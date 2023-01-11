ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Cejudo responds to challenge from top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley: “You like a pack of Skittles that had an abortion”

By Susan Cox
 3 days ago
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin facing assault charge after allegedly threatening Florida cops

Former UFC fighter Anthony Rocco Martin is reportedly facing assault charges after threatening police officers in Florida. During his time with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Anthony Rocco Martin competed 15 times for the promotion. While he may not have always been in the win column, fans seemed to appreciate the excitement he brought to the table.
FLORIDA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Charles Jourdain slams YouTube boxer Faze Temper for stating UFC fighters are being “robbed”: “We don’t want you clowns to “help” us”

UFC featherweight contender Charles Jourdain has chimed in on the fighter pay debate. Over the last few years, the UFC’s pay structure has come under heavy fire. While Dana White has done his best to shout down critics, the issue hasn’t gone away. Instead, thanks to names such as Jake Paul, the issue has only been brought further to the spotlight.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
bjpenndotcom

Brandon Moreno says he “had a long conversation” with James Krause amidst betting scandal which led to him changing gyms

Brandon Moreno will have a new corner for UFC 283. After Moreno lost to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270 to lose his flyweight title, he left his gym in Mexico and went to Kansas City to train under James Krause. Krause was Moreno’s head coach for his UFC 277 interim title fight which he won, but since then, Krause has been suspended due to the UFC betting scandal. With that, no UFC fighters are allowed to train under him.
KANSAS STATE
bjpenndotcom

Nassourdine Imavov says the only difference between Kelvin Gastelum and Sean Strickland is Strickland’s “big mouth”

Nassourdine Imavov thinks the only difference between Kelvin Gastelum and Sean Strickland is Strickland’s mouth and his trash-talking. Imavov was supposed to headline UFC Vegas 67 against Gastelum but on Monday it was announced the TUF winner was out of the fight due to a mouth injury. Strickland then took the fight on short notice with the scrap being moved to light heavyweight.
bjpenndotcom

Stephen A. Smith hits back at critics stating ESPN is protecting Dana White: “Deserves the same punishment he would hand down to one of his fighters”

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith wants to make clear that he’s not happy with UFC president Dana White. Earlier this month, the UFC president was spotted in a Cabo, Mexico nightclub, alongside his wife, Anna. The pair were seemingly in an argument in a video that was captured by TMZ. In the video, White was slapped by Anna, who then responded with several of his own.
bjpenndotcom

Jeff Molina claimed James Krause “at times has the scoop on injuries” in leaked discord message

Jeff Molina is another UFC fighter suspended for the betting scandal and more information on him has been revealed. On November 5, Darrick Minner took on Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and in the hours before the fight, the betting odds changed drastically. A ton of money came in on Nuerdanbieke to win and win by first-round knockout which he did. To begin the fight, it was clear Minner was injured and after the fight, the bout was under investigation.
