Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Streaking Texas A&M, South Carolina meet after impressive wins
Texas A&M and South Carolina will look to continue a good week’s work when they meet Saturday night in Columbia,
Shane Beamer Blasts South Carolina Radio After Garrett Riley Report
The Gamecocks coach was none too pleased with a report claiming his program really wanted to hire Riley prior to his deal with Clemson.
South Carolina's Ingredients For A Dream Season In 2023
Head coach Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football team will need to accomplish multiple feats if they wish to raise the bar again this fall.
Joshua Simon, A New Touchdown Target for Gamecocks
With the loss of multiple scoring targets, South Carolina needed another scoring target. Joshua Simon will fit perfectly in that role.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina football team to be recognized at upcoming Gamecocks basketball game
After another winning season, the South Carolina football team will be recognized at an upcoming Gamecocks basketball game. The football team will be on hand for the basketball game on Jan. 21 vs. Auburn, with head coach Shame Beamer addressing the crowd, according to the program website. No. 19 South...
Gamecocks Looking For Revenge At Kentucky
South Carolina will play in Kentucky on Thursday night, looking to avenge a heart breaking loss from last season.
Aiken H.S. head football coach fired
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the head football coach at Aiken High School has been terminated. According to Aiken County Public Schools, Olajuwon Paige, was terminated two days ago. Paige began his coaching career at AHS back in 2019. He played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named […]
communitytimessc.com
Claflin University Welcomes Dionne McCollum as Associate Athletic Director/Director of Compliance
ORANGEBURG, SC - The Claflin University Department of Athletics got a big boost with the addition of Mrs. Dionne McCollum as its Associate Athletics Director and Director of Compliance. With a strong foundation in collegiate athletics and a passion for the guidance and development of young people, Mrs. McCollum will be a welcome addition to the Claflin University family.
WLTX.com
Friday night high school hoops
Highlights from Dutch Fork's home game with White Knoll which served as the region opener. The Silver Foxes defeated the Timberwolves 74-49.
Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
NC company to invest $100 million to install high speed internet services in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A North Carolina fiber optics company has announced it will be making a $100 million investment in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties to bring ultra-high-speed 100% fiber optic internet service to the area. Lumos Fiber, based in High Point, will install close to 1,200 miles...
abccolumbia.com
Deadly tornados leave destruction across South
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Now to the deadly tornado outbreak across the South, with dozens of twisters leaving a trail of destruction and at least six people dead. Here’s ABC’s Steve Osunsami.
WIS-TV
Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
WIS-TV
Midlands woman wins $375,000 from scratch-off purchased at Blythewood area gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands woman won huge from a scratch-off she purchased from a Blythewood area gas station. The winner stopped by the Quick Trip on Wilson Boulevard before heading to work for a snack and a lottery ticket. “I feel really lucky,” she said. Instead of celebrating,...
WIS-TV
Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An infant was surrendered peacefully and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. Officials with the Prisma Health Richland Hospital report the infant was surrendered to Prisma health at 5 Richland Medical Park Drive on Monday, January 9. The female baby...
That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
Introducing Gills Creek Memorial Park coming to Columbia, SC
Explore the plans the City of Forest Acres has for its new Gills Creek Memorial Park.
WIS-TV
Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand and jury begins deliberations in federal lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott took the stand in federal court Wednesday for a civil lawsuit involving one of his former deputies. Shelia Webb is suing former deputy Cameron Duecker over a Feb. 2019 incident where Duecker tasered her nine times in her home. She is also suing Lott (in his official capacity) arguing the department was negligent in hiring and retaining Duecker.
wach.com
3 arrested in Sumter County for trafficking 32 bags of meth, other drugs
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies say they have arrested three men for trafficking over $160,000 worth of drugs through the state on Monday. In a statement on Friday, deputies arrested 35-year-old Alexis Mendez from New York City along with Ezequiel Then-Tejada and Luilly Angeles Acosta during a traffic stop on I-95.
Comments / 0