HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects still haven't been caught after a double murder a year ago in Hazel Park. Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks are accused of shooting and killing Nathan Jacobs and Eddie Matthews in the parking lot of Timeless Gallery at 21502 John R on Jan. 14, 2022. A third suspect, Michael Hicks, has been captured, but police are still looking for the other two.

HAZEL PARK, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO