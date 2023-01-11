Writer and director Kyle Edward Ball made his feature film debut when he premiered Skinamarink at the Fantasia International Film Festival on July 25, 2022. The film also had a screening later at the Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival on November 24, 2022. Executive produced by Ava Karvonen (Keeping Canada Alive), Jonathan Barkan (My Cherry Pie), and Edmon Rotea, this Canadian horror movie went viral shortly after its festival premiere after an illegally pirated copy of the movie spread like wildfire through the online horror communities. Some people suspect that this might have been an intentional move by Ball to generate interest and hype before the official North American release. Later on, it was discovered that this pirated version was a result of a technical issue with the view-at-home option for one of the film festivals. Ball has since expressed disappointment that his debut film was pirated, but is also grateful for the positive feedback it has received after going viral on TikTok, Reddit, and YouTube.

