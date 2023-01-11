Meet Wade Graves, a Special Olympian. He was at the Brooksville Square Publix today, representing Special Olympics and sharing his experiences in the program. Mr. Graves competes in the equestrian division with his mule Tango. He has worked at Publix for 23 years this year and has been an equestrian competitor for about 20 years. He started learning about the sport through The Arc Nature Coast’s Posse Program. Mr. Graves won two Bronze medals and a Gold at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando in 2022. He also won three Gold medals at the Florida State competition at the equestrian center in Ocala last year. He is looking forward to the Florida State Competition coming up again in April. Stop by Brooksville Square Publix next week on Wednesday or Thursday to say hi to Wade. Wade’s photos are on display all week, and you are welcome to make a donation to Special Olympics when you check out at the register.

HERNANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO