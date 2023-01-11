ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Big banks including JPMorgan and Bank of America reported earnings. Tesla cut prices on some of its vehicles in the U.S. and Europe. Apple CEO Tim Cook took a pay cut for 2023. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Will...
NBC San Diego

S&P 500 Falls Slightly on Friday, But Heads for Its Second Winning Week in a Row

Stocks gyrated Friday as investors digested bank earnings, but the S&P 500 remained on track for its best week since November and second winning week in a row as investors bet inflation would ease in 2023. All of the major indexes were trading well off their lows of the session....
msn.com

Sierra Mist Is Discontinued. Meet Pepsi's New Soda to Take on Sprite

(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. has discontinued its 24-year-old brand Sierra Mist and is rolling out a new lemon-lime soda, Starry, the company’s latest effort to compete with Coca-Cola Co.’s popular Sprite soft drink. Most Read from Bloomberg. Starry will be available nationwide this week. It will be up...
NBC San Diego

Tesla and the EV Industry Get Their First Recession Stress Test. Will It Be a Bust?

Auto companies are among the most sensitive to higher interest rates and a weaker consumer. The EV industry also has aspects of high-growth tech — the dot-com bust, and later boom, suggests the strong will survive a winnowing-out. Tesla is flush with cash and may generate $4 billion more...
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Lightning Round: Costamare Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Costamare Inc: "I don't like [the] container ship business. And the rates are falling. I'm not going to say, buy that." Lamar Advertising...
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Entegris

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rivian Automotive Inc: "We're against the money losers. ... We're staying away from the losers." ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "I don't trust...
NBC San Diego

Higher Labor Costs Dent Delta's Profit Forecast But Travel Demand Is Still Strong

Delta Air Lines' fourth-quarter profit topped analysts' expectations. Its first-quarter forecast projected higher labor costs. Delta pilots' union is reviewing a contract proposal this week. Delta Air Lines fourth-quarter profit and revenue topped expectations on Friday thanks to a strong finish to last year, but shares fell on the carrier's...
NBC San Diego

Apple CEO Tim Cook Requests and Receives a 40% Pay Cut After Shareholder Vote

Apple CEO Tim Cook received a pay cut in 2023 to $49 million, the company said in an SEC filing. In last year's say-on-pay vote, 64% of shareholders approved of Cook's compensation, down from 95% that approved it for Apple's 2020 fiscal year. Apple CEO Tim Cook will receive a...

