Collider
'Frasier' Sequel Series Casts Nicholas Lyndhurst
We are slowly inching closer to seeing our favorite on-air shrink, Frasier Crane return to our screens as Variety has confirmed that casting for the long-anticipated sequel series has begun. Until now, Kelsey Grammer was the only one confirmed to star in the show, returning to reprise the acclaimed titular role. Fresh reports now reveal that joining Grammer is Nicholas Lyndhurst who will portray a new character from Frasier's past, making Grammer still only the original cast member returning to the revival series.
Collider
It's Not Too Late To Make Wednesday Addams Queer
It's official, our favorite child full of woe is confirmed for Season 2 on Netflix (ILINK). This next installment of Wednesday is believed to release sometime in early 2024 and the fans are incredibly excited. The creepy and kooky Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) took Netflix by storm with the insane amount of hours streamed and within a week of release, fans had already binged it, started it for a second time, and took to the internet of what they hope or want to see for the next season.
Collider
New 'A Small Light' Featurette Shows Liev Schreiber in WWII Limited Series
During today’s panel at the Television Critics Association presentation, Disney unveiled some exciting new content from their upcoming releases under every brand, which means that we also got to hear some news from the upcoming drama series A Small Light. Inspired by one of World War II’s most famous stories, the limited series chronicles the tense period during which Anne Frank and her family stayed hidden as they tried to escape being sent to Nazi concentration camps.
Collider
Mel Brooks Returns in First 'History of the World Part II' Trailer
Hulu has dropped the teaser trailer for the long anticipated sequel to Mel Brooks’ History of the World Part I. Titled History of the World, Part II, the 8-episode comedy series will premiere as part of a four-night event, with two episodes dropping daily. The first two episodes will premiere on Hulu on March 6, and will continue to release two a night until the finale on March 9.
Collider
Liam Neeson Stars in His 100th Film in First 'Marlowe' Trailer [Exclusive]
It may not be hard to believe, but it is still shocking to say it out loud: Liam Neeson is about to star in his 100th film. Throughout his impressive career, the Irish actor has used his very specific set of skills to impress us in 99 thrilling roles that have certainly left a mark on anyone who likes movies. But there's one more to go, so we’re thrilled to exclusively share the first trailer and the poster for Marlowe. We can also share with you the theatrical release date for the movie, which is in just about a month on February 15. In the story, Neeson plays a detective hired to find a missing person.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’
Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
Collider
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Episode 1 Recap: This Surgeon’s Got a Witchy Secret
In 2020, AMC sunk its fangs into best-selling author Anne Rice’s library of literature when it acquired the rights to the gothic writer’s major works with the grand plans of creating an Anne Rice-verse. Last year, things got bloody with AMC’s first adaptation, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, a gothic drama series based on the stories in The Vampire Chronicles and starring Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson as the blood-sucking leads. Now, The White Lotus and Percy Jackson actress Alexandra Daddario enters the chat as the lead witch in Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, a supernatural thriller series created for television by Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding. Let’s dig in, shall we?
Collider
All the Unmade Indiana Jones Movies That Never Made It to Theaters
It’s not easy to make an Indiana Jones movie. For one thing, there’s so much pressure to live up to the series' legacy. Even in the 1980s, when the original three installments in this franchise were getting off the ground, there was still the enormous shadow of Raiders of the Lost Ark to deal with. The pop-culture legacy of that whip-cracking adventurer means he’ll always be on the minds of moviegoers, but it also ensures that there’s a massive reputation for any new Indiana Jones title to carry on. All that pressure has meant countless ideas for Indiana Jones movies have been conjured up and then abandoned over the years out of fear that they just couldn’t deliver what this franchise needed and what audiences expected.
Collider
'Plane' Movie Ending Explained: Does Gerard Butler Save the Day Again?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Plane.Gerard Butler is back for another ridiculous action movie in Jean-François Richet’s Plane, the first major action flick of the new year. If you’re looking for another fun, fairly predictable vehicle from Butler, Plane will definitely appeal to fans of Olympus Has Fallen, Greenland, Copshop, and Den of Thieves. However, Plane is definitely not the type of movie that you’d want to watch in the middle of a flight, as the propulsive action doesn’t let up until the very end.
Collider
'What We Do in the Shadows' Releases In-Universe Commercial for Nadja's Nightclub
What We Do in the Shadows may be on hiatus again, but that doesn't mean the fun has to stop. In the show's most recent fourth season, the vampires and Guillermo headed on some personal journeys ranging from Laszlo kind of becoming a parent to Colin, Guillermo and Nandor pursuing romantic relationships (and no, not with each other... yet). Meanwhile, Nadja took up a new challenge of her own: starting a vampire nightclub, named after herself, of course. While fans wait for Season 5 updates, FX has shared a commercial promoting Nadja's endeavor.
