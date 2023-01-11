‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!’ Review: Documentary Doesn’t Want You to Give a #@%! About Its Message

Read full article on original website
Related
Channing Tatum is worried about 'trying too hard' in his relationship with Zoë Kravitz and admitted to following her Instagram fan accounts
"I have no chill," Tatum said of the Instagram fan accounts. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn't know anyone would know."
From 'Black Mirror' to 'Attack on Titan': 10 Best Dystopian Shows, According to IMDb
Viewers cannot get enough of dystopian TV series. With the recent series release of HBO's The Last of Us, that obsession is still going strong. Whatever the appeal of watching these shows may be, whether it is an awful future with a tyrannical government like in the series The Handmaid's Tale or the collapse of civilization in the anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the genre of dystopia has its ominous hooks in viewers.
HBO's 'The Last of Us': 10 Small Details Only Video Game Fans Noticed
Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Naughty Dog game and HBO adaptation, The Last of Us.It's been a decade since Naughty Dog released The Last of Us, a post-apocalyptic survival game that garnered two sequels and a cult following. After two scrapped film adaptations, HBO Max did what no one else could for megafans of the video games: turned it into a series.
One of Anne Hathaway’s Best Performances Turned Her Into a Kaiju
It will be fascinating to see where Anne Hathaway’s career takes her next, as she has skillfully balanced all types of roles throughout her filmography. Whether it’s a romantic comedy like Love & Other Drugs, a gripping emotional drama like Rachel Getting Married, or an extreme genre exercise like Alice In Wonderland, Hathaway’s dexterity is one of the reasons that she has been so successful. However, Hathaway was able to combine her humorous mannerisms, dramatic insight, and aptitude for genre stories into one of her best roles ever: a kaiju. The criminally underrated independent sci-fi dramedy Colossal, which she starred in opposite Jason Sudeiks, turned an outrageous concept into a surprisingly thoughtful, yet humorous spin on the classic monster movie mythology.
How to Watch 'There's Something Wrong with the Children': Where to Stream
There's Something Wrong with the Children is an upcoming horror movie co-produced by Blumhouse Productions, the company behind well-known horror staples such as Paranormal Activity and Insidious. The movie begins with couple Margaret and Ben embarking on a weekend break with their friends Ellie and Thomas, and Ellie and Thomas' two children Lucy and Spencer. As the group settles into their vacation home they decide to hike the surrounding forest - however, not all of them return the same. After disappearing out of the adults' sight for a significant amount of time, when the children come back they are different, disturbing... and downright menacing.
'The Last of Us': Sarah's Presence Means More in the Show Than in the Game
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the first episode of The Last of Us.The harrowing opening to the acclaimed video game, The Last of Us, is one that is built around an inevitable path toward unimaginable tragedy. The loss of not just the world as the characters knew it to be but the life of the person they hold closest is what gets dashed in an instant that will reverberate through the rest of their lives. The stunning new television adaptation is a work that, while recreating much of the later scenes beat for beat, also takes us a bit deeper into its emotional underpinnings in its reimagining of this opening. In addition to going a long way to distinguishing itself early on, it signals the beginning of a refreshing willingness to get more wrapped up in storylines that the game had only begun to scratch the surface of. Characters, even ones that we only get small glimpses of, feel richer and more developed here in a way that is surprising as the original story had already provided a strong narrative foundation. The series takes that a step further in a way that feels earned as opposed to being just about providing exposition and backstory. Rather, it adds a texture that brings the world to life that much more even for the characters who won't survive to see it.
'The Last of Us' Co-Creator Reveals Original Opening Sequence for Episode 1
HBO's adaptation of the critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us has finally debuted amongst great fanfare and hype — and initial responses suggest it was well worth the time and investment on the network's part. Premiering to critical acclaim from both fans and audiences, the show —...
'The Devil Conspiracy' Review: Stuck Between Dull Hell and Demented Heaven
While the movie industry is an ever-hungry machine looking to devour everything that crosses its covetous eyes, Hollywood has been surprisingly tame regarding Christianity. We don’t care about profaning ancient cultures to make shameful things such as Gods of Egypt, and it’s funny to think Marvel’s Thor is more well-known than the original Nordic divinity. However, even though the Bible is filled with stories ripe to explore through a fantasy gaze, we mostly only have fiction films with historical drama intentions, such as Noah. And when it comes to horror, the little-genre-that-could, we get stuck in some old exorcism narratives that sometimes feel like Vatican propaganda. Sure, Hollywood did try to turn 2010’s Legion into a franchise and failed spectacularly. Still, it’s somewhat surprising that movies like The Devil Conspiracy are so rare.
'The Last of Us' Episode 1 Captures and Heightens the Game's Terrifying Getaway Sequence
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us, and spoilers for the plot of The Last of Us Part I video game.One of the most thrilling and memorable sequences in The Last of Us video game's prologue is the getaway drive during the initial outbreak of the cordyceps fungus. Craig Mazin's HBO adaptation of The Last of Us captures this terrifying drive perfectly and also manages to amplify it to a devastating degree. Fans of the game will be happy to see that key details from the fateful drive are captured and recreated in the show, and newcomers to The Last of Us will likely be on the edge of their seats as the show's protagonists make their way through chaotic streets packed with screaming people, burning buildings, and vehicular carnage.
'Night of the Demon' Remains Eerie in Its Simplicity
Sometimes in the movies, less is more. In the case of 50s classic Night of the Demon (or Curse of the Demon as it was released in the States), slightly less could've been so much more, for the movie's buildup and psychological wire-plucking render it a compulsively enjoyable watch today. French director Jacques Tourneur (known for RKO's Cat People) was reluctant to show the titular demon at any point in the finished film, but due to external pressure, the beast itself does make two key appearances - characterized by its bug-eyed lumber. However, with multiple nerve-racking scenes populating the film, and gravitas provided by lead Dana Andrews (of noir classic Laura) as Dr John Holden - Demon continues to bewitch through its creepy narrative and taut screenplay involving a mysterious death and the subsequent investigation of an amorphous cult in rural England carried out by a rigidly skeptical psychologist.
'The Last of Us': Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann Explore Joel's Worst Fears in Behind the Scenes Featurette
This article contains major spoilers for the first episode of HBO's The Last Of Us. The Last of Us' premiere episode has come and marveled fans! The series has a nuance that takes even the most avid fan by surprise. While it builds on the narrative set in the game at times recounting it shot by shot and word by word, the series showcases the expanse to give characters emotional arcs and backstories that raise the stakes further. In a new featurette co-writers and creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin along with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey break down what went into writing and depicting Joel’s fate “worse than death.”
'The Last Of Us' Episode 1 and the Significance of That Ending Song
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 1.The wait is over, the cordyceps is finally among us. The Last of Us had its premiere, "When You're Lost In The Darkness," on HBO Max this past Sunday, and, somehow, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann managed to deliver an episode that is just as good (if not better, somehow) as the original introduction of the 2013 game. All the major elements are there and were expanded, from Sarah's (Nico Parker) sad demise to the very dynamics of gameplay, like how the characters move between places of different make, crouching through tunnels or squeezing between walls.
New 'Inside' Poster Sees Willem Dafoe Trapped in a Penthouse
Focus Feature has released a new poster for its Willem Dafoe-starring movie Inside. The image sees him very disheveled as he’s trapped in a luxury penthouse, standing in a pool, surrounded by greenery, looking up to find means to get out of the place. The movie follows Dafoe as a high-end art thief, Nemo, who after a heist gone bad gets trapped inside a luxury, high-tech penthouse in New York's Times Square. The psychological horror will find him locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, and a will to survive while he must use all his wits to get out of there.
It’s Time for Someone Else to Play Wolverine
When the news was made official that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine would be pairing up with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in Deadpool 3, fans were deliriously happy. Still are, of course, as are Jackman and Reynolds, whose comical Twitter "fights" have been prime reading for ages now. And you would be a fool to condemn such a move, given the history of the actors and the promise of an epic showdown (who wouldn’t do that? Cough, DC… Black Adam, Superman… cough). But it really should stop after that. The truth is, Wolverine needs a new guy in the role.
'Godfather of Harlem' Season 3 Review: Forest Whitaker Gives a Captivating Performance
If there is one thing you need to know about the historical drama that is Godfather of Harlem as it returns for its third season, it is that it has Forest Whitaker as famed gangster Bumpy Johnson and Giancarlo Esposito as Congressman Adam Clayton Powell Jr. continuing to act at the top of their game. Though each is playing historical figures, both the acclaimed actors and the show itself has always been able to play around with facts to craft something that is closer to a fable. From the anachronistic musical flair to the crackling energy in some of the key scenes where we just get to sit with all these rich characters, it all takes on a greater life of its own that remains enthralling.
Anna Kendrick on 'Alice, Darling' and the Bad Rumors Swirling About Actors
Anna Kendrick has already made quite the mark on this industry with an Oscar nomination for Up in the Air, a hit franchise with the Pitch Perfect films and then some, but she’s in the process of furthering her influence in a big new way — by working behind the lens as well.
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Turn Up the Heat in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Poster
The Magic Mike saga has spawned something of an empire for Channing Tatum. Taking off back in 2012, the first installment in the franchise chronicled the story of Mike Lane, a handyman during the day and stripper at night. Whilst there was plenty of top-tier choreography, the film also tapped into some of the less glamorous parts of the lifestyle such as struggling to make ends meet and the easy path to over-indulgence. The film loosely pulled from Tatum's experience of stripping during his younger years which inevitably added to his delivery as Mike. More than a decade on from the film's successful release, threequel Magic Mike's Last Dance is gearing up to hit screens and its official poster has been unveiled in its honor.
'The Cabin in the Woods' Ending Explained: Horror Tropes Run Amok
Director Drew Goddard's 2011 horror/comedy The Cabin in the Woods offered audiences a satirical, self-referential, and tongue-in-cheek take on the standard tropes of the horror genre. Playing on the blended lines between horror and dark comedy, the film -- written by Goddard and Joss Whedon -- presented a fairly run-of-the-mill story punctuated by self-aware send-ups of its own plot and genre. Despite its satirical bent, or perhaps because of it, it has in subsequent years become one of the most memorable horror films of the decade.
