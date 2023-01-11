Read full article on original website
University of Florida Strongly Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Concerns About SecurityThe Veracity ReportUniversity, FL
River Ridge Puts Pressure on the Hornets
The River Ridge Royal Knights Varsity Girls’ basketball team (11-5) defeated the Weeki Wachee Hornets (12-4) by a 46-31 margin on a rainy Wednesday night (Jan. 4, 2023) at the Hornets’ Nest. The Green and Black were enjoying a strong first half to their season, besides a pair of stumbles before the new year, and the Hornets were looking to build off their 60-19 demolition of the Citrus Hurricanes (1-9) the previous evening. The Purple and Silver had been experiencing a similar beginning to their 2022-2023 campaign as both teams sport 4-0 records in their respective districts coming into the matchup. In a battle between two well-coached teams, the Royal Knights would ride a dominating second half to victory on Wednesday evening.
People in Hernando: Wade Graves
Meet Wade Graves, a Special Olympian. He was at the Brooksville Square Publix today, representing Special Olympics and sharing his experiences in the program. Mr. Graves competes in the equestrian division with his mule Tango. He has worked at Publix for 23 years this year and has been an equestrian competitor for about 20 years. He started learning about the sport through The Arc Nature Coast’s Posse Program. Mr. Graves won two Bronze medals and a Gold at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando in 2022. He also won three Gold medals at the Florida State competition at the equestrian center in Ocala last year. He is looking forward to the Florida State Competition coming up again in April. Stop by Brooksville Square Publix next week on Wednesday or Thursday to say hi to Wade. Wade’s photos are on display all week, and you are welcome to make a donation to Special Olympics when you check out at the register.
How Weeki Wachee Springs State Park will celebrate 75 years and its famed mermaids
Florida was once known for its roadside attractions such as Six-Gun Territory in Ocala, which featured shootouts at high noon on its dusty main drag. Winter Haven also had Cypress Gardens, known for water-ski shows and young women dressed in floral-colored southern belle costumes. Many of them went by the...
Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa
Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
Freeze Watch issued for parts of Pasco, Hernando, Citrus counties
A Freeze Watch has been issued for northern parts of the Tampa Bay area Friday, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.
Tampa police search for missing 33-year-old woman
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a missing 33-year-old woman out of Tampa. Reah Brown was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday at 3713 E. Hamilton Avenue in Tampa. She was last seen wearing a black jogging suit and red jacket. Brown...
Tornado warning issued for northwestern Pinellas County expires
A strong thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was near Palm Harbor early Friday morning, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for the area.
Hundreds attend Plant High School meeting to protest proposed Hillsborough school redistricting
The battle of school rezoning in Hillsborough County is heating up.
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
East Bay High School searched for firearms 3 times in 1 week
Hillsborough County School officials say three guns were found in, or near East Bay High School this week.
Controlled Explosive Demolition at Lakeland’s McIntosh Power Plant Closing East Lake Parker Drive
Specialty contractors demolishing structures at the McIntosh Power Plant in Lakeland on Saturday morning January 14 will close East Lake Parker Drive for about two hours to maintain a prescribed exclusion zone. The City of Lakeland Police Department will block and or redirect traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 8:05 a.m. or until the “all clear” has been given.
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital offering free childbirth classes
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will offer free childbirth education classes in the Maternity Classroom, located at 11375 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, FL 34613, on the third floor of the North Tower. Participants will learn about pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, postpartum recovery, and newborn care. There’s also...
Crash closes eastbound lanes of State Road 54 in Pasco County
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash on State Road 54 in Pasco County.
Lake County man claims winning $1 million scratch-off ticket
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County man claimed a $1 million prize in Florida Lottery’s $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off game. Liem Le, of Clermont, purchased the winning ticket from Circle K, located at 16431 State Road 50 in Clermont. See map of store location below:. On Wednesday, Le...
Girl Scout cookies are back with a new flavor to this year’s lineup
Girl Scout cookies are officially back, and this year's lineup adds a new flavor that's "sure to become a new favorite."
Spring Hill doctor charged with indecent exposure
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Spring Hill doctor for exposing himself to a juvenile. Keivan Tavakoli, 52, was arrested at the University of South Florida campus on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Surveillance video showed Tavakoli on the USF campus several times. At the time of Tavakoli’s arrest, he...
Special Operations personnel find home in Tampa
Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base is the home of US Special Operation Command (SOCOM). Since the command was established in 1987, it’s active and retired personnel have become part of the local community.
Police search for missing 12-year-old girl from central Florida
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for a 12-year-old girl from Sumter County.
Feeling lucky? Here’s how many people won Mega Millions jackpots on Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th may be known for bad luck and masked killers at summer camps, but this Friday could be very lucky for whoever wins the Mega Millions jackpot.
County’s weight loss challenge kicks off Jan. 21
Ten-week initiative helps residents achieve healthier weight, lifestyle. Each year, losing weight ranks as the most popular New Year resolution — usually, so we can overindulge from Christmas to New Year’s Eve, promising ourselves we will start afresh on Jan. 1. Sadly, the reality is we wake up...
