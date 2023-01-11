HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 11, 2023) – The next step in the changing of the southern and eastern shorelines of Lake Macatawa could be seen on Wednesday night. During the Holland City Council’s biweekly work-study session, members of the governing panel will be briefed by City Manager Keith Van Beek and others on a full history and context of the process to date, an evaluation of the proposal as compared to the Waterfront Holland documents, a description of the mechanisms to develop and finance the various public and private amenities, a review of a “term sheet” that outlines the basic terms for an eventual Redevelopment Agreement to implement the Waterfront vision, and finally the proposed ballot language that Council would need to approve before placing it before voters.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO