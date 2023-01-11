Read full article on original website
Related
City Recognizes Employees Reaching 5-Year Milestones Over the Past 3 Years
The City of Sulphur Springs has many dedicated individuals who have continued to serve city residents for numerous years. To recognize those individuals for their work, the city presents service pins for each 5-year milestone an employee works. Earlier this month, Sulphur Springs City Council recognized 10 of those employees who were able to attend the regular monthly council meeting; 16 were not able to attend, however.
Wanted Man Located At Local Motel
A wanted man was located at a local motel Friday evening, marking the second time in 2 weeks the 34-year-old has been booked into the county jail, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Dustin Green and Steve Lail contacted employees at an East Industrial Drive motel. A woman was reported to be in a room she’d rented with the wanted man just before 8 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023. Motel staff also reported the man was wearing glasses.
Sulphur Springs Emergency Sirens Will Be Tested January 13
January 13, 2023 – Emergency sirens will be tested in Sulphur Springs at noon today by the Sulphur Springs Emergency Management Office. The test is to gauge the reliability of the emergency warning system and is conducted to find any potential flaws in the system so they can be corrected prior to a real emergency situation. The sirens could be sounded not only for weather warnings such as tornadoes, which are the most common in the area, but also in case of any emergency that could affect the safety and lives of citizens in Sulphur Springs.
KLTV
Former City of Quitman employee accused of embezzlement gets new court date
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A former Quitman water clerk accused of embezzling money during her time employed with the city has a new court date set. Amber Highnote was scheduled to appear in court Friday, but waived arraignment and didn’t have to show up in court. Her next scheduled court date is Mar. 10.
A Dozen People Jailed In Hopkins County On Felony Warrants
At least a dozen people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants in the past 10 days. Among the individuals jailed Jan. 3-13, 2023, on felony warrants were:. Deputy Terry Thompson took custody of Jessica Nicole Allen at 8:10 a.m. Jan. 12, 2023, at Lamar County jail. Thompson then transported the 34-year-old Paris woman to Hopkins County jail, where she was booked in at 9:38 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for violation of probation, which she was on for possession of 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance charge.
Commissioners Court Appoints 2 To Civic Center Board, members of Regional SART Team
Hopkins County Commissioners Court appointed 2 to the Civic Center Board, approved SART Team recommendations, and noted that an agricultural lease had been re-signed. Also during the regular court meeting Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, Fire Marshal Andy Endsley gave an update about a public health nuisance abatement case. At the...
steelcountrybee.com
Hughes springs resident sentenced in Cass County court
A Hughes Springs resident has been sentenced in Cass County court, according to Criminal District Attorney Courtney Shelton. Shelton released ...
Hopkins County Records — Jan. 13, 2023
Joe Darrel Jackson and Reta Jackson to the Jackson Irrevocable Trust. Joe Derrell Jackson and Reta Jackson co-trustees; tract MA Bowlin survey. A&S Entertainment of Sulphur Springs Inc. to Sabino’s Italian Restaurant LLC; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Brandon Michael Washington and Jennifer Washington to Chloe A Perez...
Sulphur Springs ISD Receives Best Rating Possible On Annual Audit
8 Personnel Changes Will Impact 5 District Campuses. Sulphur Springs ISD received the top rating on the annual independent auditor. Trustees during the regular school board meeting Jan. 9, 2023, also approved eight personnel changes, announced candidate filing dates for two seats on the school board and heard a brief update on the SSISD 2021-2022 Texas Performance Reporting System report.
KLTV
Grand Saline fire chief releases statement on arrest of captain
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline fire chief released a statement on the arrest of a captain who has been charged with sexual assault of a child. Patrick Rowe, 32, of Grand Saline, has been charged with sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor.
Motorcyclist killed in Hopkins County crash
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Hopkins County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, around 2 p.m., Bobby Wilson, 73, of Lone Oak, was riding his motorcycle east on FM 71, near Sulphur Bluff. DPS says as...
