East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Lake Charles American Press

DOTD give tips to I-10 East drivers after overpass damaged

Louisiana motorists traveling east on Interstate 10 at Lafayette have been given instructions by the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) on how to make it through that area because of a damaged overpass. An 18-wheeler hauling an excavator on a three-axle trailer struck the I-10 eastbound bridge and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Burning truck snarls traffic on I-10 West near Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - A semi truck caught fire along I-10 Thursday afternoon, creating a traffic nightmare on the interstate. The inferno was first spotted shortly before 2:30 p.m. on the westbound side of the interstate, just past Siegen Lane. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Livingston Parish Public Schools looking to hire bus drivers

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Public Schools System is looking to hire new bus drivers. According to school officials, there will be a bus driver training class for potential new hires from Monday, Jan. 23 through Friday, Jan. 27. The classes will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day at the LPPS Transportation Department building located at 13909 Florida Boulevard.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a woman’s body was found near Bordelon’s Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road Friday. The coroner’s office identified the body as Carolina Hardon. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. Baton Rouge police said the body was found...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

How Baton Rouge helps homeless people with housing, support

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – About half of the Baton Rouge population is one emergency away from being homeless. Services are available, but that doesn’t mean everyone in the community knows how to access the help that’s available. “East Baton Rouge Parish recently stated that roughly 50%...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council are looking to dig their teeth into the crime issue in Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council are looking to dig their teeth into the crime issue in Baton Rouge. “My thoughts with this committee is to have actionable items, if there is lack of enforcement for ordinances that we currently have, find out why,” said Councilwoman Jennifer Racca, District 12.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

New Baton Rouge paintball facility to open

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge is welcoming a new activity facility for paintballing on Joor Road Saturday, Jan. 14. Guerilla Warfare Paintball will host its ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening for the new facility at noon. The ceremony will feature East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Councilman Daryl Hurst, Senator Regina Barrow, and State Representative Vanessa LaFleur.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Service line repair causes planned water outage in Baker

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Baker residents could be impacted by a planned water outage on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The City of Baker announced water services will be temporarily interrupted to repair a service line. The approximate area affected by the repairs will be homes near streets located near Morvant Road...
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Floats get final preparations for carnival parades

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mardi Gras is right around the corner, but those who make these floats that we see during parades have been preparing since last year. “There’s a flower float to this side that’s brand new,” Earl Comeaux, co-owner of Comogo Floats said. The...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
wbrz.com

Authorities ID woman found dead across from pharmacy on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - A woman was found dead lying across the street from a pharmacy on Plank Road Friday morning. Sources said the coroner was called to a shed across from the Bordelon's Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m. Friday night, authorities identified the woman...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Pedestrian hit and killed at Florida N. Beck

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit at N. Beck Street and Florida Blvd. According to officials the East Baton Rouge Coroner was called to the scene. Details are limited at this time and we will update this story once more information...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

