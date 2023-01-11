ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Dr. Dre told 'hateful' Majorie Taylor Greene not to use his song. Here are 10 other times musicians told politicians to stop using their music at events.

By Katie Balevic
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMeFx_0kBBKqVt00
Elton John asked Donald Trump to refrain from using his music at political rallies.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

  • Over the years, many musicians have asked politicians to stop playing their music at campaign events.
  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene got a letter from Dr. Dre asking her to stop playing "Still D.R.E." in political settings.
  • From Elton John to Queen and Donald Trump to Barack Obama, here are musicians who have stuck it to politicians.
Dr. Dre vs Marjorie Taylor Greene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WytEs_0kBBKqVt00
Attorneys for Dr. Dre sent GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a cease-and-desist letter over her use of his music in political settings.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene received a cease-and-desist letter from attorneys for Dr. Dre in January 2022 after she used Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E." in a video of her walking onto the House floor, Insider previously reported. Greene posted the video to Twitter and was later locked out of her account over the copyright skirmish.

Howard E. King, Dr. Dre's attorney, said in the legal letter that one would anticipate Greene "would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country."

The musician and producer told TMZ that he doesn't grant use of his music to politicians, "especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one."

Elton John vs Donald Trump (and all American politicians)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FeZi_0kBBKqVt00
Elton John performs during his 2022 "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour."

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

During his 2016 presidential campaign, former President Donald Trump would play Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man," Insider previously reported.

In response, the singer told The Guardian that he didn't want to be featured by Trump – calling it "nothing personal" – or any American politician, for that matter.

"I don't really want my music to be involved in anything to do with an American election campaign. I'm British," John said. "I've met Donald Trump, he was very nice to me, it's nothing personal, his political views are his own, mine are very different. I'm not a Republican in a million years."

Sting vs George W. Bush and Al Gore
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tiair_0kBBKqVt00
Sting, whose real name is Gordon Sumner, didn't want George W. Bush playing his music.

Andrew Toth / Getty Images.

During their 2000 presidential campaigns against each other, both Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore wanted to use Sting's "Brand New Day" as their campaign theme song, according to USA Today .

Sting turned down both candidates, though Salon reported in 2000 that it "doesn't take a genius to figure out why Sting wouldn't want his music associated with the Bush Republican presidential campaign," citing a source close to the singer. Miles Copeland, Sting's manager at the time, said choosing sides politically in a country where Sting was "a guest" was "not a polite thing to do," Salon reported.

ABBA vs John McCain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3prvtn_0kBBKqVt00
The Swedish band ABBA.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The late John McCain was a fan of the iconic Swedish band ABBA, but the band didn't let him use their 1977 hit "Take a Chance on Me" at his campaign events during his 2008 run. He backed off after they sent a cease-and-desist letter, per USA Today .

"It's more difficult to play 'let's take a chance on me' than I thought," McCain once joked on the campaign trail, according to Reuters .

"It gets expensive in a big hurry and if you're not careful you can alienate some Swedes," he added jokingly, per Reuters. "If word gets out to Stockholm that we're using ABBA music, then there'll be a worsening in U.S.-Swedish relations."

Sam Moore vs Barack Obama
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDhWq_0kBBKqVt00
Rock and Roll Hall of fame inductee Sam Moore, half of the soul duo Sam & Dave, performs during halftime at an NBA basketball game as part of the Memphis Grizzlies 13th annual MLK Jr. Celebration Day Monday, Jan. 19, 2015, in Memphis, Tenn.

Brandon Dill/AP

During the former president's 2008 campaign, Sam Moore of the R&B group "Sam & Dave" asked Barack Obama not to use their song "Hold On, I'm Comin,'" according to Entertainment Weekly .

In a letter to Obama, Moore referenced Martin Luther King Jr., writing that it was "thrilling" that "it is no longer an impossibility for a man of color to really be considered as a legitimate candidate for the highest office in our land."

"I have not agreed to endorse you for the highest office in our land," Moore added, according to Slate . "My vote is a very private matter between myself and the ballot box."

Adele vs Donald Trump
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkYSz_0kBBKqVt00
Adele attends the BRIT Awards on February 8, 2022.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

During his 2016 campaign, Trump used Adele's "Skyfall" and "Rolling in the Deep" during his events. When Adele found out, her spokesperson said the singer had "not given permission for her music to be used for any political campaigning," according to The Guardian .

Adele would go on to endorse Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton at one of her concerts in the US, Insider previously reported. Regarding Trump, she told fans simply: "Don't vote for him."

