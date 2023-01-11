Read full article on original website
Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”
Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
Is ‘The White Lotus’ Actress Jennifer Coolidge Married? Everything to Know About Her Love Life
After playing bombshell characters in a number of films and television shows, Jennifer Coolidge has earned the adoration of fans all over the world! As for her love life, The White Lotus actress has given rare insight into her relationships while experiencing a career resurgence. Keep scrolling to get details on Jennifer’s current relationship status and marriage history.
Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon Go From Lovers to Friends to Something Else in ‘Your Place or Mine’ Trailer
Friends to lovers is a tried and true romantic comedy trope. But in the trailer for Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon – rom-com royalty, really – flip the script, going from lovers to friends with the potential for something more to bubble to the surface. Arriving on the streaming platform on February 10, the film follows Kutcher’s Peter and Witherspoon’s Debbie as they swap lives for long enough to realize that their emotions are more complicated than they may have realized. Two decades before Your Place or Mine takes place, Peter and Debbie’s chance...
Golden Globes: Spielberg wins big; 'Elvis' Austin Butler shouts out Brad Pitt and Jennifer Coolidge bleeped
Brad Pitt was nominated by the Hollywood Foreign Press for best supporting actor at the 2023 Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills after star-studded red carpet.
Lisa Marie Presley obituary
As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
Austin Butler and Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Pack on the PDA at 2023 Golden Globes Afterparty
Hound dogs! Kaia Gerber may not have walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet with boyfriend Austin Butler — but she was waiting in the wings to celebrate his big win. After Butler, 31, accepted his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s […]
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination
Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.” At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Regina Hall Could Not Keep Her Composure As She Found Out Why Kevin Costner Couldn’t Make The Golden Globes While Reading The Teleprompter Live On Air
“Officially starting the Regina Hall Emmy nomination campaign for her performance in ‘accepting Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe for Actor in a Drama Series.’”
Britney Spears seen yelling and having a ‘meltdown’ in LA restaurant
A casual date night for Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari at a JOEY restaurant Friday in Los Angeles ended in a bizarre Britney “meltdown,” according to TMZ. Upon arriving for dinner, fans quickly spotted the acclaimed pop star and whipped out their phones to snap photos and film her, causing Spears to become visibly upset, footage obtained by the outlet shows. According to witnesses, the seemingly “manic” 41-year-old “Piece of Me” singer began yelling and “speaking gibberish,” prompting Asghari to storm out of the Woodland Hills restaurant, TMZ reported. The Post reached out to Spears representatives and a restaurant spokesperson for comment. In...
Austin Butler Says He'd 'Cry Every Night' After Mom's Death: 'Never Experienced Pain Like That Before'
Austin Butler is looking back at the difficult time he had grieving his mother while going back to work. During The Hollywood Reporter's new Actor Roundtable discussion, the Elvis actor, 31, opened up about the death of his mom Lori, who died of cancer in 2014 when he was 23. Butler recalled questioning his acting career during that time period and the emotional experience he had making MTV's The Shannara Chronicles while missing his late mother.
Jennifer Lopez Chucks Grenades In New "Shotgun Wedding" Trailer
Jennifer Lopez isn’t satisfied with a regular old wedding to Ben Affleck, the superstar is now taking off for a destination wedding to Josh Duhamel! Lopez makes her return to romantic comedies with “Shotgun Wedding”, which promises a bit more action than her past romance movies. Lopez...
Beverly D’Angelo Is Mom Of Twins, Anton And Olivia, With Acting Legend Al Pacino
Beverly D’Angelo and Al Pacino had a romantic relationship that led to the birth of their twins, Anton and Olivia. The couple started dating in 1997, two years after D’Angelo’s divorce from her ex-husband, Lorenzo Salviati. However, the celebrity ex-lovers were convinced that they wanted kids with...
