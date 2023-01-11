Wilson County Schools honor life of Green Hill High School student

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students and staff in Wilson County are honoring the life of a Green Hill High School student who passed away after a car crash in early December.

On December 7, Ambria McGregor and a friend were heading home from youth group when Ambria turned a sharp curve and hit a tree.

The 16-year-old fought for her life but passed away from her injuries three weeks later. A day after the new year, hundreds of people that knew Ambria came to say their final goodbyes at a memorial service.

However, the support for Ambria didn’t stop there. Rhian Sellers, senior class president at Wilson Central High School, started an initiative saying she did not know Ambria personally but wanted to continue to show love and support for her in the community.

Sellers’ initiative was simple — getting students across Wilson County to honor Ambria by wearing purple, the 16-year-old’s favorite color.

Schools, students and staff within the Wilson County school district loved the idea and all wore purple on Wednesday to honor Ambria’s life.

“I can’t imagine what her parents and family are going through at a time like this, so to have your entire community rally around you and show their support I know that has to be a good feeling and that was my goal,” said Sellers.

Students at Green High Hill School told News 2 that the halls haven’t felt the same since Ambria’s passing, but the initiative made them feel closer together.

