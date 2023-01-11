Dr. Dre told 'hateful' Majorie Taylor Greene not to use his song. Here are 10 other times musicians told politicians to stop using their music at events.

Elton John asked Donald Trump to refrain from using his music at political rallies. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Over the years, many musicians have asked politicians to stop playing their music at campaign events.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene got a letter from Dr. Dre asking her to stop playing "Still D.R.E." in political settings.

From Elton John to Queen and Donald Trump to Barack Obama, here are musicians who have stuck it to politicians.

Attorneys for Dr. Dre sent GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a cease-and-desist letter over her use of his music in political settings. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dr. Dre vs Marjorie Taylor Greene

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene received a cease-and-desist letter from attorneys for Dr. Dre in January 2022 after she used Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E." in a video of her walking onto the House floor, Insider previously reported. Greene posted the video to Twitter and was later locked out of her account over the copyright skirmish.

Howard E. King, Dr. Dre's attorney, said in the legal letter that one would anticipate Greene "would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country."

The musician and producer told TMZ that he doesn't grant use of his music to politicians, "especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one."

Elton John performs during his 2022 "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour." Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Elton John vs Donald Trump (and all American politicians)

During his 2016 presidential campaign, former President Donald Trump would play Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man," Insider previously reported.

In response, the singer told The Guardian that he didn't want to be featured by Trump – calling it "nothing personal" – or any American politician, for that matter.

"I don't really want my music to be involved in anything to do with an American election campaign. I'm British," John said. "I've met Donald Trump, he was very nice to me, it's nothing personal, his political views are his own, mine are very different. I'm not a Republican in a million years."

Sting, whose real name is Gordon Sumner, didn't want George W. Bush playing his music. Andrew Toth / Getty Images.

Sting vs George W. Bush and Al Gore

During their 2000 presidential campaigns against each other, both Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore wanted to use Sting's "Brand New Day" as their campaign theme song, according to USA Today .

Sting turned down both candidates, though Salon reported in 2000 that it "doesn't take a genius to figure out why Sting wouldn't want his music associated with the Bush Republican presidential campaign," citing a source close to the singer. Miles Copeland, Sting's manager at the time, said choosing sides politically in a country where Sting was "a guest" was "not a polite thing to do," Salon reported.

The Swedish band ABBA. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

ABBA vs John McCain

The late John McCain was a fan of the iconic Swedish band ABBA, but the band didn't let him use their 1977 hit "Take a Chance on Me" at his campaign events during his 2008 run. He backed off after they sent a cease-and-desist letter, per USA Today .

"It's more difficult to play 'let's take a chance on me' than I thought," McCain once joked on the campaign trail, according to Reuters .

"It gets expensive in a big hurry and if you're not careful you can alienate some Swedes," he added jokingly, per Reuters. "If word gets out to Stockholm that we're using ABBA music, then there'll be a worsening in U.S.-Swedish relations."

Rock and Roll Hall of fame inductee Sam Moore, half of the soul duo Sam & Dave, performs during halftime at an NBA basketball game as part of the Memphis Grizzlies 13th annual MLK Jr. Celebration Day Monday, Jan. 19, 2015, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP

Sam Moore vs Barack Obama

During the former president's 2008 campaign, Sam Moore of the R&B group "Sam & Dave" asked Barack Obama not to use their song "Hold On, I'm Comin,'" according to Entertainment Weekly .

In a letter to Obama, Moore referenced Martin Luther King Jr., writing that it was "thrilling" that "it is no longer an impossibility for a man of color to really be considered as a legitimate candidate for the highest office in our land."

"I have not agreed to endorse you for the highest office in our land," Moore added, according to Slate . "My vote is a very private matter between myself and the ballot box."

Adele attends the BRIT Awards on February 8, 2022. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Adele vs Donald Trump

During his 2016 campaign, Trump used Adele's "Skyfall" and "Rolling in the Deep" during his events. When Adele found out, her spokesperson said the singer had "not given permission for her music to be used for any political campaigning," according to The Guardian .

Adele would go on to endorse Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton at one of her concerts in the US, Insider previously reported. Regarding Trump, she told fans simply: "Don't vote for him."

"I am English, but what happens in America affects me, too," Adele said, according to Vulture . "I am 100 percent for Hillary Clinton. I love her, she's amazing."

Bobby McFerrin performs at the Nearness of You Concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2015, in New York. Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Bobby McFerrin vs George H. W. Bush

During the 1988 presidential campaign, singer Bobby McFerrin asked George H. W. Bush to stop playing "Don't Worry, Be Happy" at his campaign rallies, according to The New York Times . McFerrin, a staunch Democrat, was supporting the Democratic candidate.

According to the Times, McFerrin's manager sent the Bush campaign a letter that said: ''We were quite surprised at this unauthorized appropriation of Mr. McFerrin's rights. Indeed if anyone were to recognize the value of personal property rights, one would expect it to be the Republican Party."

Bush invited McFerrin to dinner, but the singer declined through his manager, per The Times.

During a run of May 1974 shows as support act for Mott the Hoople at the Uris Theatre in midtown Manhattan, Queen poses backstage. (L-R) singer Freddie Mercury, drummer Roger Meddows Taylor, bassist John Deacon and guitarist Brian May. Linda D. Robbins/Getty Images

Queen vs Donald Trump

Legendary rock band Queen snapped at Trump after he used their music in his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, according to Entertainment Weekly .

Trump repeatedly played "We Are the Champions" against the band's wishes at campaign rallies and at the Republican National Convention, EW reported.

In 2016, the band issued the following statement, per EW: "Queen does not want its music associated with any mainstream or political debate in any country. Nor does Queen want 'We are the Champions' to be used as an endorsement of Mr. Trump and the political views of the Republican Party."

Frankie Sullivan of Survivor performs during the Paradise Artists Party at the IEBA 2015 Conference - Day 3 on October 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

Survivor vs Newt Gingrich, Mitt Romney, and Mike Huckabee

Survivor came out swinging when Newt Gingrich played "Eye of the Tiger" during his 2012 presidential campaign. The song's co-writer, band member Frankie Sullivan, sued the Republican candidate for repeatedly using the "Rocky III" theme song without authorization, according to Rolling Stone .

Around the same time, Sullivan issued a similar request to presidential hopeful Mitt Romney, asking that he stop using the song as well, according to Rolling Stone.

While Gingrich initially fought back in court, he later settled the lawsuit out of court after dropping out of the presidential race, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

In 2015, Sullivan went on to sue Republican Mike Huckabee over the unauthorized use of the same song during his 2016 presidential campaign, Reuters reported.

Musicians Ann Wilson (L) and Nancy Wilson of Heart perform during the taping of Idol Gives Back held at the Kodak Theatre on April 6, 2008 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Heart vs Sarah Palin

Sarah Palin, who was John McCain's 2009 vice presidential running mate, was asked to stop playing the song "Barracuda," an iconic hit by the rock band Heart, according to USA Today .

The GOP lawmaker favored the song because her high school nickname was "Sarah Barracuda," according to USA Today. The band sent a cease and desist letter, but Palin continued using the song anyway, playing it at the Republican National Convention, according to Rolling Stone.

The band issued a scathing response, per Rolling Stone: "Sarah Palin's views and values in NO WAY represent us as American women. We ask that our song 'Barracuda' no longer be used to promote her image."

Pharrell Williams performs in Brazil in March 2015. Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Pharrell Williams vs Donald Trump

Singer Pharrell Williams issued a cease-and-desist notice along with a scathing statement to Donald Trump after the former president played the song at a rally in 2018, just hours after the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting left 11 people dead, Insider previously reported .

"There was nothing 'happy' about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose," the letter from Williams's lawyer read, adding that Williams "has not and will not" give Trump permission to use any of his music.