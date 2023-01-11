ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

WJBF

Aiken H.S. head football coach fired

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the head football coach at Aiken High School has been terminated. According to Aiken County Public Schools, Olajuwon Paige, was terminated two days ago. Paige began his coaching career at AHS back in 2019. He played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named […]
AIKEN, SC
communitytimessc.com

Claflin University Welcomes Dionne McCollum as Associate Athletic Director/Director of Compliance

ORANGEBURG, SC - The Claflin University Department of Athletics got a big boost with the addition of Mrs. Dionne McCollum as its Associate Athletics Director and Director of Compliance. With a strong foundation in collegiate athletics and a passion for the guidance and development of young people, Mrs. McCollum will be a welcome addition to the Claflin University family.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WLTX.com

Friday night high school hoops

Highlights from Dutch Fork's home game with White Knoll which served as the region opener. The Silver Foxes defeated the Timberwolves 74-49.
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
LEE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Deadly tornados leave destruction across South

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Now to the deadly tornado outbreak across the South, with dozens of twisters leaving a trail of destruction and at least six people dead. Here’s ABC’s Steve Osunsami.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An infant was surrendered peacefully and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. Officials with the Prisma Health Richland Hospital report the infant was surrendered to Prisma health at 5 Richland Medical Park Drive on Monday, January 9. The female baby...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
JENKINSVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand and jury begins deliberations in federal lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott took the stand in federal court Wednesday for a civil lawsuit involving one of his former deputies. Shelia Webb is suing former deputy Cameron Duecker over a Feb. 2019 incident where Duecker tasered her nine times in her home. She is also suing Lott (in his official capacity) arguing the department was negligent in hiring and retaining Duecker.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

3 arrested in Sumter County for trafficking 32 bags of meth, other drugs

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies say they have arrested three men for trafficking over $160,000 worth of drugs through the state on Monday. In a statement on Friday, deputies arrested 35-year-old Alexis Mendez from New York City along with Ezequiel Then-Tejada and Luilly Angeles Acosta during a traffic stop on I-95.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

