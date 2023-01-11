ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Portrait of Britain winners: Diversity of British life in photos

By Charlotte Hodges
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJ3FG_0kBBOlUK00

Portrait of Britain returns with 99 winning images, designed to illustrate the diversity of modern life.

From a north London cowboy to familiar faces such as Sir David Attenborough, the photographs act as vignettes of Britain, taking viewers on a ride across generations, geographies and genders.

The award invites us to reflect on the multiplicity of voices and stories across the country, with the portraits being shown in a month-long digital exhibition.

A book will also be published by Hoxton Mini Press , featuring the 200 shortlisted images and the winners will also feature on JCDecaux’s digital screens across highstreets, in shopping malls and train stations.

Many of the photographs shine a light on minority and migrant groups in the UK, from Welsh travelling communities to dancers at a West Indian carnival in Leeds. As well as, capturing the mood of the country via protests in response to the war in Ukraine, cost-of-living and climate crisis.

As the nation’s biggest photography exhibition, it celebrates the rich tapestry of people that make up Great Britain, by turning their stories into public art.

With the nation currently at such a crucial point in its history, ‘ Portrait of Britain ’ is more relevant than ever.

Check out a selection of the winners below, including The Independent ’s contributor Angela Christofilou .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJS5B_0kBBOlUK00

I have lived in Newham for a number of years and wanted to document the community in my local area and how people use the Wanstead Flats throughout the seasons. I met Kenneatha and Keziah at the fair this summer. I saw them in their matching pink tracksuits and asked if I could make a portrait with them. Kenneatha grew up in Manor Park, attending the same fair year after year. She told me that Keziah had asked if they could both dress in matching outfits that day and spend some Mother and Daughter time together. London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bpk6o_0kBBOlUK00

This was taken for The Times just a few months prior to the pandemic breaking out. Sir David was so gracious and didn’t care for any special attention. When he spoke and I heard this famous voice in real life, I just stopped thinking about the shoot and listened. Kew, London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BcrCs_0kBBOlUK00

“As a daughter of first generational Pakistani parents, I like to think of the mother as the queen of my family. She came from nothing and built life from scratch in Britain, not for herself but for her children. She dreamt for me, not for herself when she left her family and home in Lahore and arrived in Birmingham.” — Maryam 26, Birmingham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IUBI3_0kBBOlUK00

Zandra Zhodes, photographed on her visit to the Silk Mill, where she had collaborated on a recent collection. Sudbury, Suffolk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28kxIy_0kBBOlUK00

Portrait of actor and campaigner Tommy Jessop at the Theatre Royal Winchester in November 2021, on the same day he spoke at the House of Commons in support of the Down Syndrome bill, which aims to recognise people with Down’s Syndrome as a specific minority group and better meet their needs. The bill was passed and became law in April 2022. Winchester, Hampshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UUHNd_0kBBOlUK00

A simple study of 2022 Love captured though a 1894 lens! Wet plate collodion glass ambrotype. Cambridge Studio, UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6HDa_0kBBOlUK00

A patient I looked after on Covid ICU for 7 weeks. He has finally woken up from an induced coma, and speaks with his wife for the first time since his admission. Sadly, this was the last call. He passed away a few days later. Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK. Nabeel recently shared his ICU experience with The Independent at the height of the pandemic, click here to read more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X2A77_0kBBOlUK00

Viktoriia was 18 when came to live with us from Ukraine after the Russian invasion. Her family are all serving in the military back at home. She has been such a wonderful addition to our home life. I think we have learnt far more from her than she has from us. A strong and positive influence on our 10 year old daughter too. Bath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iEJ0Q_0kBBOlUK00

I created this photography series to remember the sacrifice made in the first and second world wars by our gallant African soldiers in the British African Colonial units. Regardless of their culture, belief and religion; these people fought as one alongside other troops and volunteers to protect the British Empire and its interests. Most importantly, they fought for their motherland. But despite all of this - they are rarely spoken of. Buster Hill, Petersfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8hSP_0kBBOlUK00

‘i, untitled.’ is a self-portrait that explores the relationship between my identity as a Queer person and as a Black British person, where both identities may be at odds, they have both come together to make who I am. The face seen is indistinguishable from mine and allows people to place themselves into me, whether they be Black or LGBTQ, it also allows people to face their own prejudices by coming face to face with something/someone they may not be used to encountering. Cardiff, Wales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AcR0l_0kBBOlUK00

Stevie in Hastings, UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gTVSt_0kBBOlUK00

The Victoria Park Vixens team epitomise what it is to be part of the Grassroots football scene in London. They’re fun, friendly and passionate about playing football. I got to know the squad between lockdowns and spent afew months following them from late 2020 into early 2021. It was a time when we appreciated just how much Sport plays a vital role in our everyday lives, for our physical health and wellbeing to the socials with friends, having a laugh and connecting. Photographed at first light on a cold crisp morning, Rebecca has an elegant coolness to her. She’s strong, calm yet kick ass! Hackney Marshes, London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iAzdU_0kBBOlUK00

My Grandma and her two friends take a coffee break during a game of Church Bingo in Heywood, Lancashire. To see more of Angela’s work, click here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wa8OG_0kBBOlUK00

Originally commissioned by The Face Magazine, the series explores racism within British Cricket through the experiences of young players who attend South West Manchester Cricket Club. Manchester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fdEOe_0kBBOlUK00

In the hot July of 2022, when a fast-moving wildfire broke out near Davies Lane school, locals ran out to try to stop it spreading; this man had but a spade and gloves; another had grabbed a large bottle of Evian from home. To the man’s left, people were frantically hosing their fences to try to stop them catching alight. Wanstead Flats, Leytonstone, London.

See the other winners and British Journal of Photography’s award-winning photojournalism via 1854.photography

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lee Ryan told flight attendant ‘I want your chocolate children’, trial told

Blue star Lee Ryan told a black flight attendant “I want your chocolate children” and asked her to kiss him while drunk on a plane, a court has heard.The singer, 39, was “slurring his words and staggering around” after drinking a whole bottle of port before a British Airways flight from Glasgow to London City Airport on July 31 last year.After being refused more alcohol on the plane and told to return to his seat, Ryan made comments about a flight attendant’s looks, calling her a “chocolate cookie” before grabbing her wrists, it was alleged.He is accused of being drunk...
The Independent

Prince Harry says he cut bombshells from book as royals would ‘never forgive’ him

Prince Harry has revealed that he has enough material to fill another book after cutting stories from his memoir that he believes the King and Prince William would never have forgiven him for revealing. The Duke of Sussex said that Spare, his ghostwritten tell-all, which made an almighty splash when it was published worldwide this week, was 800 pages long at first draft before he cut it down by half for publication.He admitted having had difficulty deciding which stories to cut from the book, which included revelations of rows with his brother and his exhortations to his father not...
The Independent

Flood warnings as parts of UK face heavy showers and blustery winds

Flood warnings have been issued across parts of the UK as heavy rain and blustery winds are set to bring a weekend washout for many.The Met Office had 98 flood warnings and 169 alerts in place in England on Saturday morning, adding people should expect “an unsettled day ahead” as rain pushed eastwards.While brighter spells are set to follow, the forecaster warned there may be heavy showers, some snow in the north and people in Northern Ireland and southern Scotland should be braced for the strongest winds.⚠️ Yellow Weather Warning updated⚠️Rain and wind across southwestern parts of Scotland and the...
The Independent

India's 'RRR' an unlikely underdog in Hollywood awards race

Hollywood’s awards season has found an unlikely underdog in “RRR.”S.S. Rajamouli’s three-hour maximalist action epic is one of India’s most expensive and top-grossing films of all time. It pairs two of the country’s biggest stars, N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan, and topped Netflix streaming charts over the summer.It’s been showered with praise from the likes of J.J. Abrams and Jessica Chastain. It won best original song at the Golden Globes for the exuberant “Naatu Naatu” and has five Critics Choice Awards nominations, including for best picture.But the Academy Awards generally shun foreign films and over-the-top action movies...
The Independent

Ex-diplomat says Iran execution timing might have been influenced by UK politics

Iran may have decided to execute Alireza Akbari in protest at the UK potentially labelling a special branch of its armed forces a terror group, a former diplomat said.Sir Richard Dalton, a former UK ambassador to Iran, said pressure to add the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to a list of banned terrorist organisations might have influenced the timing of the British-Iranian national’s killing.Iranian state media on Saturday announced that Mr Akbari, a former Tehran defence official, had been executed.He is believed to have been arrested in 2019 reportedly on suspicion of giving MI6 information related to past Iran nuclear...
The Independent

