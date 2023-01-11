Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo's debut vs. PSG, Messi sees over 2 million online ticket requests - sources
Cristiano Ronaldo's first appearance in Saudi Arabia against PSG led to over 2 million online requests for tickets, sources have told ESPN.
Tyler Adams Voted USMNT's 2022 Male Player of the Year
Tyler Adams' rise in the football world has seen him earn deserved recognition for his play. The 23-year-old midfielder was voted as the United States men's national team's 2022 Male Player of the Year, the organization announced on Friday. “Receiving this type of recognition is certainly special, but for me...
SB Nation
Fulham 2-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Chelsea started brightly in the cold, driving rain of West London, and should’ve had a goal inside of two minutes, when João Félix set up a chance that neither Kai Havertz nor Lewis Hall were able to finish off. Welcome to Chelsea, João!. And Félix was...
Coach Daniel Farke 'very sure' Chelsea target Marcus Thuram will remain at Borussia Monchengladbach
Chelsea remain keen on Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach, despite the Bundesliga side remaining convinced the forward will stay at the club in January.
Rampant Napoli thrash Juventus to open up 10-point advantage in Serie A
Two of Napoli’s most influential players combined for what could be their most crucial win in this campaign and brought Juventus’s recent revival to a juddering halt. Victor Osimhen scored twice and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia once, also setting up each other’s goals, to help the Serie A leaders Napoli crush second-placed Juventus 5-1 and open up a 10-point lead.
Yardbarker
Video – Inter Milan Share Clip Of Dejan Stankovic’s Stunning Long-Range Strike Vs Schalke In 2010-11 UEFA Champions League
Inter suffered one of their more infamous losses in the Champions League to German side Schalke during the 2010-11 season, losing 5-2 in the round of sixteen. However, the match did produce at least one genuinely positive memory for the Nerazzurri, in the form of the outrageous long-range volley that midfielder Dejan Stankovic scored to open the scoring early on.
Tottenham’s transfer bid for £40m-rated Sporting star Pedro Porro could be sabotaged by two players in their squad
TOTTENHAM'S bid to sign Sporting Lisbon star Pedro Porro could be sabotaged by two of Spurs' own players, according to reports. The club appear keen to bring in the wing-back and are reportedly preparing a bid worth near to his £37million release clause. However, the signing of the right-sided...
BBC
FA Cup: BBC to show Preston v Tottenham & Wrexham v Sheffield United in FA Cup
Tottenham's game at Preston and Wrexham hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round will be live on the BBC. Premier League side Spurs play Preston, who are in the Championship, on Saturday, 28 January at 18:00 GMT. National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and...
Yardbarker
Arda Turan Explains Why He Rooted for Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo to Win 2022 World Cup
Many current and former players pulled for Lionel Messi to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 35-year-old would go on to lift the trophy that has long eluded him after Argentina defeated France in penalty kicks (4-2). In an interview on Mehmet Demirkol’s Galaxy Guide program on Socrates Youtube...
Yardbarker
Chelsea could ‘come back to the table’ for 21-year-old World Cup star
Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Argentine international midfielder Enzo Fernandez in recent weeks. The Blues are reportedly looking to strengthen their midfield options this month and they want to sign the 21-year-old central midfielder before the January window closes. The Londoners recently failed with an attempt...
NBC Sports
Joao Felix’s bright Chelsea debut ends in red;10-man Blues fall at Fulham
Joao Felix’s bright Chelsea debut ended with a late lunge and a red card as the loanee’s Blues debut was a microcosm of the Graham Potter tenure in a 1-1 draw at Fulham at Craven Cottage on Thursday. Former Chelsea star Willian had given Fulham a halftime lead...
kalkinemedia.com
Portugal star Felix sent off in Chelsea debut
Joao Felix was sent off in his Chelsea debut as the Portugal star saw red for a reckless lunge on Fulham's Kenny Tete in Thursday's Premier League clash. Felix was dismissed in the 58th minute at Craven Cottage after catching Tete on the shin. The 23-year-old was playing for Chelsea...
BBC
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
Man United sign striker Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley
Manchester United have completed the signing of striker Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley until the end of the season, the club have announced.
BBC
Swansea City reject offers for Michael Obafemi and Morgan Whittaker
Swansea City have rejected two bids for Michael Obafemi but head coach Russell Martin says the striker's future at the club remains uncertain. Swansea have also turned down an offer for Morgan Whittaker after he was recalled from a loan spell at Plymouth. Martin, who is keen on Rotherham's Chiedozie...
Swansea boss expecting a tough test against 'vibrant' Sunderland side
What has Russell Martin said about Sunderland ahead of Swansea's visit to the Stadium of Light?
Yardbarker
Liverpool eyeing a move for 28-year-old midfielder with 14 goal contributions
Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski. According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Liverpool are keen on signing the 28-year-old Polish international. Galetti told GiveMeSport: “There are other names on their list including Amrabat, Merino, and Zieli?ski. But especially these last two names are possible targets for...
Yardbarker
Juventus is yet to make an official approach for Serie A defender
Juventus reportedly wants to add Rick Karsdorp to their squad this month after the Dutchman fell out of favour at AS Roma. Jose Mourinho has banished the full-back from his first-team plans and insists he will no longer be a part of his team, forcing the right-back to consider his future.
Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship with agent under strain; Chelsea still in talks with Arsenal target Mudryk
Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-standing agent Jorge Mendes could be set to part company. ESPN's Insider Notebook has the latest.
Nottingham Forest have received an offer from MLS side Minnesota United for striker Hwang Ui-Jo
Nottingham Forest forward Hwang Ui-Jo is subject to interest from MLS side Minnesota United. The Loons have made an offer to the Premier League club and would like to take him on a permanent basis.
Comments / 1