Pinkshift are fresh off releasing one of the best punk albums of 2022 with Love Me Forever, and now you've got a last-minute chance to see them live this month. They were just added to Oxymorrons and The OBGMs' mini tour that hits Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on 1/19, Philly's Fillmore on 1/20, and DC's Songbyrd on 1/21. (There's also a show at Allston's Brighton Music Hall on 1/22 but Pinkshift aren't on that one.) They seemed to be billed as openers, which is pretty crazy since they recently wrapped up a headlining tour with sold-out shows at similarly-sized venues, so get there early!

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO