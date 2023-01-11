ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tyler Adams Voted USMNT's 2022 Male Player of the Year

Tyler Adams' rise in the football world has seen him earn deserved recognition for his play. The 23-year-old midfielder was voted as the United States men's national team's 2022 Male Player of the Year, the organization announced on Friday. “Receiving this type of recognition is certainly special, but for me...
SB Nation

Fulham 2-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea started brightly in the cold, driving rain of West London, and should’ve had a goal inside of two minutes, when João Félix set up a chance that neither Kai Havertz nor Lewis Hall were able to finish off. Welcome to Chelsea, João!. And Félix was...
The Guardian

Rampant Napoli thrash Juventus to open up 10-point advantage in Serie A

Two of Napoli’s most influential players combined for what could be their most crucial win in this campaign and brought Juventus’s recent revival to a juddering halt. Victor Osimhen scored twice and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia once, also setting up each other’s goals, to help the Serie A leaders Napoli crush second-placed Juventus 5-1 and open up a 10-point lead.
Yardbarker

Video – Inter Milan Share Clip Of Dejan Stankovic’s Stunning Long-Range Strike Vs Schalke In 2010-11 UEFA Champions League

Inter suffered one of their more infamous losses in the Champions League to German side Schalke during the 2010-11 season, losing 5-2 in the round of sixteen. However, the match did produce at least one genuinely positive memory for the Nerazzurri, in the form of the outrageous long-range volley that midfielder Dejan Stankovic scored to open the scoring early on.
BBC

FA Cup: BBC to show Preston v Tottenham & Wrexham v Sheffield United in FA Cup

Tottenham's game at Preston and Wrexham hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round will be live on the BBC. Premier League side Spurs play Preston, who are in the Championship, on Saturday, 28 January at 18:00 GMT. National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and...
Yardbarker

Chelsea could ‘come back to the table’ for 21-year-old World Cup star

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Argentine international midfielder Enzo Fernandez in recent weeks. The Blues are reportedly looking to strengthen their midfield options this month and they want to sign the 21-year-old central midfielder before the January window closes. The Londoners recently failed with an attempt...
NBC Sports

Joao Felix’s bright Chelsea debut ends in red;10-man Blues fall at Fulham

Joao Felix’s bright Chelsea debut ended with a late lunge and a red card as the loanee’s Blues debut was a microcosm of the Graham Potter tenure in a 1-1 draw at Fulham at Craven Cottage on Thursday. Former Chelsea star Willian had given Fulham a halftime lead...
kalkinemedia.com

Portugal star Felix sent off in Chelsea debut

Joao Felix was sent off in his Chelsea debut as the Portugal star saw red for a reckless lunge on Fulham's Kenny Tete in Thursday's Premier League clash. Felix was dismissed in the 58th minute at Craven Cottage after catching Tete on the shin. The 23-year-old was playing for Chelsea...
BBC

Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
BBC

Swansea City reject offers for Michael Obafemi and Morgan Whittaker

Swansea City have rejected two bids for Michael Obafemi but head coach Russell Martin says the striker's future at the club remains uncertain. Swansea have also turned down an offer for Morgan Whittaker after he was recalled from a loan spell at Plymouth. Martin, who is keen on Rotherham's Chiedozie...
Yardbarker

Liverpool eyeing a move for 28-year-old midfielder with 14 goal contributions

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski. According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Liverpool are keen on signing the 28-year-old Polish international. Galetti told GiveMeSport: “There are other names on their list including Amrabat, Merino, and Zieli?ski. But especially these last two names are possible targets for...
Yardbarker

Juventus is yet to make an official approach for Serie A defender

Juventus reportedly wants to add Rick Karsdorp to their squad this month after the Dutchman fell out of favour at AS Roma. Jose Mourinho has banished the full-back from his first-team plans and insists he will no longer be a part of his team, forcing the right-back to consider his future.

