ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

Wilson County Schools honor life of Green Hill High School student

By Allie Lynch
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02hGRv_0kBBOA1Z00

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students and staff in Wilson County are honoring the life of a Green Hill High School student who passed away after a car crash in early December.

On December 7, Ambria McGregor and a friend were heading home from youth group when Ambria turned a sharp curve and hit a tree.

The 16-year-old fought for her life but passed away from her injuries three weeks later. A day after the new year, hundreds of people that knew Ambria came to say their final goodbyes at a memorial service.

SEE ALSO Mt. Juliet community celebrates life of Ambria McGregor

However, the support for Ambria didn’t stop there. Rhian Sellers, senior class president at Wilson Central High School, started an initiative saying she did not know Ambria personally but wanted to continue to show love and support for her in the community.

Sellers’ initiative was simple — getting students across Wilson County to honor Ambria by wearing purple, the 16-year-old’s favorite color.

Schools, students and staff within the Wilson County school district loved the idea and all wore purple on Wednesday to honor Ambria’s life.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

“I can’t imagine what her parents and family are going through at a time like this, so to have your entire community rally around you and show their support I know that has to be a good feeling and that was my goal,” said Sellers.

Students at Green High Hill School told News 2 that the halls haven’t felt the same since Ambria’s passing, but the initiative made them feel closer together.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
murfreesborovoice.com

SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee

Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
TENNESSEE STATE
rutherfordsource.com

Rutherford County Courthouse Museum Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Main Street Murfreesboro and the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership. with the Rutherford County Mayor’s Office and Historical Courthouse Museum committee, celebrated the one year anniversary of the Rutherford County Courthouse museum on December the 7th. Mayor Carr, County Historian Greg Tucker, and museum committee chair Bill Jakes shared what this means for our county.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Remembers Trailblazing Educator, Historian, Author Dr. Bobby L. Lovett

NASHVILLE,TN (TSU News Service) — Dr. Bobby L. Lovett, award-winning author, historian, and Professor Emeritus of Afro-American history at Tennessee State University, is being remembered as a trailblazing educator, civil rights advocate, and a pillar in the Tennessee historical community. “Dr. Bobby Lovett made a lasting impression on his...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy