ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hernandosun.com

River Ridge Puts Pressure on the Hornets

The River Ridge Royal Knights Varsity Girls’ basketball team (11-5) defeated the Weeki Wachee Hornets (12-4) by a 46-31 margin on a rainy Wednesday night (Jan. 4, 2023) at the Hornets’ Nest. The Green and Black were enjoying a strong first half to their season, besides a pair of stumbles before the new year, and the Hornets were looking to build off their 60-19 demolition of the Citrus Hurricanes (1-9) the previous evening. The Purple and Silver had been experiencing a similar beginning to their 2022-2023 campaign as both teams sport 4-0 records in their respective districts coming into the matchup. In a battle between two well-coached teams, the Royal Knights would ride a dominating second half to victory on Wednesday evening.
WEEKI WACHEE, FL
hernandosun.com

People in Hernando: Wade Graves

Meet Wade Graves, a Special Olympian. He was at the Brooksville Square Publix today, representing Special Olympics and sharing his experiences in the program. Mr. Graves competes in the equestrian division with his mule Tango. He has worked at Publix for 23 years this year and has been an equestrian competitor for about 20 years. He started learning about the sport through The Arc Nature Coast’s Posse Program. Mr. Graves won two Bronze medals and a Gold at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando in 2022. He also won three Gold medals at the Florida State competition at the equestrian center in Ocala last year. He is looking forward to the Florida State Competition coming up again in April. Stop by Brooksville Square Publix next week on Wednesday or Thursday to say hi to Wade. Wade’s photos are on display all week, and you are welcome to make a donation to Special Olympics when you check out at the register.
HERNANDO, FL
WFLA

Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa

Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police search for missing 33-year-old woman

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a missing 33-year-old woman out of Tampa. Reah Brown was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday at 3713 E. Hamilton Avenue in Tampa. She was last seen wearing a black jogging suit and red jacket. Brown...
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Controlled Explosive Demolition at Lakeland’s McIntosh Power Plant Closing East Lake Parker Drive

Specialty contractors demolishing structures at the McIntosh Power Plant in Lakeland on Saturday morning January 14 will close East Lake Parker Drive for about two hours to maintain a prescribed exclusion zone. The City of Lakeland Police Department will block and or redirect traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 8:05 a.m. or until the “all clear” has been given.
LAKELAND, FL
hernandosun.com

HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital offering free childbirth classes

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will offer free childbirth education classes in the Maternity Classroom, located at 11375 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, FL 34613, on the third floor of the North Tower. Participants will learn about pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, postpartum recovery, and newborn care. There’s also...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
suncoastnews.com

Spring Hill doctor charged with indecent exposure

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Spring Hill doctor for exposing himself to a juvenile. Keivan Tavakoli, 52, was arrested at the University of South Florida campus on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Surveillance video showed Tavakoli on the USF campus several times. At the time of Tavakoli’s arrest, he...
SPRING HILL, FL
fox13news.com

Special Operations personnel find home in Tampa

Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base is the home of US Special Operation Command (SOCOM). Since the command was established in 1987, it’s active and retired personnel have become part of the local community.
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

County’s weight loss challenge kicks off Jan. 21

Ten-week initiative helps residents achieve healthier weight, lifestyle. Each year, losing weight ranks as the most popular New Year resolution — usually, so we can overindulge from Christmas to New Year’s Eve, promising ourselves we will start afresh on Jan. 1. Sadly, the reality is we wake up...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy