Anaheim, CA

NHL

Subban adored by Canadiens fans before game against Predators

MONTREAL -- P.K. Subban was showered with love from Montreal Canadiens fans during a ceremony prior to a 4-3 win against the Nashville Predators at Bell Centre on Thursday. And the retired defenseman, who played seven seasons for the Canadiens from 2010-16, shared his moment with friends, including injured goalie and former teammate Carey Price.
New York Post

NHL has more bottom feeders than ever as attempt at parity is broken

Someone is going to have to alert the Parity Police stationed at NHL Headquarters that the model is broken and there are more bottom-feeders than at any time since the salary cap was adopted in 2005-06. For the first time in this era, there are three teams playing at a percentage of .326 or lower, these particular cellar-dwellers existing in Columbus, Chicago and Anaheim. For the second time — and for the second straight season — five teams are playing below a .400 clip. There were only two cap seasons prior to 2021-22 in which as many as three clubs couldn’t hit...
FOX Sports

Sabres take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Predators

Buffalo Sabres (20-18-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-15-6, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Nashville Predators. Nashville has a 9-6-3 record in home games and a 19-15-6 record overall. The Predators have allowed 116...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders vs Canadiens

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (22-18-3) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (17-22-3) 7 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. Saturday is Mike Bossy night at UBS Arena, and fittingly, it comes as the New York Islanders host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at UBS Arena. While the Islanders plan to honor the...
ELMONT, NY
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins vs. Hurricanes, Game 42: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins need a victory. The Carolina Hurricanes look like they need, well, a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins, coming off a 4-1 loss at home to Winnipeg Friday night, are trying to claw back into the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference playoff races, while Carolina is attempting to pull out of a skid that had swollen to 0-3-1 before the Hurricanes’ 6-2 victory at Columbus Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA

