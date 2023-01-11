Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
29th and Hampton homicide, Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old man was killed in a shooting near 29th and Hampton on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the Milwaukee man died from his wounds on the scene. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 13th and Orchard; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 54-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on Milwaukee's south side Friday, Jan. 13. The incident happened near 13th and Orchard around 4:30 p.m. Police said, during an argument, a person fired shots at the victim. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha shooting near Summit and Moreland; 2 men arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police took two men into custody after they were involved in a fight and shooting on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Police were called for a report of shots fired near Summit and Moreland around 3 a.m. Officers found shell casings in a driveway and saw two bullet holes in the second story of a brick building.
46-year-old killed near 29th and Hampton: Milwaukee police
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night just before 11.
CBS 58
Two homicide incidents late Friday night on Milwaukee's Northside
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating two shooting homicides that took place late on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. A 32-year-old man was killed near 37th and Hopkins Streets just after 10:00 p.m. last night. Police say the incident was related to domestic violence and a 24-year-old woman is in custody in connection with this incident.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Townsend shooting, Milwaukee men wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot and wounded on the city's north side Friday afternoon, Jan. 13. It happened around 3 p.m. Police said the victims, ages 19 and 20, were driving near 60th and Townsend when they were shot. Both men arrived at an area hospital for treatment....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee domestic violence homicide near 37th and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 37th and Hopkins on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. The victim died from his wounds on the scene. Officers took a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman into custody. Two firearms were recovered. Officials concluded...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield homicide; man stabbed wife, sentenced
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield man convicted of killing his wife in 2022 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Braeden Ward, 49, was charged with a single count of first-degree reckless homicide. Court records said Ward claimed he was helping his wife, Jamie, because she suffered from chronic pain and had asked him to help end her life.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shawn Luckette guilty; fatal shooting of man near 44th and Fiebrantz
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Shawn Luckette guilty on Thursday, Jan. 12 in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near 44th and Fiebrantz in March 2022. Luckette faced a single charge of homicide by negligent operation of a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
Two charged, accused of shooting at Milwaukee police officers during pursuit
A West Allis man and a Milwaukee woman were recently charged after police say they shot at officers during a police pursuit.
Milwaukee man in critical condition after double shooting near 60th and Philip
Milwaukee police say a man is in critical condition following a double shooting near 60th and Philip. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Friday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan fight leads to shooting near 14th and Michigan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The Sheboygan Police Department said a shooting and fight happened outside a bar near 14th and Michigan on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Officers arrived and found a fight between two groups of people spilled out into a bar's parking lot. Officers found evidence that a handgun had been fired.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Highland shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 63-year-old man was shot and wounded near 27th and Highland on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. The Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police continue to seek a shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
Two hurt, one arrested after three-vehicle crash at WIS 175 at Vliet Street.
All northbound lanes on WIS 175 at Vliet Street were closed due to a three-car crash. The scene has since been cleared and reopened.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marcellus Duckworth sentenced, 25 years prison for teen girl's death
Marcellus Duckworth sentenced, 25 years prison for teen girl's death. A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Marcellus Duckworth on Friday, Jan. 13 to 25 years in prison plus another 12 years of extended supervision. Duckworth is the Milwaukee man convicted in the shooting death of 15-year-old Gabby Landry near 65th and Thurston in Feb. 2022.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Milwaukee crime down by 15% compared to 2021, officials say
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee serious crime numbers are down for 2022 when compared to 2021, city leaders said on Thursday, Jan. 12. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, and Office of Violence Prevention Director Ashanti Hamilton held a news conference Thursday to talk about the crime trends. They say overall, 2021 serious crime in the city was down by a combined 15% when compared to 2021. Despite that drop, homicides in Milwaukee were up by 11%.
13-year-old arrested for burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa on Wednesday.
WISN
Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls family plea; impacted by accused drunk driver
MILWAUKEE - Michael Schimming's family was on their way to church when an intoxicated man crashed into their car on Sunday morning, Jan. 1. The family was forever changed that day. Now, Schimming asks for support in order to manage the remains of a once-happy family. "There were two missed...
Comments / 0