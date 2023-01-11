ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nurses' strike: Union says next one will be twice as big

More nurses will be asked to strike next month in a bid to raise pressure on the government, union leaders warn. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) says if progress is not made in negotiations by the end of January the next set of strikes will include all eligible members in England for the first time.
Body of missing British aid worker found, Russian group claims

A Russian mercenary group fighting in Ukraine has said it has found the body of one of two British aid workers reported missing over the weekend. The Foreign Office, which has not confirmed the claim, said it was supporting the families of the two men. Andrew Bagshaw, 48, and Chris...
Family of Iranian protester sentenced to death appeals for help

The UK family of an Iranian man sentenced to death has urged ministers to help save his life. MPs heard Mehdi Mohammadi Fard, 19, had been tortured, beaten and kept in solitary confinement for protesting against the Iranian regime. The House of Commons was told he was tried without legal...
UK to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Rishi Sunak confirms

The UK is to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine to bolster the country's war effort, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said. He spoke to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in a call on Saturday, during which he confirmed he would send the equipment and additional artillery systems, No 10 said.
The problem with politicians and classified files

For global leaders, it appears the words "top secret" are sometimes treated as more of a suggestion than a command. US President Joe Biden is the latest in a long line of politicians caught being careless with classified documents. News has emerged of files found at his former private office,...
