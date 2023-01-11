ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

WSPA 7News

SLED investigates inmate death at Upstate detention center

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead Thursday at the Laurens County Detention Center. Around 7:40 a.m., the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said staff found an inmate to be unconscious in his cell during a routine monitoring. He was later pronounced dead. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

SCHP: 1 Texas man dead, 1 hospitalized following Darlington County crash after hitting disabled vehicle, several trees

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tractor-trailer driver has died and another person has been hospitalized following a crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The tractor-trailer driver was identified as Asim Balcinovic, 53, of Summerset, Texas, according to the Darlington County Coroner. It happened at about 6:20 a.m. Saturday on […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect arrested after shooting killing teen in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a murder suspect is in custody two weeks after a shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman. Imani Clemons was shot to death at Fairview Gardens apartments on Dec. 29. Multiple other victims were wounded. Police charged Mikial...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find fentanyl during Spartanburg Co. traffic stop

Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Inmate found dead inside cell at Laurens Co. Detention Center

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center Thursday morning. Deputies said at around 7:40 a.m., detention center staff were monitoring the area when they found the inmate unconscious in his cell. Staff checked on the inmate, but they were later declared dead.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It) Like many states in the United States, South Carolina has some stunning nature. The state is packed with lush, green forests teeming with plant and animal life from the coast to the Blue Ridge Mountains. Whether you love hiking or just strolling through the woods, you can’t deny the beauty and serenity of South Carolina’s forests.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

“I’m still pinching myself,” Upstate woman wins big after checking old lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery Officials announced that an Upstate woman recently won $200,000 through a Powerball drawing. The woman said she was buying another Powerball ticket at a Speedway on Poinsett Highway in Greenville when she asked the clerk to check one of her old ones. The clerk told her she would have to go to Columbia to get her winnings, but she didn’t realize until later how large the prize was.
GREENVILLE, SC
kiss951.com

Popular Chicken Tender Restaurant Opens New South Carolina Location

Are you a fan of chicken tenders? I know I am. From Zaxby’s to Raising Cane’s there are so many great chicken tender spots. South Carolina is known for its great food and adding to it every year continues. One popular chicken tender spot is finding its way to South Carolina with a brand new location.
CHARLESTON, SC

