Ingham County, MI

Inmate assaults corrections deputy in Ingham County Jail

By DeJanay Booth
 3 days ago

MASON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say an inmate awaiting trial for homicide brutally assaulted a corrections deputy on Tuesday at the Ingham County Jail.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, the deputy sustained significant injuries from punches to the head and face. The deputy was able to call for backup and was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

It's unknown when she will return to work. She has been working in corrections for less than a year.

Authorities say the inmate has been in custody for two years.

"This is a clear reminder of the dangers our deputies face daily. We are grateful for prompt response of our staff to intervene the active assault and mitigate the outcome which likely would have been much worse. I would also like to thank Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane for personally visiting our deputy at the hospital," Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said in a statement .

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

