Henry Cejudo responds to challenge from top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley: “You like a pack of Skittles that had an abortion”

Read full article on original website
Related
Phil Baroni could face 50 to 75 years in prison for using “pro fighter skills” to inflict injuries
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni could face between 50 and 75 years in prison for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. In recent weeks, the MMA community has been coming to terms with the news that Phil Baroni was arrested on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend. The 46-year-old, who last competed in 2019, was arrested for homicide.
Former UFC welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin facing assault charge after allegedly threatening Florida cops
Former UFC fighter Anthony Rocco Martin is reportedly facing assault charges after threatening police officers in Florida. During his time with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Anthony Rocco Martin competed 15 times for the promotion. While he may not have always been in the win column, fans seemed to appreciate the excitement he brought to the table.
Mike Perry gives update on potential boxing match with Jake Paul: “I think it happens”
Former UFC welterweight Mike Perry believes he will face Jake Paul after all. ‘Platinum’ is famously unbeaten since leaving the UFC in 2021. He’s picked up multiple victories in the BKFC ring, notably defeating Michael ‘Venom’ Page last August by decision. Perry also picked up a victory over pro boxer Michael Seals in Triller Triad Combat in November 2021.
Sean Strickland doesn’t think too highly of Nassourdine Imavov: “Only thing the French are good at is having affairs and giving up and losing fights”
Sean Strickland isn’t sold on Nassourdine Imavov’s skills. Strickland stepped up on short notice this week to headline UFC Vegas 67 against Imavov after Kelvin Gastelum was forced out of the bout. Although Strickland only had a few days to prepare, he says wasn’t too familiar with Imavov.
Charles Jourdain slams YouTube boxer Faze Temper for stating UFC fighters are being “robbed”: “We don’t want you clowns to “help” us”
UFC featherweight contender Charles Jourdain has chimed in on the fighter pay debate. Over the last few years, the UFC’s pay structure has come under heavy fire. While Dana White has done his best to shout down critics, the issue hasn’t gone away. Instead, thanks to names such as Jake Paul, the issue has only been brought further to the spotlight.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Nate Diaz featured in San Francisco 49ers playoff hype video
Nate Diaz continues to be a crossover star in the making, as the former UFC lightweight and welterweight fighter is slowly but surely transitioning into the next phase of his career. But in between the madness of the fight game comes other promotional opportunities for Diaz, who last competed at...
Brandon Moreno says he “had a long conversation” with James Krause amidst betting scandal which led to him changing gyms
Brandon Moreno will have a new corner for UFC 283. After Moreno lost to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270 to lose his flyweight title, he left his gym in Mexico and went to Kansas City to train under James Krause. Krause was Moreno’s head coach for his UFC 277 interim title fight which he won, but since then, Krause has been suspended due to the UFC betting scandal. With that, no UFC fighters are allowed to train under him.
Alistair Overeem reportedly in-talks to compete in ONE Championship openweight Muay Thai Grand Prix
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem could be heading to ONE Championship. ‘The Demolition Man’ was famously released from the UFC in 2021 following a loss to Alexander Volkov. Despite reportedly receiving interest from Bellator, Overeem seemed disinterested in competing in MMA. Instead, he signed to Glory Kickboxing.
Nassourdine Imavov says the only difference between Kelvin Gastelum and Sean Strickland is Strickland’s “big mouth”
Nassourdine Imavov thinks the only difference between Kelvin Gastelum and Sean Strickland is Strickland’s mouth and his trash-talking. Imavov was supposed to headline UFC Vegas 67 against Gastelum but on Monday it was announced the TUF winner was out of the fight due to a mouth injury. Strickland then took the fight on short notice with the scrap being moved to light heavyweight.
Stephen A. Smith hits back at critics stating ESPN is protecting Dana White: “Deserves the same punishment he would hand down to one of his fighters”
ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith wants to make clear that he’s not happy with UFC president Dana White. Earlier this month, the UFC president was spotted in a Cabo, Mexico nightclub, alongside his wife, Anna. The pair were seemingly in an argument in a video that was captured by TMZ. In the video, White was slapped by Anna, who then responded with several of his own.
Chael Sonnen believes that Islam Makhachev could retire regardless of the outcome at UFC 284
Chael Sonnen is anticipating that Islam Makhachev could retire regardless of the outcome at UFC 284 in February. Makhachev won the UFC lightweight title with an upset over Charles Oliveira in October of 2022, thus kickstarting a new era at 155 pounds. He’ll defend his lightweight title against featherweight superstar, Alexander Volkanovski.
Jeff Molina claimed James Krause “at times has the scoop on injuries” in leaked discord message
Jeff Molina is another UFC fighter suspended for the betting scandal and more information on him has been revealed. On November 5, Darrick Minner took on Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and in the hours before the fight, the betting odds changed drastically. A ton of money came in on Nuerdanbieke to win and win by first-round knockout which he did. To begin the fight, it was clear Minner was injured and after the fight, the bout was under investigation.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0