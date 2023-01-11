Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Nurses' strike: Union says next one will be twice as big
More nurses will be asked to strike next month in a bid to raise pressure on the government, union leaders warn. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) says if progress is not made in negotiations by the end of January the next set of strikes will include all eligible members in England for the first time.
Government urged to combat ‘pitiful returns’ for musicians
Parliamentary report calls for more streamlined policymaking for the creative industries, in order to make the British music ecosystem more amenable to artists
BBC
Body of missing British aid worker found, Russian group claims
A Russian mercenary group fighting in Ukraine has said it has found the body of one of two British aid workers reported missing over the weekend. The Foreign Office, which has not confirmed the claim, said it was supporting the families of the two men. Andrew Bagshaw, 48, and Chris...
Britain will not call fresh N.Ireland elections next week - minister
BELFAST, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Northern Ireland Minister said on Thursday that he would take time to decide whether to call fresh elections as talks continue between London and Brussels on revising post-Brexit trade rules for the region.
EU asks member states for proposals on how to ease state aid rules
BRUSSELS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday asked member states for input by Jan. 25 on proposals to ease state aid rules, as the bloc considers measures to prevent the United States from luring away investment with its green energy subsidy package.
BBC
Family of Iranian protester sentenced to death appeals for help
The UK family of an Iranian man sentenced to death has urged ministers to help save his life. MPs heard Mehdi Mohammadi Fard, 19, had been tortured, beaten and kept in solitary confinement for protesting against the Iranian regime. The House of Commons was told he was tried without legal...
BBC
UK to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Rishi Sunak confirms
The UK is to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine to bolster the country's war effort, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said. He spoke to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in a call on Saturday, during which he confirmed he would send the equipment and additional artillery systems, No 10 said.
BBC
The problem with politicians and classified files
For global leaders, it appears the words "top secret" are sometimes treated as more of a suggestion than a command. US President Joe Biden is the latest in a long line of politicians caught being careless with classified documents. News has emerged of files found at his former private office,...
Comments / 1