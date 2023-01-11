ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas high school senior dies of heart attack at school

By Jenny Goldsberry
 3 days ago

A senior at a Las Vegas high school suffered a cardiac arrest on Jan. 3, according to school officials.

Jordan Brister was at school when his heart stopped "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a statement from the school he attended, Amplus Academy. The school also noted there was "no explanation as to why."

Staff provided Brister with medical support until he could be transported to Southern Hills Hospital. Brister died on Sunday as a result of cardiac arrest.

BUFFALO BILLS' DAMAR HAMLIN RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER CARDIAC ARREST DURING GAME


"Words cannot express what the Brister family is going through and there will never be enough answers as to why this has happened," the school wrote in a statement. "He was an amazing kid who loved life to the fullest."

A subsequent GoFundMe has raised over $39,000 toward Brister's funeral services. Any excess will go toward the needs of his family.

Nevada passed a law in 2017 requiring all students in its schools be instructed on how to perform CPR and operate a defibrillator. The district confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that all its high schools have three automated external defibrillators each.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Brister intended to join the military after his high school graduation. His organs were donated, according to his mother .

