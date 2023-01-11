Prince Harry accuses royal family of trying to 'undermine' him in latest interview

Prince Harry c laimed that the royal family and the British press were attempting to "undermine" his new memoir Spare because there was content that would make them uncomfortable.

The British prince confirmed his belief that the royal family was trying to undermine him and the story he was telling in his memoir during an interview with late-night host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. Colbert asked him specifically if he believed that the royal family and the press were partaking in an "active campaign" to undermine the book.

FOUR REVELATIONS PRINCE HARRY HAS SHARED BEFORE THE RELEASE OF NEW BOOK

“Yes, of course. This is the other side of the story, right? After 38 years, they have told their side of the story," Harry responded . "This is the other side of the story, and there’s a lot in there that, perhaps, makes people feel uncomfortable and scared.”

The memoir, which was released on Tuesday, includes shocking stories about his father King Charles III , his brother Prince William, and his stepmother Camilla, the queen consort. One story that was leaked prior to the book's publication claimed William allegedly threw his brother on the ground, which made Harry fall onto a dog dish that broke under his back. Kensington Palace, which speaks on William's behalf, has not commented on any of the stories in the memoir.

The feud between William and Harry, which began when Harry began dating his now-wife Meghan Markle , the Duchess of Sussex, has been even more prevalent in recent months. Meghan and Harry shared their experiences with the royal family in a six-part Netflix documentary, which included accusations of " unconscious racial bias " toward Meghan. Harry also claimed that his brother screamed at him during an emergency family meeting that discussed his future as a working member of the family.

Colbert asked Harry where he felt the feud would be if his mother, the late Princess Diana, was still alive and how she would handle the rift.

"We wouldn't have got to this moment," Harry said. "It's impossible to say where we would be now — where those relationships would be now — but there is no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same."

Harry added that he has felt his mother's presence a lot in the last couple of years since he stepped away from royal life.

Tuesday's appearance with Colbert was the latest in a string of promotional interviews for the prince to discuss his new book.