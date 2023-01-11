ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
watchthetramcarplease.com

South Jersey’s Rumble was a Supersonic Boom we caught on Video!

A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

This Amazing Little Town in New Jersey is the Perfect Day Trip

I love when I can share information that might help you enjoy life just a little bit better here in the Garden State. Just sharing tidbits of info for you to maybe go out and experience new things in New Jersey that are fun, exciting, and perfect for you and the family. This article is just one of those stories to help you find new adventures in Jersey.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Mystery lingers over ‘loud boom’ reported in northern New Jersey

It was the loud boom allegedly heard all over northern New Jersey, but a day later the source of the disconcerting noise remains a mystery. Numerous residents posted vivid accounts to Facebook groups and elsewhere about hearing something that sounded like an explosion around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The unconfirmed reports ranged from Mahwah in Bergen County to the Poconos in Pennsylvania.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

A Hidden Gem! New Jersey’s “Grilled Cheese Bar” You Need to Try

This is a tasty subject, the delicious grilled cheese. Two ingredients, just good cheese, and good bread, that simple. Yes, there are some variations to the sandwich, but in the end, it's all about the cheese and bread. Some like a "sandwich" and some like an "open-face" with just one slice of bread. Maybe you like a slice of tomato on it or some other fixings.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy