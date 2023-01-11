Read full article on original website
Water main break closes Lake Michigan Dr. at Covell Ave.
A water main break has closed the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive NW and Covell Avenue NW in Grand Rapids Friday.
Fire hydrant repairs to block westbound traffic on G Avenue
Fire hydrant repairs will block westbound traffic on a road in Comstock Township, the city of Kalamazoo reports. Westbound G Avenue between 32nd and 33rd Street will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, for fire hydrant repairs, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. Westbound traffic will be...
WWMTCw
Laketown Township halts solar power plan due to resident comments
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Plans to bring solar panels to an Allegan County Township are on hold while the Laketown Township board takes additional time to review the proposal, according to a Thursday press release. The taxpayer-funded project would install 48 solar panels next to the township hall on...
Man dies when pickup strikes tree in southern Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI -- A 60-year-old Ionia County man died when a pickup truck left a southern Kent County road and struck a tree. The crash happened about 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 along 92nd Street, west of Alden Nash Avenue, in Bowne Township. Kent County sheriff’s deputies said the...
Bridge replacement in eastern Muskegon County to require 6-month detour
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Replacement of a bridge that is more than 100 years old will require a significant detour for motorists traveling in the eastern portion of Muskegon County for the next six months. The $1.15 million project to replace the Trent Road bridge over Crockery Creek in...
‘Had to be terrifying,’ Grand Rapids police chief says of two girls carjacked by armed teen
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A teen held a gun to a 17-year-old girl’s head during an armed carjacking, setting off a police search that culminated with a violent broadside crash between the stolen SUV and a police cruiser. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom offered new details Friday, Jan....
GR greenlights housing, two outdoor bars, and first-of-its-kind medical facility
Multiple public hearings are underway at the City of Grand Rapids Planning Commission. Two approved expanded outdoor seating for area bars and restaurants.
Does lack of sunlight in West Michigan got you down? Sunshine Station available at this library.
HOLLAND, MI -- Holland’s Herrick District Library is inviting the community to take a seat at its new, cozy Sunshine Station equipped with light therapy lamps to help people through the dreary winter season. It comes at a time when West Michigan has lacked sunlight, consistently dealing with cloudy...
Police motorcycle unit being revived as part of Kalamazoo’s proposed budget
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo city officials are considering a plan to revive the public safety department’s police motorcycle unit. The city’s proposed budget, which is up for final approval, includes the purchase or lease of three motorcycles for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety fleet. The three Harley...
927thevan.com
Waterfront Holland Project Update Highlights Council Work-Study Session Tonight
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 11, 2023) – The next step in the changing of the southern and eastern shorelines of Lake Macatawa could be seen on Wednesday night. During the Holland City Council’s biweekly work-study session, members of the governing panel will be briefed by City Manager Keith Van Beek and others on a full history and context of the process to date, an evaluation of the proposal as compared to the Waterfront Holland documents, a description of the mechanisms to develop and finance the various public and private amenities, a review of a “term sheet” that outlines the basic terms for an eventual Redevelopment Agreement to implement the Waterfront vision, and finally the proposed ballot language that Council would need to approve before placing it before voters.
2 bridges in Kalamazoo County closed for good
Two bridges in Kalamazoo County are permanently closed because of disrepair.
Kalamazoo fire marshal investigating house fire
KALAMAZOO, MI – The Kalamazoo Public Safety Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of a Jan. 13 house fire. Authorities responded around 10:10 p.m. to a structure fire on the 900 block of Douglas Avenue, said a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers found smoke...
Demolition begins on downtown Muskegon’s ‘tumor on the Torrent’
MUSKEGON, MI – A deteriorating historic carriage house in downtown Muskegon has been demolished and work has begun to remove a large “tumor” from the main house. Earlier this year, the Downtown Muskegon Development Corp., a non-profit established to develop the downtown, acquired the former Community Services Building with the intent of tearing it down.
Whitecaps announce construction project to ‘completely overhaul’ LMCU Ballpark to grow fan base
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Major improvements are on the horizon for LMCU Ballpark as part of a multi-year project to modernize the venue, reinvesting in the next 30 years of West Michigan Whitecaps baseball. Whitecaps leadership announced plans for a multi-phase construction project Thursday, Jan. 12 to cement it...
Crash takes out power in part of Gaines Township
A crash caused a cluster of power outages in Gaines Township Wednesday morning, according to police and Consumers Energy.
Man breaks Kalamazoo County courthouse window
A man broke a window in the Kalamazoo County courthouse Friday morning, the sheriff confirmed.
Driver of car wedged under school bus in Olive Twp. crash
A driver of a small car was wedged underneath a school bus during a crash in Olive Township Thursday, deputies said.
Beloved monkey housed at Holland garden center dies at 49
HOLLAND, MI -- A monkey housed at a Holland year-round garden center has died. Jonker’s Garden announced the passing of its resident monkey, Mingo, this week. The 49-year-old monkey was beloved by visitors to the garden center. Mingo, a Capuchin monkey, died on Tuesday, Jan. 11, in the arms...
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
GRPD: Man killed in Saturday morning shooting
A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
