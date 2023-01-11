Editor's note: EA provided a copy of Need for Speed Unbound to IGN India for this review. This review is for the PC version of the game. The latest Need for Speed entry from EA is a bit different. It is a lot flashier, and not just because of the attractive cars. This time, the company has improved upon its formula to deliver a fresh experience on Need for Speed. And it both looks and plays good, for the most part.

