Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
‘Luke’ Who’s Back: General Hospital’s Jane Elliot Returning as Tracy — to Resurrect Anthony Geary’s Character?
Great news, General Hospital fans, because the show’s announced that Jane Elliot will be reprising her role as the legendary Tracy Quartermaine in April! Though we haven’t been given an exact date just yet, her return comes, perhaps unsurprisingly, just as ABC’s daytime juggernaut celebrates its 60th anniversary on April 1.
Ahead Of Series Finale, New Amsterdam Star Opens Up About 'Hopefully' Making Fans Happy With The Ending
The finale of New Amsterdam is nearly hear, and Tyler Labine is hoping that fans will be happy about how it ends.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Genie Francis Blasts ‘Inappropriate’ Storyline: ‘I Don’t Condone It’
“I love my Laura today. I loved my Laura then too, but this is where it needed to go.”. In less than three months, General Hospital officially celebrates its stunning 60th anniversary. Over the decades, the show’s told just about every type of story there is, from the fantastical to the heartbreaking.
tvinsider.com
Daniel Dae Kim Returns in ‘New Amsterdam’ Series Finale First Look (PHOTOS)
TV Insider has learned exclusively that Daniel Dae Kim is returning for the New Amsterdam series finale, airing on January 17 on NBC — and we have a first look at him scrubbing back in with the photos above and below. Cassian returns to help with a harrowing procedure...
Kelly Thiebaud reveals the truth about why she left General Hospital
General Hospital fans are still talking about the emotional scenes between Brit Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) and Liesl Obrecht that brought many viewers to tears. It was announced last year that Thiebaud was leaving GH to return to Station 19 on ABC primetime where she portrayed Eva Mendez. Soaps.com is revealing that the actress recently explained this was not the real reason she left her popular character behind.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Michael and Lauren Are About to Get the Surprise of Their Lives During a Very Special Episode
Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
SheKnows
The Downfall of General Hospital’s Carly Leaves Laura Wright All Fired Up
And this is why the ABC soap actress is a Daytime Emmy Award winner. It’s been months — and months — since General Hospital’s Carly learned the truth, that Nina was Willow’s mother. And now, after doing her damnedest to keep Harmony’s deathbed secret, including heading off Drew’s attempts at uncovering the truth at every turn, she finally revealed the big paternity secret.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Heartbreak: Why the Time Has Come for a Beloved Legacy Character to Die
Fans of The Young and the Restless may want to brace themselves, because with the CBS soap celebrating its 50th anniversary, we expect some tears of anguish along with joy. Why? It’s time, maybe even past time, to say goodbye to Paul Williams. It’s been almost two years since...
Rachael Ray’s Husband: Everything To Know About John Cusimano & Their 18 Year Marriage
Rachael Ray is a TV personality who rose to fame with her quick meal cooking segments on ‘Today’ before launching her own eponymous daytime talk show in 2006. The Rachael Ray Show is reportedly wrapping up its 17-season run in 2023. Her husband of 18 years, John Cusimano,...
Is Finn Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character John "Finn" Finnegan is a fan favorite who was almost written off the show.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives
Will wants nothing more than to find a way to get Leo out of Sonny’s life. And it looks as if the information Will comes across today might just give him exactly the ammunition he needs. Zach Tinker (Sonny) is retuning to his soapy roots. Obviously, Alex had no...
‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Nikolas Isn’t the Father of Esme’s Baby
'General Hospital' villain Esme Prince and her unborn child are causing more problems for Nikolas Cassadine and his family.
What Will Become of Maggie and Ben's Marriage in ‘Chicago Med’?
Season 8 of Chicago Med has been quite a tumultuous ride for Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett). From reconnecting with an old flame, to her daughter’s departure from Gaffney, to getting in a brutal car accident, the beloved charge nurse encountered her fair share of difficulties before the dramatic midseason finale.
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago P.D.’: Jefferson White Returns as Sean Reaches Out to Upton (PHOTOS)
From sex trafficker to new informant — or psycho stalker? That’s the question for Sean O’Neal’s (Jefferson White) return on Chicago P.D. in the January 18 episode. As the promo for “I Can Let You Go” shows, Sean calls Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) from prison. “People tell me things in here, things I want to tell you,” he says when she visits him. She tells him to give her a name. “I will, if you promise to come back,” he says. Watch the video below.
SheKnows
After a ‘Challenging, Emotional Week,’ General Hospital’s Cynthia Watros Sends a Heartfelt Message to Her Castmates
It’s gotta be hard to come down after all that buildup!. Finally. It finally happened. General Hospital at last painted Carly into a corner that was such a tight squeeze that she had no choice but to confess to Nina that she’d had twins, one of whom (hey, Willow!) was still alive.
‘RHOBH’ cast shakeups plus Gizelle Bryant on ‘RHOP’ reunion, dating rumors
This week, there were major casting shakeups for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins both announced they will not be returning next season. We sat down with “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant, who spilled all the tea on her dating life with a certain “Winter House” star and the upcoming Potomac reunion. All of this and more juicy gossip on this week’s episode of “Virtual Reali-tea” by Page Six. Subscribe to our YouTube and podcast!
soaphub.com
It May Be Too Late For Nina To Save Willow Tait
The General Hospital recap features a grim outlook for Willow Tait as doctors hope they can find a bone marrow match in time to save her. In this episode, Michael’s family gathered at the hospital to support him after learning the news about Willow as Drew tried to convince Carly to do the right thing. Brook Lynn and Chase took over babysitting duties from Sonny and Nina, so they headed over to the hospital while Chase and BLQ spent some time bonding. Cody and Sasha also had bonding time over at the main house, where Cody was surprised to hear all about Sasha’s mother-in-law. Finally, Cameron told Elizabeth all about his breakup, and she had some sage advice. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.
Popculture
'General Hospital' Fan Favorites Returning for 60th Anniversary Celebration
General Hospital has a special celebration planned as it closes in on its 60th anniversary. The long-running ABC soap opera will kick off its milestone programming at the end of March with a special episode tribute to the late Sonya Eddy, who played head nurse Epiphany Johnson on the series from 2006 until her death this December.
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
Comments / 0