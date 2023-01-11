ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

These Houston Rodeo performers lead first-day ticket sales

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, a 91-year-old institution touted as one of the world’s largest gatherings of cattlemen and cowboy sportsmen, will return in late February. Each night through March 19 an entertainer will grace the rodeo’s famed rotating stage. This year’s entertainment lineup features a mix of...
Click2Houston.com

What to do this weekend: Read a book 📖

Welcome readers. The new year is a great time to set new goals. This year, I’d like to spend a lot less time staring at a screen. I want to swap binge-streaming and doom-scrolling for the thrills, insights, and escapism of great literature. With that in mind, I reached...
Click2Houston.com

🦞Crawfish prices increasing: Your next boil is about to get expensive

HOUSTON – Those crawfish boils are about to get a little more pricey this year. This year’s mudbugs are expected to be nearly two dollars more compared to last year. Latest data from The Crawfish App -- an app that shows updated crawfish price data from over 1600 businesses, show average prices per pound in Louisiana are $7.55 per pound for boiled crawfish and $5.67 per pound for live crawfish.
Click2Houston.com

MAP: 8 best spots for cheering on runners at the Chevron Houston Marathon

The Chevron Houston Marathon is one of the biggest sports days in our city. Thousands of runners will take to the streets for the big race this Sunday, Jan. 15. You may want to go cheer on friends or family members in the race, so we wanted to map out a few of the best spots where you can set up your cheer squad.
Click2Houston.com

A chill in the air Saturday morning

Saturday will be similar to what we saw Friday! Our lows were colder than Friday and our highs will be a bit warmer. Highs will be in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will shift late in the day out of the south. Chevron Houston Marathon Sunday:. A...
Click2Houston.com

Houston’s job market poised to grow in some sectors this year

HOUSTON – If you’re thinking about making a career change, 2023 may be the year to make that leap. Houston’s job market remains strong and is poised to grow in some sectors, including health care. That’s according to Workforce Solutions. Every January, a lot of Houstonians...
Click2Houston.com

Third Ward community says they want more solutions to a growing, deadly nuisance

A Third Ward community says they want more solutions to a growing, deadly nuisance. “When the sun goes down, things do change,” Brandi Lightfoot said. Lightfoot is the community outreach director for Generation One, a non-profit helping to prepare children in the Cuney Homes for Kindergarten. “We don’t have...
