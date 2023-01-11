ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cheryl E Preston

Kelly Thiebaud reveals the truth about why she left General Hospital

General Hospital fans are still talking about the emotional scenes between Brit Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) and Liesl Obrecht that brought many viewers to tears. It was announced last year that Thiebaud was leaving GH to return to Station 19 on ABC primetime where she portrayed Eva Mendez. Soaps.com is revealing that the actress recently explained this was not the real reason she left her popular character behind.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Michael and Lauren Are About to Get the Surprise of Their Lives During a Very Special Episode

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.
Us Weekly

Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend

Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
UTAH STATE
SheKnows

The Downfall of General Hospital’s Carly Leaves Laura Wright All Fired Up

And this is why the ABC soap actress is a Daytime Emmy Award winner. It’s been months — and months — since General Hospital’s Carly learned the truth, that Nina was Willow’s mother. And now, after doing her damnedest to keep Harmony’s deathbed secret, including heading off Drew’s attempts at uncovering the truth at every turn, she finally revealed the big paternity secret.
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives

Will wants nothing more than to find a way to get Leo out of Sonny’s life. And it looks as if the information Will comes across today might just give him exactly the ammunition he needs. Zach Tinker (Sonny) is retuning to his soapy roots. Obviously, Alex had no...
Distractify

What Will Become of Maggie and Ben's Marriage in ‘Chicago Med’?

Season 8 of Chicago Med has been quite a tumultuous ride for Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett). From reconnecting with an old flame, to her daughter’s departure from Gaffney, to getting in a brutal car accident, the beloved charge nurse encountered her fair share of difficulties before the dramatic midseason finale.
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago P.D.’: Jefferson White Returns as Sean Reaches Out to Upton (PHOTOS)

From sex trafficker to new informant — or psycho stalker? That’s the question for Sean O’Neal’s (Jefferson White) return on Chicago P.D. in the January 18 episode. As the promo for “I Can Let You Go” shows, Sean calls Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) from prison. “People tell me things in here, things I want to tell you,” he says when she visits him. She tells him to give her a name. “I will, if you promise to come back,” he says. Watch the video below.
Page Six

‘RHOBH’ cast shakeups plus Gizelle Bryant on ‘RHOP’ reunion, dating rumors

This week, there were major casting shakeups for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins both announced they will not be returning next season. We sat down with “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant, who spilled all the tea on her dating life with a certain “Winter House” star and the upcoming Potomac reunion. All of this and more juicy gossip on this week’s episode of “Virtual Reali-tea” by Page Six. Subscribe to our YouTube and podcast!
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
soaphub.com

It May Be Too Late For Nina To Save Willow Tait

The General Hospital recap features a grim outlook for Willow Tait as doctors hope they can find a bone marrow match in time to save her. In this episode, Michael’s family gathered at the hospital to support him after learning the news about Willow as Drew tried to convince Carly to do the right thing. Brook Lynn and Chase took over babysitting duties from Sonny and Nina, so they headed over to the hospital while Chase and BLQ spent some time bonding. Cody and Sasha also had bonding time over at the main house, where Cody was surprised to hear all about Sasha’s mother-in-law. Finally, Cameron told Elizabeth all about his breakup, and she had some sage advice. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.
Popculture

'General Hospital' Fan Favorites Returning for 60th Anniversary Celebration

General Hospital has a special celebration planned as it closes in on its 60th anniversary. The long-running ABC soap opera will kick off its milestone programming at the end of March with a special episode tribute to the late Sonya Eddy, who played head nurse Epiphany Johnson on the series from 2006 until her death this December.
POPSUGAR

Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere

Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy