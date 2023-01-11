ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWMTCw

Laketown Township halts solar power plan due to resident comments

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Plans to bring solar panels to an Allegan County Township are on hold while the Laketown Township board takes additional time to review the proposal, according to a Thursday press release. The taxpayer-funded project would install 48 solar panels next to the township hall on...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man dies when pickup strikes tree in southern Kent County

KENT COUNTY, MI -- A 60-year-old Ionia County man died when a pickup truck left a southern Kent County road and struck a tree. The crash happened about 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 along 92nd Street, west of Alden Nash Avenue, in Bowne Township. Kent County sheriff’s deputies said the...
KENT COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

Waterfront Holland Project Update Highlights Council Work-Study Session Tonight

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 11, 2023) – The next step in the changing of the southern and eastern shorelines of Lake Macatawa could be seen on Wednesday night. During the Holland City Council’s biweekly work-study session, members of the governing panel will be briefed by City Manager Keith Van Beek and others on a full history and context of the process to date, an evaluation of the proposal as compared to the Waterfront Holland documents, a description of the mechanisms to develop and finance the various public and private amenities, a review of a “term sheet” that outlines the basic terms for an eventual Redevelopment Agreement to implement the Waterfront vision, and finally the proposed ballot language that Council would need to approve before placing it before voters.
HOLLAND, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo fire marshal investigating house fire

KALAMAZOO, MI – The Kalamazoo Public Safety Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of a Jan. 13 house fire. Authorities responded around 10:10 p.m. to a structure fire on the 900 block of Douglas Avenue, said a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers found smoke...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Demolition begins on downtown Muskegon’s ‘tumor on the Torrent’

MUSKEGON, MI – A deteriorating historic carriage house in downtown Muskegon has been demolished and work has begun to remove a large “tumor” from the main house. Earlier this year, the Downtown Muskegon Development Corp., a non-profit established to develop the downtown, acquired the former Community Services Building with the intent of tearing it down.
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

MLive

