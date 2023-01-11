Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teen angry over lost cell phone shot 2 people at South Carolina apartment, documents show
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A teenager is facing attempted murder and assault charges after deputies said he became angry over a missing cell phone and shot two individuals at a Sangaree apartment. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday evening to a reported shooting at the Parkway Village Apartments and found two […]
SLED investigates inmate death at Upstate detention center
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead Thursday at the Laurens County Detention Center. Around 7:40 a.m., the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said staff found an inmate to be unconscious in his cell during a routine monitoring. He was later pronounced dead. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office […]
SCHP: 1 Texas man dead, 1 hospitalized following Darlington County crash after hitting disabled vehicle, several trees
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tractor-trailer driver has died and another person has been hospitalized following a crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The tractor-trailer driver was identified as Asim Balcinovic, 53, of Summerset, Texas, according to the Darlington County Coroner. It happened at about 6:20 a.m. Saturday on […]
WYFF4.com
Gaffney man sentenced to 20 years for months-long crime spree, solicitor says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Gaffney man has been sentenced to 20 years for a series of drug and property crimes, according to Solicitor Barry Barnette with the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office in Spartanburg. Barnette says that Dustin Shane Daniel, 37, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to more than 40 charges...
WYFF4.com
Family plans funeral as Anderson police make first arrest in Fairview Gardens murder
ANDERSON, S.C. — An arrest has been made in the Fairview Gardens shooting in Anderson that injured two and killed one T.L. Hanna High School senior. Just two weeks after 18-year-old Imani Clemons' murder, Mikial Hykeem Ferguson has been arrested and charged with murder, six counts of attempted murder, and weapon possession.
FOX Carolina
Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
WJCL
South Carolina Baby Surrendered: Newborn given up at hospital, now in DSS custody
A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The African American female was born on Jan. 8 and weighed 7 pounds, and was 20 inches long...
Student found with unloaded gun at Spartanburg school
A student was found with an unloaded gun Friday afternoon at a middle school in Spartanburg.
WYFF4.com
Newberry County man tries to sell stolen construction equipment with his 2 children, gun in car, sheriff says
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of trying to sell stolen construction equipment while armed and with his two children in the car. Authorities in Newberry County said on Tuesday they got a call from a concerned citizen who was trying to buy a Kubota skid steer from Facebook Marketplace.
FOX Carolina
Suspect arrested after shooting killing teen in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a murder suspect is in custody two weeks after a shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman. Imani Clemons was shot to death at Fairview Gardens apartments on Dec. 29. Multiple other victims were wounded. Police charged Mikial...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find fentanyl during Spartanburg Co. traffic stop
Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.
South Carolina woman sentenced to 20 years for killing husband
A Spartanburg County woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting her husband.
FOX Carolina
Inmate found dead inside cell at Laurens Co. Detention Center
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center Thursday morning. Deputies said at around 7:40 a.m., detention center staff were monitoring the area when they found the inmate unconscious in his cell. Staff checked on the inmate, but they were later declared dead.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It) Like many states in the United States, South Carolina has some stunning nature. The state is packed with lush, green forests teeming with plant and animal life from the coast to the Blue Ridge Mountains. Whether you love hiking or just strolling through the woods, you can’t deny the beauty and serenity of South Carolina’s forests.
WYFF4.com
43 people associated with Mexican drug cartels charged in South Carolina, AG says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — More than 40 people have been charged in the Upstate of South Carolina as part of a drug-trafficking case known as "Las Señoritas," according to Attorney General Alan Wilson. Wilson announced Thursday that the South Carolina State Grand Jury has issued indictments that contain 170...
Man faces drug charges following traffic stop in Spartanburg Co.
A man is facing a slew of drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
“I’m still pinching myself,” Upstate woman wins big after checking old lottery ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery Officials announced that an Upstate woman recently won $200,000 through a Powerball drawing. The woman said she was buying another Powerball ticket at a Speedway on Poinsett Highway in Greenville when she asked the clerk to check one of her old ones. The clerk told her she would have to go to Columbia to get her winnings, but she didn’t realize until later how large the prize was.
Inmates with contraband cellphones helped Mexican drug cartel smuggle meth in SC
Dozens of South Carolinians have been charged for their alleged role in a Mexican cartel's drug ring, including inmates at state prisons.
wpde.com
U.S. Attorney discusses arrests of two Dee Dee postal workers in pandemic fraud scheme
FLORENCE (S.C.) — Two of three former Pee Dee U.S. Postal Service employees, charged for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), were taken into custody last Friday at the post offices where they worked, according to U.S. Attorney Brook Andrews.
kiss951.com
Popular Chicken Tender Restaurant Opens New South Carolina Location
Are you a fan of chicken tenders? I know I am. From Zaxby’s to Raising Cane’s there are so many great chicken tender spots. South Carolina is known for its great food and adding to it every year continues. One popular chicken tender spot is finding its way to South Carolina with a brand new location.
Comments / 0