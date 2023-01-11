New York Republicans call on embattled Rep. George Santos to resign

Read full article on original website
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker.
Steve Scalise privately being prepped by Republicans to snatch gavel from McCarthy: Report
As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seeks to fend off intraparty opposition to his bid to become the next House speaker, several Republicans are reportedly huddling behind another top member of their party for a possible leadership challenge.
POLITICO
Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.
"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
Former teenage boyfriend of George Santos says incoming congressman lied to him, stole his phone
Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos of Long Island, New York, faces new criticism from a former romantic partner over lying about who he was during the couple’s relationship.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appears to get in shouting match with Republicans on House floor
California Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appeared to get in a shouting match with Republicans on the House floor Thursday during the ninth round of voting to elect a speaker.
'Retire or get fired': Senate GOP campaign committee targets Manchin, red-state Democrats with ad campaign
The Senate GOP’s campaign committee is targeting Joe Manchin and two other Democratic senators from red-leaning states that likely face very challenging reelections in 2024
GOP Releases Report Laden with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi was Directly Responsible for Security Failures
Republican lawmakers counter the January 6th Committees controversially redacted final report by confirming the outgoing House Speaker played a large role in the failure to protect the Capitol.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Fallon Says Kevin McCarthy Has a New Slogan for House Speaker: ‘The First Republican to Storm OUT of the Capitol’ (Video)
After three days of voting and at least six attempts so far, Kevin McCarthy still has not secured the votes needed to become the next Speaker of the House. So, at this point, Jimmy Fallon suspects the Republican politician may have a new slogan for his campaign. Over the course...
Jim Jordan Involvement on Jan. 6 Revealed by Committee Report
The House committee's report describes the Republican congressman as "a significant player" in Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Jan. 6 Cop Michael Fanone Visits Kevin McCarthy’s Office to ‘Rub It In’
Former Metropolitan Police Department cop Michael Fanone showed up at the Capitol on Wednesday to watch the mess unfolding among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy’s flailing bid to become House speaker. After three separate votes failed to secure him the speakership Tuesday, another vote was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and McCarthy was accused by his GOP foes of “squatting” in the speaker’s office. With McCarthy holed up inside, Fanone—who previously called McCarthy a “fucking weasel bitch” for continuing to support Donald Trump after the Capitol riot—suddenly showed up outside in the hallway, saying, “I heard he was having some trouble,” according...
Jim Jordan Will Face 'Smackdown' in Federal Court, Kirschner Predicts
"This is an eye-popping power grab," the former federal prosecutor said in a video posted to Twitter on Saturday.
Mitch McConnell Faces Republican Revolt Over His 'Number One Priority'
A group of House Republicans warned earlier this week that they would not work with Senate colleagues who helped to pass a government funding bill.
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports Say
The potential legal difficulties facing Congressman-elect George Santos are ramping up with word now that Brazil is relaunching fraud investigations against Santos, according to the New York Times in new reporting on Monday.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Gingrich said the former vice president would be "very comfortable" having a positive message, while a negative campaign wouldn't reflect "who he is."
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
Major New Development Announced in Georgia Trump Probe
A significant new development has been announced in the state of Georgia's investigation into whether or not former President Donald Trump and his allies violated state law in their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to The Associated Press.
