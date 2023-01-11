ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Poland to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine on one condition

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQxou_0kBBLSm200

Poland will send a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine , President Andrzej Duda announced on Wednesday, but only if other Western countries participate, too.

"We have taken the decision to contribute a first package of tanks, a company of Leopard tanks, which, I hope, together with other companies of Leopard and other tanks that will be offered by other countries will …. be able to strengthen Ukraine’s defense,” Duda said at a press conference on Wednesday during a trip to Lviv, Ukraine.

IRAN COULD BE 'CONTRIBUTING' TO WAR CRIMES IN UKRAINE, WHITE HOUSE ALLEGES

Kyiv has been requesting heavy military vehicles, and Duda’s decision to fulfill that request would represent a significant step in Western support to Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said earlier this week that the country did not intend to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine without the formation of a broader coalition.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the press conference that Ukraine needs tanks to win the war against Russia and is “awaiting a joint decision” because “one country cannot provide us with a sufficient number of them.”

In Britain, the spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that “battle tanks could provide a game-changing capability to the Ukrainians.”

"So, as has been the case since the beginning of this campaign, we maintain a very robust and ongoing dialogue with our Ukrainian partners and the international community to look at what Ukraine security assistance needs are based on the conditions on the battlefield," Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, Pentagon spokesman, said during Tuesday's briefing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"And so, we'll continue to have those conversations," he added. "We'll continue to look at what their needs are based on their requests and try to provide them with the capabilities they need to not only defend their country but to be able to take back territory."

The United States and Germany jointly announced last week that they will be sending infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. The administration announced a new military aid package worth nearly $4 billion on Friday that included 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles , while Germany will provide Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

Comments / 23

James Stader
1d ago

What the H, Ukraine knows how to build a MBT(main battle tank). They were building Russian T-72's for the military back in the day. Poland is right in putting a coalition together before providing Leopard tanks besides all the control labels need to changed to Russian. One of the most sophisticated and most advanced tanks in the world is the Israeli Merkova . It's on a par with our M1-A2 Abrams only it's better in open terrain than the Abrams. Zelinsky is doing fine with the T-72's he's capturing and also a few T-90's.

Reply
2
Related
dctribalmedia.com

Sweden allowed to join NATO

Sweden has defied 78 years of military neutrality, as their application to join NATO has officially been ratified. The policy shift comes as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, for a country to join NATO all members must approve a new country. In the past, Turkey has held up the process, primarily as a result of accusations that Sweden has supported the PKK, or Kurdish worker’s party.
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
msn.com

Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises

Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
The Independent

Elon Musk sparks heated debate on Twitter saying Ukraine shouldn’t use tanks against Russia

Twitter owner Elon Musk has sparked yet another debate on social media after he described tanks as “deathtraps” that should not be used in Russia’s war against Ukraine.“Tanks are a deathtrap now,” tweeted Mr Musk before drawing parallels with the First World War. “With neither side having air superiority, you’re left with infantry & artillery – essentially WW1.”The comments from the tech tycoon came as Ukraine received tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid from the US.This included 50 Bradley armored vehicles and 500 anti-tank missiles they can fire. Germany also announced it would supply...
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Is Extremely Concerned by Ukrainian Missile Downed Over Belarus

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was extremely concerned about a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that was shot down after flying into the air space of its close ally Belarus on Thursday. Belarus' defence ministry said on Thursday its air defence forces had shot down a Ukrainian S-300...
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
The Independent

CCTV captures chilling footage of Putin’s soldiers raiding Ukrainian orphanage to take children

Russian soldiers and agents have been caught on CCTV stalking the premises of a Ukrainian orphanage, apparently seeking children to take.Throughout the 10-month invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have repeatedly been accused of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories. The video footage shows men from Russia’s secret police, FSB, with armed soldiers carrying rifles entering the building. The armed Russian can be seen entering rooms on the premises according to the footage, gathered by Sky News. Authorities in charge of the orphanage said that they had evacuated the children ahead of time. Volodymyr Sahaidak, the director of...
msn.com

Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat

Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
269K+
Followers
75K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy