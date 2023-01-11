Henry Cejudo responds to challenge from top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley: “You like a pack of Skittles that had an abortion”

Jeff Molina is another UFC fighter suspended for the betting scandal and more information on him has been revealed. On November 5, Darrick Minner took on Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and in the hours before the fight, the betting odds changed drastically. A ton of money came in on Nuerdanbieke to win and win by first-round knockout which he did. To begin the fight, it was clear Minner was injured and after the fight, the bout was under investigation.

1 DAY AGO