JoJo Siwa blasts Abby Lee Miller in ‘horrific’ ‘Dance Moms’ flashback
JoJo Siwa isn’t dancing around her reality TV trauma. The 19-year-old dancer — and Gen Z gay icon — is going viral for her reaction to a resurfaced clip from Lifetime’s “Dance Moms.” The show, which ran from 2011 to 2019, followed the demanding and aggressive dance teacher Abby Lee Miller, of the Abby Lee Dance Company in Pittsburgh, as she trained young female dancers — and dealt with their competitive, catty mothers. In a TikTok on Tuesday, now at 14 million views, Siwa watches as her younger self stands before her peers, with Miller instructing them to list reasons why their star...
Golden Globes Best Bits: Jerrod Carmichael vs. Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy's Advice
The Golden Globes 2023 celebrated the finest movies and TV from the past year, with The Banshees of Inisherin and Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans among the winners. The speeches also provided a few laughs and notable moments -- including Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson getting starstruck, Jerrod Carmichael telling it how it is and Eddie Murphy's three priceless pieces of advice.
Truman Hanks’ film debut with dad Tom highlights divide from brother Chet
America’s iconic nice-guy actor, Tom Hanks, is putting his son Truman in the spotlight — serving up his prized progeny to millions of devoted film fans. The same can’t be said for Truman’s brother, Chet, the self-styled black sheep of the clean-cut Hollywood clan. Truman, 27, makes his acting debut Friday in “A Man Called Otto,” a comedy starring his two-time Oscar-winning father in which the junior Hanks plays a younger version of Tom’s cantankerous titular character. Truman’s big-screen baptism by Tom, 66, contrasts dramatically with the introduction to the masses enjoyed by his older brother Chet, 32, who first appeared in...
Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating Elvis’ birthday shared days before her death
Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating her late father’s birthday was posted just a few days before her passing. Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54. In the video shared by “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann, Presley is seen with friends and family at a party for Elvis’ birthday, who was born January, 8, 1935 and died August 16, 1977 at 42. “It was so great to share ELVIS’ birthday with Lisa Marie Presley, Riley (Keough), friends, family and all those that, in the spirit of ELVIS went out to the theatres,” Luhrmann, 60, captioned the...
Jennifer Lopez Thinks Pink in Magda Butrym Ruched Dress for ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Press Appearance
Jennifer Lopez has rosettes on her mind. The actress began promoting Amazon Video’s romantic comedy “Shotgun Wedding” with her costar Josh Duhamel on Wednesday wearing a range of pastel pink hues from top to bottom. Styled by fashion stylist Rob Zangardi, Lopez slipped into a Magda Butrym ruched midi-length dress trimmed with a spiral of detachable rosettes at the neck. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden GlobesAll the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Zangardi shared snippets of her fitting on Instagram, opting to pair the monotoned dress...
How To Watch 'Skinamarink': Showtimes and Streaming Status
Writer and director Kyle Edward Ball made his feature film debut when he premiered Skinamarink at the Fantasia International Film Festival on July 25, 2022. The film also had a screening later at the Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival on November 24, 2022. Executive produced by Ava Karvonen (Keeping Canada Alive), Jonathan Barkan (My Cherry Pie), and Edmon Rotea, this Canadian horror movie went viral shortly after its festival premiere after an illegally pirated copy of the movie spread like wildfire through the online horror communities. Some people suspect that this might have been an intentional move by Ball to generate interest and hype before the official North American release. Later on, it was discovered that this pirated version was a result of a technical issue with the view-at-home option for one of the film festivals. Ball has since expressed disappointment that his debut film was pirated, but is also grateful for the positive feedback it has received after going viral on TikTok, Reddit, and YouTube.
Austin Butler Thanks Elvis Presley in Golden Globe Acceptance Speech: “I Love You So Much”
Austin Butler won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a motion picture – drama for his performance in Elvis and thanked Elvis Presley, himself, in his acceptance speech. “You were an icon and a rebel, and I love you so much,” said Butler at the end of his speech, where he thanked director Baz Luhrmann, co-star Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington for “championing me when you did not have to.” (Washington and Butler worked together in the Broadway revival of The Iceman Cometh, and Washington called Luhrmann to vouch for Butler.)More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: Winners...