Plot to restore Boris Johnson as prime minister splits warring Tories

A bitter split has emerged among Conservative plotters over how best to restore Boris Johnson to his former role as leader of the party. A move by one group of his supporters to empower the party’s grassroots members in order to pave the way for the erstwhile prime minister to return has been dismissed as “b*****ks” by a rival camp of Mr Johnson’s allies.But the first group hit back, predicting he would be the “Conservative Harold Wilson – he will serve two distinct terms”. Allies of Mr Johnson predicted there would be a number of opportunities to implement...
The Independent

Morden: end of the line, gateway to London’s exotic southwest

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Richard’s birthday is 12 December. I posted him a card in good time. Or so I thought.On Friday – one month and one day after the big day – he called to thank me for the just-delivered item. Next year I shall make other arrangements with Richard’s card, perhaps arranging to deliver it myself (assuming the trains are running). I wonder how...
The Independent

Jamaica hit back to set up netball series decider against England

Jamaica forced a deciding game with England in their three-match netball series after coming from behind early on to win 61-58 at the Copper Box Arena.Jo Harten was a late withdrawal from Jess Thirlby’s line-up due to an injury, with Olivia Tchine stepping in at starting goal shooter for the Roses.England, who struggled in the first quarter of their 73-52 victory in Wednesday’s Manchester opener, looked far more assured in London and led 18-12 after the first 15 minutes.But Commonwealth Games silver medallists Jamaica replied in the second quarter, taking the lead for the first time and by half-time they were...
The Independent

PM orders British international diplomatic blitz to secure weapons for Ukraine

The Prime Minister will deploy his ministers on an international diplomatic blitz to galvanise support for Ukraine after agreeing to provide British tanks to Kyiv.Rishi Sunak signed-off on sending British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks to the front line in eastern Europe during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday.Downing Street has since confirmed that 14 tanks will be handed over as part of the agreement and around 30 AS90s — large, self-propelled guns operated by five gunners — are expected to follow.Mr Sunak has also asked the Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary to meet with...
The Independent

Starmer backs plan to make GPs NHS employees and slash ‘bureaucratic nonsense’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has formally given backing to his shadow health secretary’s reforms to effectively nationalise GP services.Wes Streeting’s proposals to make general practitioners salaried NHS employees have been criticised in some quarters of the medical profession.But Sir Keir, writing in The Sunday Telegraph, said that “if we don’t get real about reform, the NHS will die”, giving his backing to overhauling the current GP model.The pledges have echoes of New Labour’s 1997 promises, when Sir Tony Blair swept into power on the back of a manifesto vowing to slash NHS waiting times and make the service more...
The Independent

‘Introducing Sussex Class’: Air New Zealand makes dig at Harry and Meghan after Spare claim

Air New Zealand has appeared to make a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the former included a reference to the airline in his explosive new book, Spare.“Introducing #SussexClass,” the Kiwi flag carrier posted on its social media pages, followed by a crown emoji.“Apparently coming soon.” The post concluded with the side-eye emoji.The tweet and Facebook post was seemingly in response to Harry writing in his memoir that Meghan paid for a first-class flight on Air New Zealand from Mexico to the UK for her father, Thomas Markle.“We told him, leave Mexico right now: A whole new level...
The Independent

Prince Harry suggests royal family may thank him ‘in five or 10 years’ after memoir claims

Prince Harry has suggested that the royal family may thank him “in five or 10 years time” after sharing many shocking revelations about the British royal family and its close relationship with the press in his tell-all memoir, Spare.The Duke of Sussex’s record-breaking book, Spare, was released on 10 January, selling more than 1.4 million copies in the UK, US, and Canada on its release day. The ghostwritten autobiography has since become the fastest-selling non-fiction book in history.From his fractious relationship with his brother Prince William to his struggles after his mother Diana’s death in 1997, Prince Harry didn’t...
The Independent

