New PS5 Update Prepares Console For New DualSense Edge Controller
A new system update for PlayStation 5 is now available to download, and with it comes added support for Sony's upcoming DualSense Edge controller, which is set to launch later this month. While the fresh PS5 update mostly offers players the usual vagueness we've come to anticipate – system stability...
Aussie Deals: How the DualSense Edge Feels, What it Does Differently, Preorder Info, and More!
In 1998 I was poor. Hand-me-down underpants poor. Living in a rural town, no job poor. Launch PS1 with a busted pack-in controller, so we'll have to tap-steer through Gran Turismo with this arcade stick poor. Those were dark, RSI-ridden days. Understandably, no small sense of wonder was felt when...
Sephiroth and Kazuya Amiibo Are Now Available
Good news, Nintendo fans. One of gaming's most iconic and popular characters is now available in one of gaming's most popular and iconic collectibles. The Sephiroth amiibo is available to purchase right now from Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target. And for fans of Kazuya, you can pick him up too.
Logitech G Astro A30 Review
Astro has long been known for its great-sounding gaming headphones, led by the flagship A50 headset. Now, Astro has introduced its first new headset under the Logitech G brand, the aptly named Logitech G Astro A30 Wireless gaming headset. Featuring a sleek design and modern features such as simultaneous audio playback, the A30 Wireless is a good headset option, though it doesn’t do much to stand out amongst its competition.
Google and Nvidia Join Sony in Expressing Concern to FTC Over Microsoft Activision Deal as ABK Refuses to Acknowledge New Union
Following the US's Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit against its acquisition of Activision, Microsoft has found itself in deep trouble over completing one of the company's biggest deals. The $69 billion deal is in peril of being broken apart, as the FTC claim that the company will gain an unfair advantage...
Google Stadia Has Released One Final Game Ahead of Its Shut Down On January 18
Google Stadia is officially shutting down on January 18, and the team behind the video game streaming service has gifted the world Worm Game, the final title that will be released for the platform and one that was used to test many of Stadia's features before it launched. Worm Game...
Deal Alert: Dell G15 15" Intel Core i7-12700H RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $794
If you're looking for a laptop that can handle 1080p gaming and you're on a tight budget, there's an excellent deal right now from Dell. The Dell G15 RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop retails for $1350, but it's on sale for $793.79 after stackable coupon codes "AWSMITE09" and "ARMMPPS". That's on top of the $450 in instant savings.
Need for Speed Unbound - Review
Editor's note: EA provided a copy of Need for Speed Unbound to IGN India for this review. This review is for the PC version of the game. The latest Need for Speed entry from EA is a bit different. It is a lot flashier, and not just because of the attractive cars. This time, the company has improved upon its formula to deliver a fresh experience on Need for Speed. And it both looks and plays good, for the most part.
Amazon Games: San Diego Studio Head, John Smedley is Exiting the Company To Try 'Something New'
John Smedley, the man games such as Plants vs Zombies, H1Z1, EverQuest, Star Wars: Galaxies and so many more has just stepped down from his position as Amazon Games San Diego Studio Head. He worked at Amazon Games for the past 6 years, and before that he spent 13 years at Sony Online Entertainment.