Motorcyclist dead after Hopkins County wreck
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after a motorcycle wreck in Hopkins County on Wednesday. 73-year-old Bobby Wilson of Lone Oak was driving a 2007 Honda VTX 1300 motorcycle eastbound on FM 71, just east of the Sulphur Bluff Community around 1:57 p.m., authorities said. According to DPS, a preliminary report states […]
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Report
Hopkins County Deputies arrested Luke Maximus Walters of Dike at a County Road 2301 residence on two felony warrants for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. The offense allegedly occurred in March of 2021. While he was still in jail, officials served Walters with three more warrants for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. His bonds told $5 million.
2 Served With Warrants For Felony Offenses Twice In Less Than A Week
At least 2 men have been served with warrants for felony offenses twice in less than a week, according to Hopkins County jail reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Steward and Elijah Fite located Luke Maximus Walters at a County Road 2301 residence at 6:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023, and took the 20-year-old Dike man into custody on two warrants. Walters was booked into Hopkins County jail at 7:43 p.m. Thursday on two warrants for indecency with a child by sexual contact. The offenses, the deputies noted in arrest reports, are alleged to have occurred on March 1, 2021.
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Man Charged With Distributing Fentanyl In The Eastern District Of Texas
PLANO, Texas – U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that the Eastern District of Texas charged Eric William Mather, 36, of Plano, with drug trafficking violations. Mather, also known as “Truth,” was named in a fourth superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Nov. 9, 2022, in the Eastern District of Texas. The indictment charges Mather with multiple federal violations, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and to launder money. Mather’s appearance was on Jan. 12, 2023, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine Nowak.
Meal-A-Day’s New Director
January 12, 2023 – Meal-A-Day, a non-profit organization, welcomes its newest director Amanda Dietlin. She hit the ground running and is being welcomed with open arms. Dietlin has taken up the mantle of her predecessors Cecil Toenniges and Tina Philips, with determination and commitment to helping all those in need.
SH 19 North Traffic Stop Nets Cocaine, Drug Paraphernalia, 1 Controlled Substance Arrest
Marijuana, THC Vape Pen Found During I-30 Traffic Stop. A State Highway 19 north traffic stop netted cocaine, drug paraphernalia and one felony controlled substance arrest Sunday night. Marijuana and a THC vape pen were found during an Interstate 30 traffic stop last week. SH 19 North Traffic Stop. Hopkins...
easttexasradio.com
Paris-Lamar County COVID Update, Jan 08
The latest Paris–Lamar County Health District COVID report shows no fatalities but 141 active cases of the virus. There were 17 positive PCR tests and 33 positive Antigen tests. However, the actual statistics may be higher because many people are self-testing and not reporting the results.
Man dies after motorcycle wreck
Man dies after motorcycle wreck Image News Staff Sat, 01/14/2023 - 07:13 Subhead | Fatal Accident Body SULPHUR BLUFF — A 73-year-old Lone Oak man died from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle motorcycle wreck Wednesday afternoon. According to DPS reports, Bobby Wilson, 73, of Lone Oak was eastbound on FM 71, ran off the road at a corner and struck a culvert. Wilson died at the hospital after being transported from the 1:57 p.m. wreck. He was pronounced by Justice of the Peace B.J. Teer according to the DPS report. The crash is being investigated by DPS trooper Cody Sagnibene of Sulphur Springs..
easttexasradio.com
Three Dead, One Injured In Wood County Crash
The DPS has identified the three people killed and one injured in a three-vehicle crash over the weekend on US 69 about a mile southeast of Alba. The preliminary investigation shows that 44-year-old Ashley Martin and her 16-year-old passenger Aiden Wood, both of Allen, were traveling northwest when a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Tiffany Simmons of Longview crossed the center line into the oncoming lane colliding head-on with Martin. They were all killed. Martin’s car hit a third vehicle, but the driver was not injured.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 1