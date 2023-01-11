Read full article on original website
Police investigating shooting death of Pontiac man, $2K reward offered
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A $2,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting death of a Pontiac man. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, which occurred in an apartment on Surrey Lane in Pontiac.
Detroit News
Police arrest suspect in Southfield Freeway shooting
Michigan State Police arrested one person in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit. "Today, through great investigative work the suspect vehicle ... was recovered and detectives determined it was staged to look like it was stolen (broken window)," the agency said in a statement on Twitter.
The Oakland Press
Night of partying in Pontiac ends in double homicide; trial continues
It started out as a night of partying, progressed to a sexual encounter between two acquaintances and ended in a double homicide. The accused killer? A Pontiac man who walked in on his child’s mother and another man in bed together, then gunned that man down and the man’s good friend, according to investigators.
fox2detroit.com
Inkster police arrest man wanted for several murders found hiding under lawn chair
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - When Inkster police took a man wanted for multiple murders into custody last week, it was part of program to get dangerous criminals off the street - and FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack was along for the ride. Kawan Taylor, 34, was wanted for several murders....
Detroit Police involved in 7-hour barricaded standoff searching for double murder suspect, discover he's not inside
Detroit Police said an unknown suspect shot and killed two men Thursday night in their Ford Fusion on Liberal Street in the area of Seven Mile and Gratiot.
The Oakland Press
Homicide victim’s name released; search for killer continues
Officials have released the name of the man found shot to death Tuesday in a Pontiac apartment. He’s been identified as Torrie Ryder, 31, whose body was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. Results of an autopsy on...
fox2detroit.com
Man found dead on sidewalk in Detroit after argument led to shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is accused of killing another man during an argument Tuesday in Detroit. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jermayne Dale Fields, 47, and 65-year-old Anthony Tyner were arguing at the intersection of Florence and Forrer streets near Greenfield just before 3:30 p.m. Authorities say the argument escalated and Fields allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Tyner multiple times.
The Oakland Press
Man found shot to death in Pontiac; suspect sought
An investigation is underway into the slaying of a 31-year-old Pontiac man, found dead in an apartment Tuesday afternoon. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s body was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. He’d been shot multiple times.
fox2detroit.com
2 men still wanted after double murder outside Hazel Park rental hall
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects still haven't been caught after a double murder a year ago in Hazel Park. Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks are accused of shooting and killing Nathan Jacobs and Eddie Matthews in the parking lot of Timeless Gallery at 21502 John R on Jan. 14, 2022. A third suspect, Michael Hicks, has been captured, but police are still looking for the other two.
WNEM
Two dead after man shoots wife, himself
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 67-year-old man and his wife are dead after a verbal confrontation led to the man shooting his wife and potentially himself, police said. The Davison City Police was dispatched for a shooting that occurred at 110 W. Third St. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 3:44 p.m.
The Oakland Press
Pontiac man sentenced for double murder
A 23-year-old Pontiac man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for killing two men in 2021. Judge Nanci Grant handed down the mandatory sentence to Dazon Louis Mathis at a morning hearing in Oakland County Circuit Court. Mathis was convicted last month of murdering Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan...
fox2detroit.com
5 arrested after Ulta beauty store in Green Oak Township targeted in another robbery attempt
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another Ulta beauty products store was targeted by thieves after multiple suspects attempted a robbery at one location in Livingston County. The incident led to five people being arrested after shots were fired and police were forced into brief pursuits with at least...
Driver dead after losing control of car on I-75 in Oakland County, slamming into tree: MSP
One person is dead after a fiery crash along I-75 in northern Oakland County Saturday morning. A passerby reported seeing a brush fire along the freeway. Authorities arrived and discovered the car.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroiter seeks justice after dozens of bullets pierce home
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A homeowner on Detroit's east side is seeking justice after dozens of rounds of gunfire penetrated his home. It happened on Grixdale Street on Oct. 8 just before 7 a.m. The homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified out of fear for his safety, recalled the...
WNEM
Police scene in Davison neighborhood still active Wednesday night
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - Hours later, there is still an active police scene in a Davison neighborhood. As TV5 first reported on the News at 5:30, authorities set up crime scene tape around a house on W. Third Street between M-15 and N. Genesee Street. Initially, some officers on scene...
ClickOnDetroit.com
31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment. Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside...
30-year-old Flint homicide case delayed after one of two suspects dies
FLINT, MI – Two people charged in a homicide case that dates back more than 30 years were set to stand trial this week, but that trial now seems unlikely after one of the codefendants died in late 2022. Gabrielle Elaine Houston, of Flint, died Oct. 19, 2022, at...
fox2detroit.com
Chihuahua puppy valued at $5,000 stolen from Twelve Oaks Petland in Novi
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A nine-week-old Chihuahua puppy was stolen from Petland Novi on Tuesday afternoon from someone posing as a customer. The pet store is located in Twelve Oaks Mall, with the suspect seen in surveillance video. "You can see he has his phone out, taking some more...
Clinton Twp. man faces charges after fighting with security officers at Oakland Mall Macy's
A 38-year-old Clinton Township man is facing assault and battery and other charges following an incident at Oakland Mall last weekend. It’s alleged that he was trying to steal some items before he fought with store security.
The Oakland Press
Murder charge dismissed for another Pontiac man in connection with 2021 slaying
In a plea deal with the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, charges have been dismissed for a second Pontiac man who had been accused in the 2021 robbery and murder of Maliek Gilmore, fatally shot during a purported drug deal. At a hearing late Tuesday afternoon before Oakland County Circuit...