Straw Bear Festival makes colourful return to streets of Whittlesey

A “Straw Bear” and dancers wearing an array of colours laced the streets of Whittlesey, as the Cambridgeshire town’s famous festival returned.The Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival made a dramatic return over the weekend, following a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic.The act of parading a Straw Bear through the area seems to date back to the 1880s, when the Tuesday following Plough Monday (the first Monday after Twelfth Night) would be marked by getting one of the members of the plough to dress in straw, hence the name, according to organisers.The custom fell into decline towards the end of...
The Independent

Iran’s execution of British-Iranian Alireza Akbari further raises tensions with UK

Tensions between Iran and the UK are rising after the “barbaric” execution in the Islamic Republic of a British-Iranian man on spying charges, which he denied.The British government announced it was sanctioning Iran’s prosecutor-general after Alireza Akbari was hanged, to widespread outrage in the West.Rishi Sunak condemned the “callous and cowardly” killing, which he said was “carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people”. Foreign secretary James Cleverly, who has also summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires, said the sanctions underlined the UK’s disgust at the execution, adding that prosecutor general Mohammad Jafar Montazeri...
The Independent

Royals ‘got to get a move on’ to reconcile with Harry and Meghan before coronation

The royal family has “got to get a move on” to reconcile with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before King Charles’s coronation in May, Buckingham Palace sources have said.The two sides haven’t spoken since before the release of the Duke of Sussex’s explosive memoir in which he was critical of his older brother William and his father, King Charles.Despite Spare pulling no punches in its criticism of the family, Prince Harry has repeatedly asserted in the book and in television appearances promoting the 400-word publication that he seeks reconciliation with his family.A royal source close to King Charles told...
The Independent

SNP could fight next Holyrood election as de facto independence referendum

The SNP has set out the option of fighting the next Holyrood election as a de facto independence referendum.The party is to hold a Special Democracy Conference in March to decide the way forward to secure independence, after the UK Supreme Court ruled in November that the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to hold another vote on the issue.Following the Supreme Court ruling, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the SNP will fight the next general election as a de facto referendum.However the SNP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) on Saturday also set out the alternative option of contesting...
The Independent

Brexit: Senior Tories back move to give MPs more say over scrapping EU laws

A host of senior Conservatives have backed an amendment designed to give MPs greater oversight over the scrapping of thousands of European Union laws.Downing Street said this week that it was keeping in place the deadline of removing all Brussels-made rules from British statute books by the end of the year.It has sparked fears that ministers will rip up about 4,000 laws with little oversight from Parliament.Former Brexit secretary David Davis and fellow former cabinet minister, Sir Robert Buckland, have signed a cross-party amendment calling for more transparency over what will be culled as part of the Retained EU Law...
The Independent

UK weather: Britain braced for further flooding as roads submerged ahead of snow alert

Britain is braced for yet more flooding as roads and pathways were deluged by torrential rainfall causing the River Severn to burst its banks.Roads and car parks have been left submerged, while at Ironbridge, temporary barriers were put in place in a bid to hold back the bulging river after heavy downpours on Saturday in parts of South West England, the north and the West Midlands.A further 25 flooding alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency for small rivers around the Severn. Videos of Shrewsbury showed roads and pathways completely submerged by water and signposts immersed in the...
The Independent

Greek police finalize security plan for ex-king's funeral

Greek media said Saturday that 1,000 police will be deployed for the funeral service and burial of former King Constantine.Police wouldn't confirm the reports, but announced that a figure was finalized at a meeting of top security officials on Saturday.Police said they “will have a presence at vital points (around) the metropolitan cathedral and (the royals’ former summer residence of) Tatoi, as well as the funeral procession’s route and the locations where invited officials stay.”Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen on Monday in Tatoi, about 29 kilometers (18 miles) north...
The Independent

Brixton O2 Academy to stay shut for three months after fatal crowd crush

The O2 Academy Brixton has said it will remain shut for a further three months following a crowd crush which killed two people at the venue.Security guard Gaby Hutchinson, 23, and Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, were fatally hurt when fans without tickets tried to enter a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the south London site on December 15.Lambeth Council suspended the Brixton O2’s licence shortly afterwards, pending a full hearing by a sub-committee on Monday, which the Metropolitan Police force said it would use to “seek a further suspension”.Academy Music Group (AMG), which owns the O2, said on Saturday that...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy