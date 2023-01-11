Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Everyone loves 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Except for one writer at The Ringer.
"He's smart, accurate, and just big enough ... he still ended up as the 2022 draft's Mr. Irrelevant. That is how bad his arm is."
SFGate
Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
49ers fans are trying to unload tickets to the wild-card game in droves
As of Saturday morning, a shocking number of tickets appear to be available according to Ticketmaster's seating chart.
NFL fines Packers rookie Quay Walker for shoving Lions trainer; Rasul Douglas also fined
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was fined for shoving a Lions trainer. Rasul Douglas was also fined after shoving a Lions player.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Giants reject notion they’re playing with house money: ‘I expect us to win’
MINNEAPOLIS — The playoffs ended the last time for the Giants with Odell Beckham Jr. punching a hole in a wall outside the visiting locker room at Lambeau Field. Six long seasons later, these Giants envision a different ending when their wild-card playoff game against the Vikings ends at around 7:30 Sunday night. Dexter Lawrence was asked if he visualizes a celebration in the visiting locker room on Sunday night: “I do see a celebration.” The Giants have believed long before anyone on the outside thought they had any right to, and there isn’t a single one of them who will come charging...
Cardinals might have to part with package of draft picks or players if they hire Sean Payton
If the Arizona Cardinals want to hire Sean Payton as their next head coach, it will cost them in the form of compensation to New Orleans Saints.
Miller's 31 points, 7 3s lead No. 4 Alabama past LSU 106-66
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller finished with 31 points and had six 3-pointers by halftime to lead No. 4 Alabama to a 106-66 victory over LSU on Saturday in the most lopsided meeting in series history. Miller, the nation’s top scoring freshman and a potential NBA lottery pick, matched LSU’s 22 first-half points by himself for the streaking Crimson Tide (15-2, 5-0 Southeastern Conference). Alabama’s sixth straight win was all but locked up well before that first trip back to the locker room against the slumping Tigers (12-5, 1-4) in what turned into the biggest mismatch of the series’ 189-game history. It was 59-22 by halftime, only one point shy of the previous biggest Alabama-LSU margin. The Tide won 113-75 during the 1975-76 season.
