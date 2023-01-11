Read full article on original website
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
WTOP
Montgomery Co. man arrested in shooting that left car and restaurant damaged
A Silver Spring, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged in an October shooting that damaged a car and nearby restaurant. Keshawn Simpson, 26, was arrested on Jan. 10, weeks after fleeing an officer who was attempting to make a traffic stop and serve out a warrant for Simpson’s arrest.
17-year-old dies after being shot while walking home in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. — A teenager has died after being shot while walking home Friday in Waldorf, Maryland, officials said. The Charles County Sheriff's Office first tweeted about the shooting just after 3 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place. Officers arrived at...
bethesdamagazine.com
Employee at Bethesda CVS stabbed during attempted robbery, police say
An employee was stabbed during an attempted armed robbery Thursday at the CVS store in the 7800 block of Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda, Montgomery County Police said in a statement to Bethesda Beat. A man entered the store, grabbed some merchandise and exited without paying, according to Officer Carlos Cortes.
Man shot in Southeast DC, police search for 4 men in masks
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of 25th Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot....
wfmd.com
Pedestrian Struck In Frederick City
Victim was taken to a trauma center. Frederick, Md (KM) One man was seriously hurt Friday morning after being hit by a motor vehicle. Frederick Police say just after 5:45 AM, officers responded to the on-ramp from US 40 to southbound US 15 for a pedestrian struck. EMS also arrived at the scene and found the man conscious but suffering from significant injuries. He was transported to a trauma center in serious but stable condition.
mocoshow.com
Thirteen-Year-Old Arrested and Charged with Attempted Armed Carjacking
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged a 13-year-old male of Gaithersburg, with an attempted armed carjacking that occurred on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the parking lot of the Montgomery Village Shopping Center at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave.
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.
Following a stabbing incident Tuesday morning at a McDonald's in Sliver Spring, Theodore Andrew Brandy, 34, is in custody. Following this week's stabbing incident at a McDonald's in Silver Spring, Maryland, a man is in custody.
Armed suspect robs 16-year-old of jacket in Hyattsville, Maryland
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was robbed by an armed suspect at a store in Hyattsville Friday night. According to a series of tweets from Hyattsville Police, the robbery happened at a store in the 6200 block of Belcrest Road. When officers arrived, they learned...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville apartment burglarized
Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary at an apartment late Tuesday night, January 10, 2023. The burglary was reported at an apartment in the 700 block of Monroe Street at 10:44 PM. Officers found damage to the property.
2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
Police search for missing Germantown teen
GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Germantown. According to detectives with the department's Special Victims Investigation Division, Gianna Nicole Conley was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at about 4 p.m. in the 20100 block of Gunners Terrace, near the Germantown campus of Montgomery College.
2 in custody after police pursuit in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested two men on Wednesday after a short chase in a stolen car. Police first found the stolen car parked on Glenallen Avenue. They saw two men get into the car around 1:24 p.m. The officers tried to stop the car, but the driver tried to escape, […]
1 person taken to hospital following apartment fire in Montgomery Co.
BETHESDA, Md. — Several people were rescued and one person was taken to an area hospital following a Bethesda apartment fire Friday afternoon. According to a spokesperson from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the 10300 block of Westlake Drive near Arizona Circle.
WTOP
Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking
A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
Police charge 19-year-old with murder in SE DC double homicide
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in a deadly October shooting in D.C. Three people were shot, and two ultimately died. Officers arrested 19-year-old Amarii Fontanelle of Southeast, D.C. Thursday and charged him with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
Cutting reported in downtown Annapolis Thursday
A man was cut with a knife after a fight in downtown Annapolis, near West Street, on Thursday evening.
wfmd.com
Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
Two men charged with fleeing from Montgomery County Police in a stolen car
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two Montgomery County men were taken into custody Wednesday following a brief pursuit in a stolen car, police say. On Wednesday, the Montgomery County Department of Police located a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Equinox parked on Glenallen Avenue. Around 1:24 p.m., officers saw two men get into...
mocoshow.com
2 Alarm Fire Closes Westlake Drive Near Montgomery Mall; Several Rescued
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a 2-alarm fire on Westlake Drive near Montgomery Mall on Friday afternoon. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, crews arrived to find heavy smoke on the second floor of the apartment complex. As of 4:45pm most of the fire had been knocked down with several crews on the scene. Firefighters rescued and assisted several occupants and additional EMS units were called to the scene.
mocoshow.com
Germantown House Fire Causes ~$100K in Damage
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a house fire in the 13200blk of Bayberry Drive in Germantown on Friday morning . According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire originated in the kitchen of the end-of-row townhouse and was caused by “combustibles too close to heat source.” Damage is estimated to be $100K ($80k structure, $20k contents). Firefighters reported lots of storage and other materials in the home. One adult was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries (minor burns) and two people have been displaced.