"I am English, but what happens in America affects me, too," Adele said, according to Vulture . "I am 100 percent for Hillary Clinton. I love her, she's amazing."

Bobby McFerrin vs George H. W. Bush
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E85wM_0kBBKqVt00
Bobby McFerrin performs at the Nearness of You Concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2015, in New York.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

During the 1988 presidential campaign, singer Bobby McFerrin asked George H. W. Bush to stop playing "Don't Worry, Be Happy" at his campaign rallies, according to The New York Times . McFerrin, a staunch Democrat, was supporting the Democratic candidate.

According to the Times, McFerrin's manager sent the Bush campaign a letter that said: ''We were quite surprised at this unauthorized appropriation of Mr. McFerrin's rights. Indeed if anyone were to recognize the value of personal property rights, one would expect it to be the Republican Party."

Bush invited McFerrin to dinner, but the singer declined through his manager, per The Times.

Queen vs Donald Trump
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGF0m_0kBBKqVt00
During a run of May 1974 shows as support act for Mott the Hoople at the Uris Theatre in midtown Manhattan, Queen poses backstage. (L-R) singer Freddie Mercury, drummer Roger Meddows Taylor, bassist John Deacon and guitarist Brian May.

Linda D. Robbins/Getty Images

Legendary rock band Queen snapped at Trump after he used their music in his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, according to Entertainment Weekly .

Trump repeatedly played "We Are the Champions" against the band's wishes at campaign rallies and at the Republican National Convention, EW reported.

In 2016, the band issued the following statement, per EW: "Queen does not want its music associated with any mainstream or political debate in any country. Nor does Queen want 'We are the Champions' to be used as an endorsement of Mr. Trump and the political views of the Republican Party."

Survivor vs Newt Gingrich, Mitt Romney, and Mike Huckabee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHp6V_0kBBKqVt00
Frankie Sullivan of Survivor performs during the Paradise Artists Party at the IEBA 2015 Conference - Day 3 on October 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

Survivor came out swinging when Newt Gingrich played "Eye of the Tiger" during his 2012 presidential campaign. The song's co-writer, band member Frankie Sullivan, sued the Republican candidate for repeatedly using the "Rocky III" theme song without authorization, according to Rolling Stone .

Around the same time, Sullivan issued a similar request to presidential hopeful Mitt Romney, asking that he stop using the song as well, according to Rolling Stone.

While Gingrich initially fought back in court, he later settled the lawsuit out of court after dropping out of the presidential race, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

In 2015, Sullivan went on to sue Republican Mike Huckabee over the unauthorized use of the same song during his 2016 presidential campaign, Reuters reported.

Heart vs Sarah Palin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OD9OR_0kBBKqVt00
Musicians Ann Wilson (L) and Nancy Wilson of Heart perform during the taping of Idol Gives Back held at the Kodak Theatre on April 6, 2008 in Hollywood, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sarah Palin, who was John McCain's 2009 vice presidential running mate, was asked to stop playing the song "Barracuda," an iconic hit by the rock band Heart, according to USA Today .

The GOP lawmaker favored the song because her high school nickname was "Sarah Barracuda," according to USA Today. The band sent a cease and desist letter, but Palin continued using the song anyway, playing it at the Republican National Convention, according to Rolling Stone.

The band issued a scathing response, per Rolling Stone: "Sarah Palin's views and values in NO WAY represent us as American women. We ask that our song 'Barracuda' no longer be used to promote her image."

Pharrell Williams vs Donald Trump
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10JiJF_0kBBKqVt00
Pharrell Williams performs in Brazil in March 2015.

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Singer Pharrell Williams issued a cease-and-desist notice along with a scathing statement to Donald Trump after the former president played the song at a rally in 2018, just hours after the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting left 11 people dead, Insider previously reported .

"There was nothing 'happy' about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose," the letter from Williams's lawyer read, adding that Williams "has not and will not" give Trump permission to use any of his music.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 5

Related
abovethelaw.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene Did Not Forget About Dre, But Did Forget About The Copyright Act

After speed dialing Donald Trump to push Kevin McCarthy’s humiliating bid for the Speakership over the line, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-January 6) felt the need to celebrate on social media. Why she wants to position herself as some sort of key component in McCarthy’s 1-14 record is a mystery, but a win’s a win.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for using Dr. Dre song featuring Snoop Dogg in video gloating about the House vote

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was finally voted in as Speaker of the House on Saturday, after 15 votes and no shortage of pushback from the far-right members of the Republican party. And seemingly no one could be more happy about it than Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), even as her colleagues in the so-called Freedom Caucus were instrumental in holding up the vote for as long as they did.
Variety

Hear Hakeem Jeffries’ Speech to Congress Set to the Music of Nas’ Jay-Z Diss Track ‘Ether’

After a humiliating week-long standoff that saw a far-right Republican faction delay work of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy was finally confirmed as House leader in the wee hours of Saturday. As part of the transfer of power from the previously Democratic leadership, incoming minority leader Hakeem Jeffries gave a powerful speech that was frequently interrupted by catcalls from that far-right faction, which seemed to encapsulate their goal of disrupting government by calling attention to themselves without presenting any practical solutions. Part of Jeffries’ speech was what is being called the “ABCs of American Values,” a slightly hokey but forcefully worded...
OK! Magazine

'A Desperate Cry For Help!': Donald Trump Ridiculed After His 'Major Announcement' Flops

After Donald Trump told his supporters he had a "major announcement" coming up, his fans were less than pleased with the news. On Thursday, December 15, the former president, 76, took to Truth Social to share what was happening. “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting. Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe,...
RadarOnline

Calls For Whoopi Goldberg To Be Fired From 'The View' Grow After Host Apologizes For Another Holocaust Remark Post-Suspension

Whoopi Goldberg could be facing the chopping block after offending people with her controversial opinion about the Holocaust again. Calls for her firing are continuing to grow despite her apology, RadarOnline.com has learned. After she doubled down on her belief that the genocide of Jewish people was not racially motivated and "white on white" violence, Whoopi caught backlash, to no one's surprise — later unleashing another apology."Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that...
Variety

‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past

While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgraceful!': Kimberly Guilfoyle Blasted For Posting Cruel Hunting Photo Of Eric & Donald Trump Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle gave a shout-out to Donald Trump Jr.'s brother Eric Trump, but fans couldn't help but focus on the pictures she chose. "Wishing @erictrump the happiest of birthdays! You are a wonderful father to Luke and Carolina, husband to @laraleatrump, brother and friend to all who know and love you! Here’s to the absolute best 2023!" she captioned a photo of herself wearing camouflage as she posted alongside Eric, Donald Jr. and a deer. Of course, people were upset she would advertise the controversial hobby. One person wrote, "Hunting for food. Ok. Hunting for sport. Disturbing. Almost unfollowed,"...
TheDailyBeast

Laura Ingraham Dumps Guest for Throwing Fox’s Scandals in Her Face

A guest on Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show on Wednesday knocked her and the network over several past scandals, including claims of sexual harassment by network stars and even the time Ingraham mocked a school shooting survivor.In the wake of a frightening incident which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ingraham spoke to Steve Almond, whose 2015 book Against Football: One Fan’s Reluctant Manifesto argues it’s time to give up the sport.Almond claimed that the NFL will make the game safer if there is an economic incentive to...
Popculture

Don Lemon Absolutely Beaming as Replacement Co-Anchors With Him Amid 'This Morning' Issues

Don Lemon was in high spirits last week with a replacement co-anchor on CNN This Morning. Lemon was joined by correspondent Sara Sidner while his usual co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins took the day off. Fans couldn't help but compare Lemon's rapport with Sidner to his viral moments in recent months – especially with Collins.
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Paula White Cain continues to be accused of profiting from the pain of others

Paula White Cain is no stranger to the controversy and has been called a con artist and false prophet by many in the Christian community. shocked the world when she married her third husband Jonathan Cain the keyboardist for the rock band Journey. She also made the news when her Without Walls church in Florida shut down after filing bankruptcy and she immediately became pastor of New Destiny Church after pastor Zachary Tims died.
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals how secret service reacts to her and Barack Obama’s PDA

Michelle Obama has revealed the subtle way Secret Service agents react to her and Barack Obama’s public displays of affection.The former First Lady, who appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on 20 December, described the romantic trip she and her husband, former US president Barack Obama, went on to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.In October, the couple celebrated the anniversary milestone by recreating their honeymoon from 1992. After their wedding, the pair rented a car and drove along the west coast in California.However, Obama admitted that this trip wasn’t quite the same considering they had “a motorcade and Secret...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

7 scathingly funny cartoons about George Santos' lies

Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Drew Sheneman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate John Deering | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Pat Bagley | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
Insider

Insider

738K+
Followers
39K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy