Victim was taken to a trauma center. Frederick, Md (KM) One man was seriously hurt Friday morning after being hit by a motor vehicle. Frederick Police say just after 5:45 AM, officers responded to the on-ramp from US 40 to southbound US 15 for a pedestrian struck. EMS also arrived at the scene and found the man conscious but suffering from significant injuries. He was transported to a trauma center in serious but stable condition.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO