Click2Houston.com
These Houston Rodeo performers lead first-day ticket sales
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, a 91-year-old institution touted as one of the world’s largest gatherings of cattlemen and cowboy sportsmen, will return in late February. Each night through March 19 an entertainer will grace the rodeo’s famed rotating stage. This year’s entertainment lineup features a mix of...
Click2Houston.com
What to do this weekend: Read a book 📖
Welcome readers. The new year is a great time to set new goals. This year, I’d like to spend a lot less time staring at a screen. I want to swap binge-streaming and doom-scrolling for the thrills, insights, and escapism of great literature. With that in mind, I reached...
Click2Houston.com
🦞Crawfish prices increasing: Your next boil is about to get expensive
HOUSTON – Those crawfish boils are about to get a little more pricey this year. This year’s mudbugs are expected to be nearly two dollars more compared to last year. Latest data from The Crawfish App -- an app that shows updated crawfish price data from over 1600 businesses, show average prices per pound in Louisiana are $7.55 per pound for boiled crawfish and $5.67 per pound for live crawfish.
Click2Houston.com
MAP: 8 best spots for cheering on runners at the Chevron Houston Marathon
The Chevron Houston Marathon is one of the biggest sports days in our city. Thousands of runners will take to the streets for the big race this Sunday, Jan. 15. You may want to go cheer on friends or family members in the race, so we wanted to map out a few of the best spots where you can set up your cheer squad.
Click2Houston.com
A chill in the air Saturday morning
Saturday will be similar to what we saw Friday! Our lows were colder than Friday and our highs will be a bit warmer. Highs will be in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will shift late in the day out of the south. Chevron Houston Marathon Sunday:. A...
Click2Houston.com
Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Conroe brewery says it’s been inundated with harassment and some threats after announcing Friday that it would no longer allow a “rally against censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse to be held there later this month.
Click2Houston.com
HISD board votes to keep Jack Yates principal after she was relieved of duties in December
HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District has voted to keep a principal who was recently relieved of her duties. School officials announced the decision late Thursday night during a board meeting. Principal Tiffany Guillory will in fact keep her position at Jack Yates Senior High School, despite the...
Click2Houston.com
Texas Pride Disposal complaints reach BBB as some homeowners associations consider cutting ties over trash service
The Texas Pride Disposal complaints KPRC 2 viewers have been sharing all week are enough to fill a garbage can. Customers are even contacting the Better Business Bureau to investigate. Some frustrated homeowners are even saying they wish their Home Owner’s Associations would cut ties with the company and its...
Click2Houston.com
13 dogs rescued from harsh conditions in San Jacinto Co. by Houston Humane Society
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas – Officials from the Houston Humane Society say they have rescued 13 dogs from deplorable conditions in San Jacinto County. The organization is now asking for donations to continue the upkeep of the newfound animals. According to a post on Facebook, the HHS along with...
Click2Houston.com
Innocent Ph.D. student shares story after nightmarish week behind bars ends in release
PHILADELPHIA – A nightmarish week for a Philadelphia woman has come to an end. She’s back home now after being thrown behind bars in the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center for a robbery Webster Texas Police said she committed, even though as it turns out she had never even been to Texas.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested for allegedly making threat to kill moviegoers at north Harris County movie theater, Pct. 4 says
A man is charged for allegedly making a threat to kill moviegoers inside a north Harris County movie theater on Thursday, deputies with Harris County Constable Pct. 4 said. Hugo Acosta, 29, is charged with terroristic threat. Deputies responded to the Star Cinema Grill located in the 1400 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Houston’s job market poised to grow in some sectors this year
HOUSTON – If you’re thinking about making a career change, 2023 may be the year to make that leap. Houston’s job market remains strong and is poised to grow in some sectors, including health care. That’s according to Workforce Solutions. Every January, a lot of Houstonians...
Click2Houston.com
Third Ward community says they want more solutions to a growing, deadly nuisance
A Third Ward community says they want more solutions to a growing, deadly nuisance. “When the sun goes down, things do change,” Brandi Lightfoot said. Lightfoot is the community outreach director for Generation One, a non-profit helping to prepare children in the Cuney Homes for Kindergarten. “We don’t have...
Click2Houston.com
A set-up: Man ambushed, shot in east Houston after giving women ride from Planet Fitness, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was set up, ambushed, and shot in east Houston while giving a group of women a ride Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD and HFD responded to reports of a gunshot victim in Clinton Park. Police said...
Click2Houston.com
HPD officer crashes into vehicle with driver reportedly asleep behind the wheel on North Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – Police are investigating after an HPD officer crashed into a vehicle with a driver who reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel on the North Freeway Saturday morning. Sgt. D. Rose with HPD’s vehicular crimes unit said the crash happened on the North Freeway and North Main Street...
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects wanted, charged for stabbing man multiple times in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two suspects are wanted after police say they stabbed a man last month in southeast Houston. Jack Dean Hairston, 37, and Justin Edmond Salton, 36, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Dec. 22, Houston police responded to reports of a stabbing at 10910...
Click2Houston.com
‘It hits different when you’re a Black woman’: Community activists call out Kim Ogg for standing by ‘racist,’ ‘sexist’ prosecutor Waymond Wesley II
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Cries for removal are growing for the TikTok star who sits in a position of power in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office after what many are calling his “racist” and “sexist” social media posts targeting Black women have come to light.
Click2Houston.com
Family details their frustration after innocent Philadelphia woman was put in jail, despite authorities in Harris Co. admitting she’s innocent
PHILADELPHIA – The Harris County District Attorney’s office says it’s done its part to make things right, but tonight Julie Hudson’s family says they’re only interested in hearing that their innocent loved one has been released from jail, and so far that hasn’t happened yet.
Click2Houston.com
HPD sergeant injured after suspected drunk driver rear-ends patrol vehicle while responding to major crash in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An HPD sergeant was rushed to an area hospital after his patrol car was hit by a suspected drunk driver while responding to a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in north Houston early Saturday. It happened on the North Loop west entrance ramp near I-45 North shortly...
Click2Houston.com
Man dies at hospital after being shot in the head while driving in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man has died at a hospital after police said he was shot in the head while driving and crashed into a tree Saturday morning. It happened in the 7100 block of Bahia Lane in the Briargate area in southwest Houston at around 9:40 a.m. Details on...
