Nebraska State

klkntv.com

New effort launches to cure Nebraska’s hospital staffing crisis

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several health care organizations have joined forces to build back the workers Nebraska hospitals desperately need. Experts are calling the hospital staffing shortage a crisis, and they’re warning it could get worse in the next few years. So the Nebraska Hospital Association and Nebraska...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska DHHS to launch new Explore Benefits Tool

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will soon launch a new feature of the iServe Nebraska portal – Explore Benefits, an anonymous, mobile-friendly, pre-screening tool to help Nebraskans identify benefits for which they may qualify. The iServe Nebraska Portal is a key...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Kearney hospital offers less invasive heart surgery with quicker recovery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Heart surgery often requires days of recovery in the hospital, but in central Nebraska, that doesn’t have to be the case anymore. Kearney Regional Medical Center now uses Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. During this procedure, a surgeon makes a small incision near your hip...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Rural Transportation Program in Eastern Nebraska ending this summer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who rely on the Rural Transportation Program run by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging will have to find a new ride starting this summer. The program serves Cass, Dodge, and Washington counties, and limited areas of Sarpy and Douglas counties. ENOA is cutting the program after a grant from the Department of Transportation expires.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

'Not an easy decision': Office on Aging ending rural transportation program

OMAHA, Neb. — The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging is ending its Rural Transportation program. They say the structure of the program didn't best serve their clients. While the program mostly serves rural counties, they said Douglas County funds would be necessary to keep it afloat. The program provides transportation to residents in Washington, Dodge and Cass counties, plus limited rural areas in Sarpy and Douglas.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska senators introduce ‘Parental Bill of Rights’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday, 10 Nebraska state senators introduced LB374, which aims to create a ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ when it comes to their child’s education. It’s in an effort to keep schools completely transparent about happenings inside the classroom. That bill allows parents more...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Thursday Jan. 12 COVID-19 update: 4 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Help stop Neb. wildlife crime with new reporting tool

Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a new program by Nebraska Game and Parks. The new online reporting tool allows people to anonymously report suspected wildlife violations through a form at OutdoorNebraska.gov/WildlifeCrimestoppers. People can submit photos and even indicate if they are interested in a reward if charges are filed because of their tip.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police will now work with mental health professionals on some calls

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is implementing a new strategy to handle mental health calls. “It takes a lot to be able to do this correctly,” Chief Teresa Ewins said. “What we have now is a mental health coordinator as well as a homeless coordinator, which will both start on the 19th, and we hope to build from there.”
LINCOLN, NE
agupdate.com

Tar spot preventable by being proactive

Farmers in the Midwest may be reciting Lady Macbeth’s famous monologue as they scout their cornfields: “Out, damned spot! Out, I say!”. The spot farmers will curse? Tar spot. This fungal disease was first discovered in the Midwest in 2015 and in Nebraska in October 2021. “Tar spot...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Abortion by the numbers in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the fight over abortion continues in Nebraska, 6 News took a closer look at the most recent abortion data from the state. Currently, abortions in the state are allowed for up to 20 weeks, but Nebraska State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, alongside several other Republican senators, are hoping once again to change that.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Proposed Nebraska amendment would extend term limits for state senators

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State lawmakers introduced 49 more pieces of proposed legislation on Friday, bringing the total number of bills proposed so far to 464. Nebraska state senators introduced nearly 100 bills on Thursday, Jan. 5; 61 on Friday, Jan. 6; 62 on Monday; 73 on Tuesday; 63 on Wednesday; and 84 on Thursday — as the Unicameral’s next session begins to take shape. Those numbers don’t include amendment proposals and resolutions.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Woman donates 39 care baskets to People’s City Mission

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The People’s City Mission took to social media on Thursday to commend a local woman for her generosity. The woman, Marilyn, dropped off 39 baskets full of personal care items just in time for the holidays. Marilyn works on these baskets throughout the year,...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
