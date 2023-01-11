ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Detroit News

Police arrest suspect in Southfield Freeway shooting

Michigan State Police arrested one person in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit. "Today, through great investigative work the suspect vehicle ... was recovered and detectives determined it was staged to look like it was stolen (broken window)," the agency said in a statement on Twitter.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Night of partying in Pontiac ends in double homicide; trial continues

It started out as a night of partying, progressed to a sexual encounter between two acquaintances and ended in a double homicide. The accused killer? A Pontiac man who walked in on his child’s mother and another man in bed together, then gunned that man down and the man’s good friend, according to investigators.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Homicide victim’s name released; search for killer continues

Officials have released the name of the man found shot to death Tuesday in a Pontiac apartment. He’s been identified as Torrie Ryder, 31, whose body was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. Results of an autopsy on...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man found dead on sidewalk in Detroit after argument led to shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is accused of killing another man during an argument Tuesday in Detroit. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jermayne Dale Fields, 47, and 65-year-old Anthony Tyner were arguing at the intersection of Florence and Forrer streets near Greenfield just before 3:30 p.m. Authorities say the argument escalated and Fields allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Tyner multiple times.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Man found shot to death in Pontiac; suspect sought

An investigation is underway into the slaying of a 31-year-old Pontiac man, found dead in an apartment Tuesday afternoon. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s body was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. He’d been shot multiple times.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 men still wanted after double murder outside Hazel Park rental hall

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects still haven't been caught after a double murder a year ago in Hazel Park. Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks are accused of shooting and killing Nathan Jacobs and Eddie Matthews in the parking lot of Timeless Gallery at 21502 John R on Jan. 14, 2022. A third suspect, Michael Hicks, has been captured, but police are still looking for the other two.
HAZEL PARK, MI
WNEM

Two dead after man shoots wife, himself

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 67-year-old man and his wife are dead after a verbal confrontation led to the man shooting his wife and potentially himself, police said. The Davison City Police was dispatched for a shooting that occurred at 110 W. Third St. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 3:44 p.m.
DAVISON, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac man sentenced for double murder

A 23-year-old Pontiac man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for killing two men in 2021. Judge Nanci Grant handed down the mandatory sentence to Dazon Louis Mathis at a morning hearing in Oakland County Circuit Court. Mathis was convicted last month of murdering Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan...
PONTIAC, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroiter seeks justice after dozens of bullets pierce home

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A homeowner on Detroit's east side is seeking justice after dozens of rounds of gunfire penetrated his home. It happened on Grixdale Street on Oct. 8 just before 7 a.m. The homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified out of fear for his safety, recalled the...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Police scene in Davison neighborhood still active Wednesday night

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - Hours later, there is still an active police scene in a Davison neighborhood. As TV5 first reported on the News at 5:30, authorities set up crime scene tape around a house on W. Third Street between M-15 and N. Genesee Street. Initially, some officers on scene...
DAVISON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment. Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside...
PONTIAC, MI

