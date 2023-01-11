Like the sun rising on an early morning, or the revelation that birds are real and can indeed fly, it is a universally-accepted fact that everyone loves Hugh Jackman. The Aussie showman has had an accomplished career of slicing people’s onions (and occasionally, heads) through his performances. To steal another piece of low hanging X-fruit, he’s one of the best there is at what he does, but what makes Jackman even more interesting as an actor are the kinds of projects he chooses to be in; the ones that aren’t blockbuster tent-poles and show a side to his acting ability you normally wouldn’t see in an X-Men film. Such a film was able to let him do that in Bad Education, a 2019 dramedy that features one of his best performances, and a semi-bitter reminder of what he’s capable of outside of spandex.

4 HOURS AGO