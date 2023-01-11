ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’

Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
97.9 KICK FM

Dustin Lynch Is Officially a Licensed Pilot: ‘To the Sky!’

Dustin Lynch is experiencing that "Blue in the Sky" from a new angle after obtaining his pilot's license. What started as a dream two years ago has become a reality for the country singer, who shared the news of his latest achievement on social media. "Starting this week off with...
97.9 KICK FM

Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
97.9 KICK FM

The Chris Young Streak Nobody Is Talking About

Chris Young is on a 14-year hot streak that's filling up his house and (somehow) keeping him humble. Since his first Top 40 single "Voices" in 2009, every one of Young's radio releases has been certified Gold (for 500,000 in sales or equivalent), Platinum (1,000,000) or beyond. That's a 19-song winning streak, up to "At the End of the Bar," which peaked at No. 1 on radio airplay charts last summer.
97.9 KICK FM

See a Sneak Peek of Maren Morris’ Appearance as Guest Judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ [Picture]

Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race is underway, and this Friday (Jan. 13) will bring an extra special episode for country fans: Maren Morris is the celebrity guest judge. Ahead of the full episode, fans can get a first look at Morris' appearance on the show — including her dazzling outfit — right here on Taste of Country. Scroll down to see the country star posing on the set of the episode, complete with the show's full-time judges.
97.9 KICK FM

Chris Young Drops ‘Looking for You,’ His First Solo Single in Three Years [Listen]

Chris Young picked a fine song to remind fans he's a solo artist. "Looking for You" is a vocal showcase built on sharp songwriting and an energetic arrangement. This first look at his next project is Young's first solo release to country radio since before the pandemic. Duets with Kane Brown and Mitchell Tenpenny hit No. 1 on airplay charts in the three years since. It's difficult to imagine "Looking for You" ending that streak.
97.9 KICK FM

Dolly Parton Will Be Enshrined as a Funko Pop Figure

Dolly Parton's merchandise and collectibles lineup has no bounds. The singer's signature look will now be enshrined in doll form, thanks to Funko. The company — known for making square-headed collectible figurines — announced on social media that their latest design will be the "Jolene" singer, in two forms.
Justin Tipton and the Troublemakers Share Fiery Southern Rock Gem ‘Burn These Bridges’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]

Today (Jan. 10), The Boot is excited to reveal "Burn These Bridges," the title track from Justin Tipton and the Troublemakers' upcoming record, set for release on March 10. The Texas-based talents have made a name for themselves in recent years with their gripping, organic mix of Southern rock, country, blues, folk and pop influences. After selling out shows and performing in some of their home state's most respected venues, they're ready to take things to the next level with their latest project.
97.9 KICK FM

