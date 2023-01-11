ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
SFGate

Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

SF 49ers prepare for playoff game against Seattle Seahawks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to make it a clean sweep this season against the Seattle Seahawks The Niners are heavy favorites for Saturday’s playoff game against the Hawks. Las Vegas expects the Niners to win by more than nine points. The Hawks weren’t even expected to be here after […]
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Pete Carroll is either playing mind games or is scared of the 49ers

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had some eye-opening comments about the team’s playoff opponents, the San Francisco 49ers. The Seattle Seahawks did their part last week, defeating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime to keep their playoff hopes alive. All they needed was for the Green Bay Packers to lose on Sunday Night Football.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

49ers’ injury report ahead of Seahawks clash is music to fans’ ears

The San Francisco 49ers enter the postseason as the hottest team in the entire NFL, having won 10 straight games to finish with a stellar 13-4 record. In doing so, the 49ers earned the second seed in the NFC and thus, they will face the lowest-seeded playoff team in the conference in the Seattle Seahawks. However, crazier upsets have happened before, so there are no guarantees that the 49ers would continue to steamroll the opposition. Thankfully, they won’t be missing as many crucial pieces for this all-important clash as first thought given their promising injury report.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

49ers GM John Lynch addresses future amid departure rumors

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has insisted he's going nowhere this offseason. "I just had somebody come in and say, 'Hey, man, is there something I should know?'" Lynch told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'I’m getting all these calls that, you know, people are inferring that you’re leaving.' I was, like, 'No, I’m good.'"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Top 49ers Players vs Seahawks to Watch in Wild Card Game

This weekend the San Francisco 49ers will face off against their division rival, the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card round. The two teams have played each other twice already, but now is when it matters the most. There are a lot of 49ers players vs Seahawks to pay attention to, especially in a game expected to be played in heavy rain. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle this year, but that is no longer relevant. Here are three 49ers players vs Seahawks to watch for.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Purdy taking 49ers star Warner's playoff advice to heart

SANTA CLARA — Fred Warner gave Brock Purdy valuable advice as the 49ers rookie quarterback heads into uncharted territory -- preparing for his first NFL playoff appearance. The team captain and “quarterback” of the defense spoke to the team Tuesday. Much of what he said resonated with Purdy as the rookie prepares to lead his team towards its ultimate goal -- a trip to Glendale, Ariz., to play in Super Bowl LVII.
Yardbarker

Report: Cardinals Request to Interview 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

The Arizona Cardinals are set to undergo a massive culture change this offseason after firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury roamed the sidelines for four years but ultimately failed to maximize the roster constructed for him, although a slew of injuries in 2022 played no help for him, either. Now,...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To 49ers' Field Announcement

The San Francisco 49ers have unveiled their endzone design for this year's postseason. The team is going with the iconic saloon font, gold lettering and red background. Take a look at the Levi Stadium field design here: "Saloon font, red paint — officially back," Niners insider David Lombardi wrote ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KING 5

Three keys for Seahawks to challenge 49ers in playoff matchup

SEATTLE — The odds are stacked against the Seahawks entering the NFL playoffs. Seattle has the second-worst odds at getting a win during Super Wild Card Weekend according to most sportsbooks. The only team with a more lopsided point spread is the Miami Dolphins, who won't have its starting quarterback against the Buffalo Bills.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Seahawks Playoff Game

The most intriguing part about the 49ers' upcoming playoff isn't the opponent, it's the weather. The Seahawks aren't good. They've lost eight games and they've the seventh-seed, which wasn't a playoff team until recently. It's the NFL's version of a participation trophy. These Seahawks have faced the 49ers twice this season, lost both times and showed no improvement from Game 1 to Game 2.
SEATTLE, WA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
