matty Beniers Faces Bruins In Return To Home State
Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers goes way back with the Boston Bruins. The 20-year-old Hingham, Mass. native takes the ice with the Kraken at TD Garden Thursday night. Beniers has been proving why he was the second overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, setting a franchise goal-scoring record for the young organization.
Can Anyone Take Down the Denver Nuggets in the West?
The Denver Nuggets sit on top of the NBA’s Western Conference, and you have to wonder if any team out West will be able to take them in a seven-game series. It might be premature to suggest at the midway point of the NBA season, but the Nuggets’ 28-13 record is nothing to scoff at, so there’s reason to be bullish about this team in the futures market.
Jim Montgomery ‘Surprised,’ ‘Amazed’ By These Aspects Of Bruins
Everything has seemingly gone right for the Boston Bruins through the first 40 games of this season. They have made the transition to a new coach in Jim Montgomery look absolutely seamless as the Bruins sport a clear league-best 32-4-4 record. Even Montgomery, who was “honored” to be named the...
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Shutout Loss To Kraken
The Bruins lost their first game of 2023 to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night. It also was Boston’s first loss on home ice in regulation since April 2022 after the Kraken played a full 60 minutes and Martin Jones stonewalled the Bruins all night in the 3-0 win for Seattle.
Why Bruins Had ‘Empty Feeling’ After Shutout Loss To Kraken
The Bruins all felt a type of way after their loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night, and it carried over into Friday’s practice. Boston fell 3-0 for its first loss of 2023 and first regulation loss on home ice. The Kraken, who went into Thursday’s matchup having won their lost six games, proved to be too much for a mentally fatigued Bruins team.
Bruins’ Loss To Kraken Doesn’t Damper Joona Koppanen’s NHL Debut
It was far from a joyous atmosphere inside TD Garden on Thursday night with the Boston Bruins dropping their first home game of the season in regulation to the Seattle Kraken. And it didn’t help matters that they got shut out, too. But even that couldn’t completely damper the...
Wild Card Weekend: Dolphins-Bills Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks
Two AFC East rivals will collide on Wild Card Weekend, with the surging Buffalo Bills playing host to the struggling Miami Dolphins. Miami Dolphins (+640) vs. Buffalo Bills (-950) Total: 43.5 (O -108, U -112) The Dolphins and Bills enter this Wild Card matchup at two different ends of the...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Kraken Lines, Pairings
The Bruins head back to Boston after a successful West Coast road trip to take on the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. The Black and Gold are coming off three days rest after routing the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday with David Pastrnak scoring a hat trick at Honda Center. The Bruins...