Collider
Logan Lerman on 'Hunters' Season 2, Shooting the Fight Sequences, and His Character's New Look
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Hunters.]In the Amazon Studios series Hunters, the world’s most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, is far too much to resist for the team of Nazi hunters that were fighting to rid the world of all surviving Nazis before they had the chance to bring the Fourth Reich to power. Now, they must put their differences aside and reunite to work together again, in order to complete the seemingly impossible task of taking out the villain of villains while he’s in hiding.
Collider
'Jason X' & 9 More of the Best So-Bad-They're-Good Horror Movies of All Time
There is a subtle art to getting a movie so wrong that it becomes just as entertaining and memorable for the viewer as a good film, just as marvelous and fulfilling—albeit for all the wrong reasons. Horror done right can leave you sleepless, but when executed with just that right amount of wrong, horror can be funnier than any comedy, and more entertaining than any action.
Collider
'Sharper' Trailer Shows Julianne Moore & Sebastian Stan in a Twisted Heist Thriller
It’s about to get really thrilling on Apple TV+. Today, the streamer released a new trailer for their upcoming heist movie Sharper, set in the wealthiest parts of New York City as secrets and lies are created and begin to unravel. The film will be in select theaters starting on February 10 and then will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+ on February 17.
Collider
'Ghosts' Star Danielle Pinnock Joins 'Candy Cane Lane' With Eddie Murphy
With CBS announcing a season three renewal for its supernatural hit comedy series, Ghosts star Danielle Pinnock has a few more things to celebrate. The actress just landed a supporting role alongside Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) in the upcoming holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane for Prime Video.
Collider
'The Last of Us': Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann on Telling a Finite Story
From writers/executive producers Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (who also wrote the video game of the same name), the highly anticipated HBO series The Last of Us explores what life is like after a viral outbreak has destroyed modern civilization. No matter who you were before or where you come from, the world can be a brutal and ugly place when you have no one to help ensure your survival, and heartbreaking when you fall short of protecting your family and loved ones, all while still trying to find some semblance of hope.
Collider
'Mayans M.C.' Set to Conclude with Season 5 at FX
The Santo Padre charter is set to have one last ride. FX has revealed that the network's popular drama series Mayans M.C. will be ending with its fifth season. The announcement was made today during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour by FX boss John Landgraf. The...
Collider
Hugh Jackman in ‘Bad Education’ Makes Me Wish He'd Stop Playing Wolverine
Like the sun rising on an early morning, or the revelation that birds are real and can indeed fly, it is a universally-accepted fact that everyone loves Hugh Jackman. The Aussie showman has had an accomplished career of slicing people’s onions (and occasionally, heads) through his performances. To steal another piece of low hanging X-fruit, he’s one of the best there is at what he does, but what makes Jackman even more interesting as an actor are the kinds of projects he chooses to be in; the ones that aren’t blockbuster tent-poles and show a side to his acting ability you normally wouldn’t see in an X-Men film. Such a film was able to let him do that in Bad Education, a 2019 dramedy that features one of his best performances, and a semi-bitter reminder of what he’s capable of outside of spandex.
Collider
Adam Pally, Reid Scott and Jordana Brewster Quarantine Together in 'Who Invited Charlie?' Trailer
We all certainky remember those early days of the pandemic. Now, here comes a comedy about quarantining with the wrong person. Today, a trailer was released for Who Invited Charlie? starring Reid Scott, Adam Pally, and Jordana Brewster. Who Invited Charlie? Follows Scott as Phil Schreiber, a hedge fund manager...
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'House of the Dragon' Win Big at Golden Tomato Awards
Rotten Tomatoes has announced the winners of its Golden Tomato Awards. The award recognizes some of the biggest Hollywood hits, to the most provocative indies and everything in between acknowledging the features to be both a critical and mainstream darling. The year gone by has been a critical one with the theaters business finally picking up and recovering from the losses incurred by the pandemic. Also, the streaming services saw some shows bowing out as well as started some new stories which will entertain us in the years to come. Features like Top Gun: Maverick, House of the Dragon, Happening, and Better Call Saul won in several categories making them some of the most well-reviewed by fans and critics alike.
Collider
How to Watch ‘The Drop’
Are you a fan of cringy satires or melodramatic stories that make you want to laugh and scream with frustration (towards the characters of course) at the same time? Then you might want to add Hulu’s The Drop to your watchlist for the weekend. The all-new dark comedy features PEN15 star Anna Konkle and Coming 2 America star Jermaine Fowler as the protagonists, Lex and Mani. The Drop is directed by Bird of Paradise director Sarah Adina Smith, who directs and co-writes the script with Joshua Leonard, with Jay Duplass serving as one of the executive producers along with Neil Shah and Max Silva. Leonard also stars in a role in the movie, along with Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jillian Bell, Aparna Nancherla, Elisha Henig, and Jennifer Lafleur, among others.
